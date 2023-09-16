THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Northeast welcomes ACE in our Game of the Week

The Raiders (2-1) beat ACE 47-21 last season and entered this matchup ranked 5th in Class AA. The Gryphons (4-0) already have three shutouts to start the season. They'd outscored their opponents 210-8.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The ACE Gyrphons visited the Northeast Raiders in our Game of the Week on The End Zone on Friday night.

Tucker Sargent has the highlights from Thompson Stadium.