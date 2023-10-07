THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Mary Persons hosts Jackson

The Bulldogs (5-1) have played Jackson every year since 1972. Mary Persons leads the series overall 59-21. The Red Devils (1-5) beat Mary Persons 28-14 last season.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Mary Persons Bulldogs welcomed the Jackson Red Devils for another edition of the Border War.

This was the region opener for both teams.

Here are the highlights from Dan Pitts Stadium at Mitchell Field.