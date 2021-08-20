Teenager wanted for aggravated assault

Investigators are looking for 18-year-old Garcolas Jermaine Hunter Jr.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help find a man wanted for shooting another man last weekend.

Investigators are looking for 18-year-old Garcolas Hunter Jr. He’s accused of shooting 37-year-old Cedric Grayer outside of a home on Lily Avenue on August 14.

The Sheriff’s Office says Hunter is known to hang out in the Unionville area.

If anyone know where Hunter is, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.