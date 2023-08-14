T-Mobile store in Macon robbed by gunmen

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a commercial robbery that happened Monday morning, just after 10AM at the T-Mobile store at 4641 Presidential Parkway.

Deputies arrived at the store within minutes of receiving the report. According to the sheriff’s office, two masked individuals, armed with firearms, entered the store. One of the suspects then directed the people in the store to go to a secured area while the other individual seized multiple boxes of merchandise. Following the robbery, the suspects made their escape in a silver four-door sedan.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or to reach out to the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.