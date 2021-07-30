Sports Reporter/Photographer (MMJ)
DEPARTMENT: News
REPORTS TO: News Director
EDUCATION: Four-year degree in journalism or related field preferred
EXPERIENCE: Minimum of one year reporting preferred
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Plan daily and long-term sports coverage
- Knowledge of all major sports
- Attend news planning meetings
- Contribute story ideas in all planning meetings, including sweeps and event planning
- Produce all aspects of sports coverage for assigned newscasts, including writing scripts and editing video
- Shoot, write and edit packages and other stories for sports coverage
- Quality control for sports coverage, both from a technical and aesthetic standpoint
- Establish new contacts and sources on a regular basis
- Update station website daily and contribute to the station’s internet success
- Enterprise unique sports stories that focus on people
- Develop sports franchises
- Live field reporting and on-site anchoring
- Keep up with current sports events, particularly local and SEC
- Operate a station vehicle, keep it clean, report any maintenance issues in a timely manner
- Maintain a professional appearance and demeanor
- Provide quality content on a daily basis
- Light, shoot, write and edit all assigned stories (packages, VOs and VOSOTs)
- Operate Dejero live equipment, base unit and cell phone
- Make daily beat checks
- Provide the Assignment Desk with logical follow up ideas from the stories you cover.
- Check in a minimum of two times daily to update progress and angles to assigned stories
- Immediately inform management of potentially litigious stories and receipt of subpoenas
- Bring new and fresh ideas for better coverage and storytelling through creative use of video and natural sound
- Keep up to date on current and community events
- Work with other departments on cross-planning and station events
- Must be on-call via home or cell phone
- Assist other Morris Network stations with their news/sports operations
- Act as ambassador/representative of station to the public
- Perform other duties as assigned by the News Director
- Inform management of any obstacles to effectively performing the duties outlined above.
ABILITIES/SKILLS:
- Able to ad-lib
- Strong speaking voice
- Able to meet deadlines under intense pressure
- Turn multiple stories in one shift
- Punctual
- Communicate with news staff and other departments
- Working knowledge of newsroom and production equipment and capabilities, including but not limited to cameras and editors
- Able to write broadcast style with proper grammar, spelling and punctuation
- Courteous and professional in appearance and demeanor
- Conform to management standards for physical appearance, including wardrobe, hairstyle and makeup
- Be respectful of station property and property of co-workers
- Safely operate and protect station equipment
- Keep work area organized
- Respond to phone calls, emails, text message, etc. in a timely manner
- Available to work irregular hours, weekends, and holidays
- Able to follow detailed instructions
- Good attendance record
- Able to direct work and gain the cooperation of others
- Have a valid driver’s license
If you are interested in applying for this position, please send your cover letter, resume, media portfolio to
Please specify how you learned of this opening.
No phone calls.
41NBC/WMGT is an equal opportunity employer which seeks and employs qualified individuals without discrimination.
EOE, M/F/D/V, Pre-Employment drug screening and background check.