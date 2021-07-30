Sports Reporter/Photographer (MMJ)

DEPARTMENT: News

REPORTS TO: News Director

EDUCATION: Four-year degree in journalism or related field preferred

EXPERIENCE: Minimum of one year reporting preferred

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Plan daily and long-term sports coverage

Knowledge of all major sports

Attend news planning meetings

Contribute story ideas in all planning meetings, including sweeps and event planning

Produce all aspects of sports coverage for assigned newscasts, including writing scripts and editing video

Shoot, write and edit packages and other stories for sports coverage

Quality control for sports coverage, both from a technical and aesthetic standpoint

Establish new contacts and sources on a regular basis

Update station website daily and contribute to the station’s internet success

Enterprise unique sports stories that focus on people

Develop sports franchises

Live field reporting and on-site anchoring

Keep up with current sports events, particularly local and SEC

Operate a station vehicle, keep it clean, report any maintenance issues in a timely manner

Maintain a professional appearance and demeanor

Provide quality content on a daily basis

Light, shoot, write and edit all assigned stories (packages, VOs and VOSOTs)

Operate Dejero live equipment, base unit and cell phone

Make daily beat checks

Provide the Assignment Desk with logical follow up ideas from the stories you cover.

Check in a minimum of two times daily to update progress and angles to assigned stories

Immediately inform management of potentially litigious stories and receipt of subpoenas

Bring new and fresh ideas for better coverage and storytelling through creative use of video and natural sound

Keep up to date on current and community events

Work with other departments on cross-planning and station events

Must be on-call via home or cell phone

Assist other Morris Network stations with their news/sports operations

Act as ambassador/representative of station to the public

Perform other duties as assigned by the News Director