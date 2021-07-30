Sports Reporter/Photographer (MMJ)

41NBC Web Producer,

DEPARTMENT:  News

REPORTS TO:   News Director

EDUCATION:     Four-year degree in journalism or related field preferred

EXPERIENCE:   Minimum of one year reporting preferred

 RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Plan daily and long-term sports coverage
  • Knowledge of all major sports
  • Attend news planning meetings
  • Contribute story ideas in all planning meetings, including sweeps and event planning
  • Produce all aspects of sports coverage for assigned newscasts, including writing scripts and editing video
  • Shoot, write and edit packages and other stories for sports coverage
  • Quality control for sports coverage, both from a technical and aesthetic standpoint
  • Establish new contacts and sources on a regular basis
  • Update station website daily and contribute to the station’s internet success
  • Enterprise unique sports stories that focus on people
  • Develop sports franchises
  • Live field reporting and on-site anchoring
  • Keep up with current sports events, particularly local and SEC
  • Operate a station vehicle, keep it clean, report any maintenance issues in a timely manner
  • Maintain a professional appearance and demeanor
  • Provide quality content on a daily basis
  • Light, shoot, write and edit all assigned stories (packages, VOs and VOSOTs)
  • Operate Dejero live equipment, base unit and cell phone
  • Make daily beat checks
  • Provide the Assignment Desk with logical follow up ideas from the stories you cover.
  • Check in a minimum of two times daily to update progress and angles to assigned stories
  • Immediately inform management of potentially litigious stories and receipt of subpoenas
  • Bring new and fresh ideas for better coverage and storytelling through creative use of video and natural sound
  • Operate station vehicle, keep it clean, report any maintenance issues in a timely manner
  • Keep up to date on current and community events
  • Work with other departments on cross-planning and station events
  • Must be on-call via home or cell phone
  • Assist other Morris Network stations with their news/sports operations
  • Act as ambassador/representative of station to the public
  • Perform other duties as assigned by the News Director
  • Inform management of any obstacles to effectively performing the duties outlined above.

 ABILITIES/SKILLS:

  • Able to ad-lib
  • Strong speaking voice
  • Able to meet deadlines under intense pressure
  • Turn multiple stories in one shift
  • Punctual
  • Communicate with news staff and other departments
  • Working knowledge of newsroom and production equipment and capabilities, including but not limited to cameras and editors
  • Able to write broadcast style with proper grammar, spelling and punctuation
  • Courteous and professional in appearance and demeanor
  • Conform to management standards for physical appearance, including wardrobe, hairstyle and makeup
  • Be respectful of station property and property of co-workers
  • Safely operate and protect station equipment
  • Keep work area organized
  • Respond to phone calls, emails, text message, etc. in a timely manner
  • Able to write in broadcast style with attention to grammar, spelling and punctuation
  • Available to work irregular hours, weekends, and holidays
  • Able to follow detailed instructions
  • Good attendance record
  • Able to direct work and gain the cooperation of others
  • Have a valid driver’s license

If you are interested in applying for this position, please send your cover letter,  resume, media portfolio to

newsjobs@41nbc.com 

Please specify how you learned of this opening.
No phone calls.

41NBC/WMGT is an equal opportunity employer which seeks and employs qualified individuals without discrimination. 

Please specify how you learned of this opening.

EOE, M/F/D/V, Pre-Employment drug screening and background check.  

Categories: WMGT Job Openings

Related