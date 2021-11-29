Skeletal remains found in Dodge Co.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of some skeletal remains.

According to a post on the Dodge County Sheriff’s Facebook page, Friday afternoon Sheriff Brian Robinson received a call from Chief Becky Sheffield in reference to skeletal remains found on the Hawkinsville Hwy. Coroner Joe Smith and the GBI were notified to process the scene. The remains were collected and will be sent the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy. No further information is available at this time.