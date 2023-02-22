Sales Assistant / Event Marketing Consultant
JOB POSTING – SALES ASSISTANT/EVENT MARKETING CONSULTANT
41NBC / WMGT has an immediate opening for a Sales Assistant/Event Marketing Consultant. This is a detailed-oriented hands-on sales position requiring strong communication, organizational and creative skills both with internal & external clients. Expert knowledge and experience of Word, Excel, PowerPoint and GSuite is required.
DUTIES:
• Receive, prepare, and input regional/local contracts in timely manner as assigned in OSI.
• Prepare preemption report and input regional/local make-goods into e-port Strata or OSI as approved.
• Confirm orders back to regional/local reps utilizing e-port Strata and OSI.
• Assist in Wide Orbit Media Sales proposal workflow
• Assist management in achieving Event Marketing revenue goals for all sales promotions as assigned.
• Front desk duty lunch break and fill in when needed
• Service existing client promotion relationships and help develop new potential client event sponsors.
• Be aware of NBC and Bounce TV brand on all channels, and have working knowledge of station’s websites & mobile content, social media footprint and other station branded digital products.
• Assist in posting information to assigned web pages on station web site if necessary
• Interact directly with public via e-mail/phone as needed regarding contests, events and special promotions.
• Assist management in producing contest and sales promotion station events at targeted venues.
• Assist creative services in production, development, conceptualization and execution of all client related sales promotion creative collateral for contests and sales promotion station events (logos, digital & social media assets, vinyl banners, commercials and sponsored promos).
• Assist on-site event branding and collateral distribution setup, breakdown alongside Creative Services.
• Keep current detailed works in progress/project task tracker developed with management for all contests and sales promotion station events.
• Keep current strategic contest and sales promotion station events calendar and distribute.
• Assist Creative Services in all contests and sales promotion event materials are returned to proper storage for future event use following the conclusion of station events.
• Maintain proper files for digital media usage, storage and archive standards for all desktop media.
• Responsible for use of excellent project organization and communication skills between management and all department teams (Sales, News, Creative Services and Engineering).
• Maintain awareness and keep management informed of competitive sales event products in market.
• Maintain community visibility on-site at all WMGT-Sponsored events which may require weekend work.
• Promote and support a positive environment for the station and its clients.
• Assume responsibility for accuracy in the preparation of computer input documents, powerpoints & Excel.
• Maintain clear, effective and stress-free communication with staff, peers and management.
• Meet company job standards and abilities/skills for items identified below and follow company policies.
• Perform other related duties assigned my management.
EDUCATION: College level degree in Marketing, Business, Advertising or Communications preferred but not required.
EXPERIENCE: Previous experience in broadcast sales support is preferred.
If you are interested in applying for this position, please send your (1) cover letter, (2) resume, and (3)
references to Jobs@41nbc.com. Please include how you learned of this opening.
EOE, M/F/D/V, Pre-Employment background check
