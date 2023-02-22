Sales Assistant / Event Marketing Consultant

JOB POSTING – SALES ASSISTANT/EVENT MARKETING CONSULTANT

02/22/2023

41NBC / WMGT has an immediate opening for a Sales Assistant/Event Marketing Consultant. This is a detailed-oriented hands-on sales position requiring strong communication, organizational and creative skills both with internal & external clients. Expert knowledge and experience of Word, Excel, PowerPoint and GSuite is required.

DUTIES:

• Receive, prepare, and input regional/local contracts in timely manner as assigned in OSI.

• Prepare preemption report and input regional/local make-goods into e-port Strata or OSI as approved.

• Confirm orders back to regional/local reps utilizing e-port Strata and OSI.

• Assist in Wide Orbit Media Sales proposal workflow

• Assist management in achieving Event Marketing revenue goals for all sales promotions as assigned.

• Front desk duty lunch break and fill in when needed

• Service existing client promotion relationships and help develop new potential client event sponsors.

• Be aware of NBC and Bounce TV brand on all channels, and have working knowledge of station’s websites & mobile content, social media footprint and other station branded digital products.

• Assist in posting information to assigned web pages on station web site if necessary

• Interact directly with public via e-mail/phone as needed regarding contests, events and special promotions.

• Assist management in producing contest and sales promotion station events at targeted venues.

• Assist creative services in production, development, conceptualization and execution of all client related sales promotion creative collateral for contests and sales promotion station events (logos, digital & social media assets, vinyl banners, commercials and sponsored promos).

• Assist on-site event branding and collateral distribution setup, breakdown alongside Creative Services.

• Keep current detailed works in progress/project task tracker developed with management for all contests and sales promotion station events.

• Keep current strategic contest and sales promotion station events calendar and distribute.

• Assist Creative Services in all contests and sales promotion event materials are returned to proper storage for future event use following the conclusion of station events.

• Maintain proper files for digital media usage, storage and archive standards for all desktop media.

• Responsible for use of excellent project organization and communication skills between management and all department teams (Sales, News, Creative Services and Engineering).

• Maintain awareness and keep management informed of competitive sales event products in market.

• Maintain community visibility on-site at all WMGT-Sponsored events which may require weekend work.

• Promote and support a positive environment for the station and its clients.

• Assume responsibility for accuracy in the preparation of computer input documents, powerpoints & Excel.

• Maintain clear, effective and stress-free communication with staff, peers and management.

• Meet company job standards and abilities/skills for items identified below and follow company policies.

• Perform other related duties assigned my management.

EDUCATION: College level degree in Marketing, Business, Advertising or Communications preferred but not required.

EXPERIENCE: Previous experience in broadcast sales support is preferred.

If you are interested in applying for this position, please send your (1) cover letter, (2) resume, and (3)

references to Jobs@41nbc.com. Please include how you learned of this opening.

EOE, M/F/D/V, Pre-Employment background check

301 Poplar Street, Macon, GA 31201 | Macon, Georgia 31208-4328 | Phone: 478-745-4141 | Fax: 478-742-2626