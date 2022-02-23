Reporter (MMJ)/Forecaster

41NBC/WMGT-TV has an opening for a Reporter (MMJ)/Forecaster to join our team. Duties will include regularly generating news stories and filling in for weather team colleagues as needed. We seek an individual who understands the importance of keeping our viewers informed and safe through our on-air, online, and social media platforms.

The successful candidate will demonstrate awareness of the urgency of news events and the importance of issues, and the ability to translate that awareness into coverage that generates maximum viewer interest and involvement.

Applicants should be able to turn at least one package and various assigned VO/SOTs daily. Applicants should demonstrate the ability to enterprise important stories that connect with real people.

Applicants should have practical knowledge of journalistic standards, effective interviewing practices, and television presentation techniques. The successful candidate will be energetic, possess exceptional organizational and communications skills and be able to work well under deadline pressure.

DUTIES: Research, develop and gather information for news and feature stories. Shoot and edit video, write scripts, present stories live from field and studio. Conduct beat checks, develop and maintain outside news sources and contacts. Available to work additional hours as assigned by News Director during special events or breaking news, or as a fill-in.

EDUCATION: Four-year degree in journalism, meteorology, or communications preferred.

EXPERIENCE: Previous television reporting and videography experience is preferred. Experience with Adobe Premiere editing software is desirable. Specific knowledge of Macon and the Middle Georgia region is a plus.

If you are interested in applying for this position please send your cover letter, resume, references, and demo reel to newsjobs@41NBC.com.

Please specify how you learned of this opening.

41NBC WMGT is an equal opportunity employer which seeks and employs qualified individuals without discrimination.

EOE, M/F/D/V, Pre-Employment drug screening and background check.