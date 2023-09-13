Police: 1 dead after Warner Robins shooting

A Warner Robins Police Department news release says officers responded to the 300 block of Camellia Circle just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. That's where police say they found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One person is dead after a shooting in Warner Robins Wednesday.

Officers and EMS rendered aid to the victim on the scene. He was eventually taken to Houston Medical Center, where he died.

Police, who say they’re working the case as a homicide, are still working to identify the victim. The news release only said he was a Black man in his 60s. No arrests have been made.

Call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.