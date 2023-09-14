‘Person of interest’ wanted in deadly shooting at Macon Circle K

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs helping tracking down a person of interest in connection to a deadly August shooting.

Deputies want to locate 27-year-old Keenan Devonte Andrews of Macon. He is a person of interest in the shooting death of 34-year-old Jerry Lewis Burke. On the afternoon of August 30th, someone shot Burke at the Circle K, located at 4314 Pio Nono Avenue. Deputies responded to the scene around 2:00pm and found Burke unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He later died at the scene.

Deputies say Andrews is five feet and eleven inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Andrews was last seen driving a gold Ford Crown Victoria. The vehicle no longer has the push bumper as shown in the photograph below.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Keenan Andrews is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.