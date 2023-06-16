Perry Police seeking help locating missing pregnant woman

The Perry Police Department issued a plea on Friday for public assistance in locating a missing pregnant woman who is believed to be in danger.

Megan Miller (Photos: Perry Police)

Megan Miller, who might use the last name Saint-Louis, was reported missing and endangered after last being seen on May 27 in Perry. Police say Miller was nearing childbirth at the time of her disappearance.

If you have seen Miller or know where she is, contact Detective Morton at (478) 951-7191 or call Houston County 911.