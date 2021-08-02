Official: Masks frustrating, but country can get past them

ATLANTA (AP) — A top federal health official says he understands frustration with new mask requirements, but the country can overcome them if people accept responsibility for combatting the coronavirus.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra was in Georgia Monday as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in the state continued to rise amid a low vaccination rate. Becerra says he doesn’t blame Americans for questioning the mask requirement. But he says everyone shares a responsibility for helping stave off the ongoing surge of the delta variant.

At least 23 school districts in Georgia have said they will require everyone to wear a mask.