‘Multi-agency detail’ executing search warrants along Pio Nono Avenue

Several law enforcement agencies executed search warrants at locations along Pio Nono Avenue Tuesday.

Photo: Andrew Willis

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several law enforcement agencies executed search warrants at locations along Pio Nono Avenue Tuesday.

That’s according to a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence near Pio Nono’s intersection with Glendale Avenue around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

We’ve reached out to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for information.

Check back for updates.

