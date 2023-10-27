Monroe County Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted man

According to a post on its Facebook page, deputies are looking for Patrick Hartman.

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a wanted man.

He was last seen in the area of Tina Drive near Klopfer Road and wearing khaki shorts and a navy blue shirt.

Deputies say if you see Hartman, do not approach him and call 911 or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010.