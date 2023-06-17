Man found shot to death inside vehicle on Montpelier Avenue

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that happened on Montpelier Avenue on Friday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that happened on Montpelier Avenue on Friday.

According to investigators, the incident was reported to the Macon-Bibb E-911 Center just before 8 p.m.

Deputies say 21-year-old, Eric Payton Thomas Jr. was found shot to death inside his vehicle in the parking lot of 2241 Montpelier Ave.

He was pronounced at the scene by Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley.

The sheriff’s office says the death is under investigation, and additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

If you have any information, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.