Man found fatally shot on Lincoln St.

UPDATE: Victim's identity released

UPDATE: The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 47-year-old Ishmael Hassan Saleem.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being found shot in the chest on Lincoln Street. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Lincoln Street just before 02:00 a.m.

Deputies responded and found a 47-year-old male in a Saturn Aura shot in the chest and unresponsive. He was transported to Atrium Health Navicent where he was pronounced deceased by staff. No one else was injured during the incident. .

This incident is still under investigation anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.