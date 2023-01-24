Man fatally shot just off Pio Nono Avenue near Mrs. Winners Chicken & Biscuits

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was found with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a car near Pio Nono Avenue near Mrs. Winners Chicken & Biscuits on Tuesday.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a person shot in a truck near the roadway– when arriving at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat.

The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses say the suspect was a man wearing all black, who fled the scene into the wooded area behind the restaurant after the shooting.