Macon teen charged with murder in fatal Walmart shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Authorities in Bibb County have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 41-year-old Ronnie Albea. Elijiah Dewayne Gray, an 18-year-old male, was arrested Monday morning at a home in the 200 block of Clisby Place.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, investigators had identified Gray as a suspect through the course of their investigation. An arrest warrant was issued on April 25th, and he was taken into custody shortly thereafter. He has been charged with Murder and is being held without bond.

Gray is also in custody for two counts of Terroristic Threats, which are unrelated to this case.

The fatal shooting took place on August 5, 2022, in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 6020 Harrison Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident was reported to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center around 8:21 p.m. that evening. Witnesses stated that two males approached the victim’s fiancé, demanding the keys to their vehicle. The victim, identified as 41-year-old Ronnie Albea, refused to give them the keys and got into a fight with the suspects before he was fatally shot.

Albea was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is still ongoing, and authorities say that additional arrests are pending. Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.