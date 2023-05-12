Macon restaurants prepare to celebrate moms for Mother’s Day
"We just want honor all women and all mothers."
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–Mother’s Day is this Sunday, and several Macon restaurants are preparing to celebrate moms.
One of the many restaurants that will be celebrating is H&H.
“We wouldn’t be here without mothers,” said General Manager Tangie Myers. “They have sacrificed for their whole family.”
H&H is hosting a Mother’s Day market with several vendors to help you find the perfect gift for mom.
“There’s gonna be live music, activities for kids, local vendors selling things that moms and women would like too,” said Event Coordinator for Moonhanger Group, Briana Crews.
Myers, says the market will also celebrate the lives of Mama Hill and Mama Louise, who were famously known as Macon’s moms.
“We had Mama Hill and Mama Louise in mind. So we wanted to honor them this year and do something fantastic,” Myers said. “So this is our way of giving back to them.”
Other restaurants in downtown Macon like the Brickhouse Pub & Grub will have a variety special brunch menu items.
“We will have a nice menu, and we will also still have our regular menu. On Sunday’s we do brunch, and we have day parties on the back patio.” said Assistant Manager, Jessica Watson.
It’s safe to say Macon is ready to celebrate its mothers.
“They are the backbone of the family,” said Myers. “So we just want honor all women and all mothers.”
Other restaurants offering special items and events for Mother’s Day:
1. Miramar Mother’s Day Brunch
Where: 4420 Forsyth Road
When: May 14,11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Miramar has put together a special brunch menu for mother’s day, complete with three courses. They have several different dishes available for appetizers, second courses, and main dishes.
2. Marie’s Lounge Mother’s Day Brunch
Where: 4581 Forsyth Road
When: May 14, beginning at 12 p.m.
Marie’s Lounge is having a brunch celebration for all the mothers out there! The theme is “Time Together: The most precious of all.”
They will have food and drink specials, as well as plenty of opportunities for pictures against their pink flower wall.
3. The Juicy Crab Mother’s Day special
Where: 169 Tom Hill Sr Blvd
When: May 2-16, all day
The Juicy Crab has a meal deal special if your mom is craving seafood! They have a meal of lobster tail, a snow crab leg cluster, 1/2 pound of shrimp, 3 eggs, corn, potatoes, and a cheesecake slice for dessert, all for $49.99.
They also have a special cocktail called the “mother’s lullaby” for only $8.
4. The Back Burner Mother’s Day menu
Where: 2242 Ingleside Avenue
When: May 14, from 11 a.m., the last seating will be at 2 p.m.
The Back Burner will be serving up a full menu for all the course, including appetizers, main courses, and desserts.
They even have a child’s plate special if your little ones will be dining too!
5. Bearfoot Tavern Mother’s Day music trivia
Where: 468 2nd Street
When: May 10, at 8 p.m.
Bearfoot Taverns weekly trivia will be Mother’s day themed this week, and they are celebrating with their “We Love Mom” playlist for music trivia.
You can bring your mom out to listen to some great tunes while drinking some craft beer or wine.
6. Blanche Farms Meats Mother’s Day box
Where: 5959 Hwy 41S
When: May 14, boxes by reservation
Want to treat your mom to a homemade meal of steak with sides for a nice dinner at home? Blanche Farms Meats has you covered. You can order a Mothers day box that includes 2 8oz bacon wrapped filet mignon steaks, 1/2 pound ready to roast broccoli, and 2 heat and eat twice baked potatoes.
They also offer add-ons for the boxes, including a bottle of wine, charcuterie tray, chocolate drizzled bacon, and a bacon caramel crème brûlée.