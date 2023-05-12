Macon restaurants prepare to celebrate moms for Mother’s Day

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–Mother’s Day is this Sunday, and several Macon restaurants are preparing to celebrate moms.

One of the many restaurants that will be celebrating is H&H.

“We wouldn’t be here without mothers,” said General Manager Tangie Myers. “They have sacrificed for their whole family.”

H&H is hosting a Mother’s Day market with several vendors to help you find the perfect gift for mom.

“There’s gonna be live music, activities for kids, local vendors selling things that moms and women would like too,” said Event Coordinator for Moonhanger Group, Briana Crews.

Myers, says the market will also celebrate the lives of Mama Hill and Mama Louise, who were famously known as Macon’s moms.

“We had Mama Hill and Mama Louise in mind. So we wanted to honor them this year and do something fantastic,” Myers said. “So this is our way of giving back to them.”

Other restaurants in downtown Macon like the Brickhouse Pub & Grub will have a variety special brunch menu items.

“We will have a nice menu, and we will also still have our regular menu. On Sunday’s we do brunch, and we have day parties on the back patio.” said Assistant Manager, Jessica Watson.

It’s safe to say Macon is ready to celebrate its mothers.

“They are the backbone of the family,” said Myers. “So we just want honor all women and all mothers.”

Other restaurants offering special items and events for Mother’s Day:

1. Miramar Mother’s Day Brunch

Where: 4420 Forsyth Road

When: May 14,11 a.m. to 2 p.m.