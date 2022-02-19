Lizella man, 2 women arrested on multiple charges following traffic stop

Joshua Ross, Kenyatta Jackson and Eboni Poindexter all face charges.

Photo: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A traffic stop led to the arrests of three people Tuesday.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says deputies and DEA agents stopped 31-year-old Joshua Ross of Lizella and found him to be in possession of a handgun and marijuana.

The stop led to a search of Ross’s home, which deputies say yielded a shotgun, a stolen handgun and marijuana packaging material. That search led to searches of two other homes belonging to Ross, where deputies say they found about 75 pounds of marijuana, about a kilo of cocaine, about six pounds of THC edibles and about four ounces of counterfeit Roxicodone. Three additional firearms were also seized.

Co-conspitators 29-year-old Kenyatta Jackson of Macon and 31-year-old Eboni Poindexter of Houston County were also arrested.

Ross is charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He’s also being held for probation violation.

Jackson is charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, and Poindexter is charged with trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.