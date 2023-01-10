Juvenile found dead in woods near Pinson Street

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a male juvenile found dead in the woods.

The 911 Center received a call concerning the incident around 11:30 on Tuesday morning, that the juvenile had been found dead in a wooded area near the 4100 block of Pinson Street. Investigators found that the boy had several gunshot wounds.

The victim has been taken to the GBI Crime Lab so that an autopsy can be performed.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.