Georgia DNR: Search resumes Sunday for missing man following incident on Lake Tobesofkee

Two people were hospitalized and one other person is still missing as of Sunday morning.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The search continues for a man who went underwater at Lake Tobesofkee Saturday and did not resurface.

A news release from the Georgia Department of National Resources’ Law Enforcement Division says the search will resume Sunday after being called off late Saturday night.

Around 1:30 Saturday afternoon, game wardens were notified of a boating incident near Sandy Beach Park. Witnesses said a pontoon boat had been pulling two tubers, and the two tubers, who were not wearing life jackets, were thrown from the tube into the water.

As the boat circled around to pick up the tubers, another occupant on the boat jumped in to assist the struggling tubers. That person received a propeller cut to the leg but was able to recover one of the tubers.

The other struggling tuber, a 31-year-old man, went under and has not been recovered.

DNR LED is running boat mounted side scan sonar to search, and Bibb County’s dive team is also assisting.

“The search area is in 22 feet of water near the main channel of the lake,” the release said.

The rescued tuber and the person who received propeller cuts were taken to the hospital for treatment.

