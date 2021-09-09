UPDATE (Thursday, September 9 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 9, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/9/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,144,884 (+4,829*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2580 13900.11 76 213 Atkinson 1082 12989.2 21 154 Bacon 1741 15266.57 36 128 Baker 225 7220.8 12 41 Baldwin 4899 11026.83 136 357 Banks 2136 10689.62 47 248 Barrow 11540 13359.11 156 778 Bartow 13895 12543.9 247 918 Ben Hill 1800 10814.06 64 174 Berrien 1444 7491.18 40 83 Bibb 18653 12259.61 461 2070 Bleckley 1027 7999.69 34 56 Brantley 1779 9264.66 50 129 Brooks 1312 8342.34 43 100 Bryan 4239 10831.18 42 262 Bulloch 7601 9564.98 78 256 Burke 2157 9654.46 42 184 Butts 3027 12024.31 85 162 Calhoun 583 9229.06 18 85 Camden 5341 9904.68 64 196 Candler 1050 9689.03 40 74 Carroll 9127 7598.3 137 365 Catoosa 7417 10785.07 73 281 Charlton 1598 12059.47 36 92 Chatham 30184 10330.76 502 2203 Chattahoochee 4394 40878.22 13 36 Chattooga 3084 12452.56 69 210 Cherokee 28550 10708.24 356 1640 Clarke 16001 12329.42 153 623 Clay 225 7880.91 3 12 Clayton 31123 10209.69 554 1780 Clinch 980 14723.56 29 73 Cobb 76388 9662.18 1115 3820 Coffee 5811 13500.77 159 797 Colquitt 5042 11107.44 95 302 Columbia 13632 8593.53 185 590 Cook 1590 9118.54 45 116 Coweta 11461 7540.08 248 565 Crawford 727 5945.37 25 87 Crisp 1740 7806.54 61 176 Dade 1627 10066.82 14 65 Dawson 3731 13807.78 52 286 Decatur 3021 11477.09 69 192 DeKalb 71734 9044.15 1045 5602 Dodge 1399 6862.89 57 116 Dooly 988 7373.13 34 97 Dougherty 7904 8791.5 324 1202 Douglas 15704 10337.97 209 1026 Early 1472 14508.18 44 89 Echols 393 9901.74 4 13 Effingham 6367 9944.4 95 383 Elbert 1821 9612.03 62 148 Emanuel 2501 11035.12 56 145 Evans 1072 10030.88 25 101 Fannin 2857 10854.86 75 216 Fayette 8759 7451.68 175 446 Floyd 13548 13559.39 220 1021 Forsyth 23482 9299.54 211 1126 Franklin 2979 12769.51 53 200 Fulton 101921 9272.45 1435 6247 Gilmer 3189 10150.56 90 270 Glascock 171 5652.89 7 25 Glynn 11612 13494.95 241 583 Gordon 7936 13671.21 135 381 Grady 2136 8704.16 60 212 Greene 2015 10765.61 57 160 Gwinnett 100394 10337.69 1200 5751 Habersham 5748 12550.22 160 552 Hall 30675 14865.59 509 2874 Hancock 963 11753.94 67 117 Haralson 2119 6897.34 37 85 Harris 2852 8216.18 67 205 Hart 2104 8059.14 42 148 Heard 960 7760.71 19 56 Henry 26132 10894.42 349 903 Houston 14548 9263.94 222 987 Irwin 874 9265.35 19 88 Jackson 11486 15376.17 156 690 Jasper 905 6373.69 23 81 Jeff Davis 1711 11295.22 38 110 Jefferson 1768 11545.75 61 179 Jenkins 870 10144.59 40 91 Johnson 973 10071.42 43 105 Jones 2349 8215.87 60 202 Lamar 2071 10704.5 59 152 Lanier 695 6714.33 10 31 Laurens 5225 11047.45 169 392 Lee 2385 7957.69 66 261 Liberty 5836 9427.5 71 284 Lincoln 643 7913.85 25 63 Long 1191 5980.42 14 60 Lowndes 10226 8675.07 174 438 Lumpkin 3966 11733.03 74 376 Macon 796 6128.73 33 97 Madison 3705 12277.56 51 198 Marion 600 7235.02 25 48 McDuffie 2022 9362.41 50 188 McIntosh 1316 9034.12 21 73 Meriwether 1995 9490.96 81 191 Miller 911 15805 9 46 Mitchell 1988 9013.42 85 260 Monroe 2526 9110.25 98 226 Montgomery 1032 11188.2 23 50 Morgan 1648 8611.14 25 107 Murray 5392 13392.61 91 305 Muscogee 18814 9818.08 466 1457 Newton 9953 8858.61 258 889 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 30346 0 551 1701 Oconee 3907 9361 68 161 Oglethorpe 1525 10006.56 34 100 Paulding 14466 8384.05 196 505 Peach 2462 8993.61 66 263 Pickens 3195 9528.78 70 275 Pierce 2000 10232.8 61 194 Pike 1684 8928.95 36 102 Polk 5517 12688.01 98 449 Pulaski 814 7472.69 34 58 Putnam 2412 11021.25 66 200 Quitman 112 4882.3 2 14 Rabun 1855 10920.76 46 178 Randolph 553 8187.74 35 92 Richmond 24285 12008.01 462 1557 Rockdale 7973 8396.17 176 1141 Schley 289 5478.67 6 26 Screven 1247 8971.22 24 86 Seminole 1129 13869.78 19 85 Spalding 5956 8618.14 191 561 Stephens 3791 14399.12 80 288 Stewart 1097 17898.52 26 135 Sumter 2471 8405.05 103 312 Talbot 520 8444.3 22 54 Taliaferro 123 7536.76 3 10 Tattnall 2579 10149.15 60 139 Taylor 688 8645.39 23 82 Telfair 907 5797.75 48 80 Terrell 727 8586.28 52 133 Thomas 5424 12207.69 135 441 Tift 4627 11332.35 110 467 Toombs 4112 15239.22 123 232 Towns 1427 11858.07 55 172 Treutlen 833 12197.98 33 58 Troup 7973 11323.03 225 603 Turner 742 9187.72 38 101 Twiggs 689 8520.9 41 121 Union 2850 11249.26 88 288 Unknown 2949 0 9 75 Upson 2492 9483.58 113 222 Walker 8507 12220.95 89 320 Walton 10055 10494.29 254 656 Ware 4201 11717.29 177 462 Warren 454 8714.01 17 56 Washington 2152 10599.94 68 127 Wayne 4144 13825.32 106 336 Webster 143 5607.84 4 17 Wheeler 583 7371.35 24 41 White 4116 12960.51 89 362 Whitfield 17819 17023.65 257 849 Wilcox 597 6791.81 31 78 Wilkes 790 7888.96 23 86 Wilkinson 1038 11638.08 28 133 Worth 1646 8171.98 69 214

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 11,457,315 (10,849,130 reported molecular tests; 608,185 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,144,884 (10.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

75,702 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



20,453 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



