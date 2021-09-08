UPDATE (Wednesday, September 8 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/8/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,140,068 (+5,203*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2575 13873.17 74 212 Atkinson 1078 12941.18 21 153 Bacon 1733 15196.42 35 123 Baker 225 7220.8 12 41 Baldwin 4887 10999.82 134 355 Banks 2117 10594.54 47 246 Barrow 11448 13252.61 154 768 Bartow 13847 12500.56 246 917 Ben Hill 1799 10808.05 64 174 Berrien 1443 7485.99 40 83 Bibb 18575 12208.35 459 2066 Bleckley 1025 7984.11 34 56 Brantley 1772 9228.21 50 129 Brooks 1309 8323.27 42 100 Bryan 4229 10805.63 42 261 Bulloch 7580 9538.55 77 256 Burke 2151 9627.61 42 184 Butts 3016 11980.61 85 160 Calhoun 582 9213.23 18 85 Camden 5331 9886.14 61 193 Candler 1044 9633.66 40 72 Carroll 9097 7573.32 137 365 Catoosa 7377 10726.91 73 282 Charlton 1597 12051.92 34 90 Chatham 30066 10290.37 502 2194 Chattahoochee 4392 40859.61 13 36 Chattooga 3061 12359.69 69 210 Cherokee 28422 10660.24 353 1633 Clarke 15893 12246.2 152 614 Clay 225 7880.91 3 12 Clayton 31011 10172.94 552 1752 Clinch 976 14663.46 29 73 Cobb 76099 9625.62 1111 3817 Coffee 5797 13468.24 158 791 Colquitt 5008 11032.54 94 300 Columbia 13573 8556.34 182 586 Cook 1587 9101.34 45 116 Coweta 11412 7507.85 246 551 Crawford 725 5929.02 25 87 Crisp 1734 7779.62 61 176 Dade 1624 10048.26 14 65 Dawson 3696 13678.25 51 286 Decatur 3012 11442.9 68 192 DeKalb 71543 9020.06 1042 5580 Dodge 1396 6848.17 57 115 Dooly 977 7291.04 34 97 Dougherty 7859 8741.45 318 1192 Douglas 15644 10298.47 208 1024 Early 1470 14488.47 44 89 Echols 393 9901.74 4 13 Effingham 6343 9906.91 91 382 Elbert 1811 9559.25 61 146 Emanuel 2492 10995.41 56 145 Evans 1065 9965.38 25 101 Fannin 2846 10813.07 75 215 Fayette 8732 7428.71 173 436 Floyd 13453 13464.31 218 1019 Forsyth 23328 9238.56 211 1120 Franklin 2973 12743.8 53 200 Fulton 101622 9245.25 1428 6204 Gilmer 3175 10105.99 89 268 Glascock 171 5652.89 7 25 Glynn 11576 13453.11 236 580 Gordon 7911 13628.14 134 381 Grady 2118 8630.81 60 210 Greene 1998 10674.79 57 158 Gwinnett 100091 10306.49 1195 5712 Habersham 5718 12484.72 159 549 Hall 30545 14802.59 500 2856 Hancock 960 11717.32 67 117 Haralson 2113 6877.81 37 85 Harris 2832 8158.56 67 202 Hart 2097 8032.33 41 146 Heard 956 7728.38 19 56 Henry 26009 10843.14 347 876 Houston 14479 9220 221 984 Irwin 872 9244.14 19 88 Jackson 11365 15214.19 155 681 Jasper 896 6310.3 23 79 Jeff Davis 1706 11262.21 38 110 Jefferson 1767 11539.22 61 178 Jenkins 869 10132.93 40 91 Johnson 971 10050.72 43 105 Jones 2333 8159.91 59 200 Lamar 2064 10668.32 59 151 Lanier 695 6714.33 10 31 Laurens 5200 10994.59 167 390 Lee 2374 7920.99 63 258 Liberty 5807 9380.65 70 283 Lincoln 641 7889.23 25 62 Long 1184 5945.27 12 59 Lowndes 10207 8658.95 173 438 Lumpkin 3939 11653.16 74 375 Macon 793 6105.64 33 97 Madison 3658 12121.81 51 194 Marion 592 7138.55 25 48 McDuffie 2018 9343.89 50 188 McIntosh 1313 9013.52 19 72 Meriwether 1985 9443.39 81 191 Miller 909 15770.3 9 45 Mitchell 1982 8986.22 83 259 Monroe 2512 9059.76 98 225 Montgomery 1025 11112.32 23 50 Morgan 1635 8543.21 25 107 Murray 5352 13293.26 91 304 Muscogee 18731 9774.77 462 1452 Newton 9883 8796.3 254 867 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 30232 0 543 1684 Oconee 3860 9248.39 68 157 Oglethorpe 1507 9888.45 34 98 Paulding 14385 8337.1 195 505 Peach 2455 8968.04 65 262 Pickens 3179 9481.06 70 272 Pierce 1982 10140.7 61 193 Pike 1674 8875.93 36 100 Polk 5470 12579.92 97 449 Pulaski 812 7454.33 34 57 Putnam 2398 10957.28 66 198 Quitman 112 4882.3 2 13 Rabun 1835 10803.01 45 178 Randolph 552 8172.93 35 92 Richmond 24229 11980.32 461 1551 Rockdale 7931 8351.94 175 1121 Schley 286 5421.8 5 26 Screven 1244 8949.64 23 86 Seminole 1127 13845.21 19 85 Spalding 5907 8547.24 189 559 Stephens 3758 14273.78 79 287 Stewart 1095 17865.88 26 135 Sumter 2460 8367.63 102 311 Talbot 517 8395.58 22 54 Taliaferro 123 7536.76 3 10 Tattnall 2563 10086.18 59 139 Taylor 680 8544.86 23 82 Telfair 907 5797.75 48 80 Terrell 724 8550.84 51 133 Thomas 5381 12110.91 133 436 Tift 4624 11325.01 109 467 Toombs 4099 15191.05 122 232 Towns 1415 11758.35 55 172 Treutlen 829 12139.41 33 58 Troup 7950 11290.37 222 602 Turner 740 9162.95 38 100 Twiggs 688 8508.53 41 120 Union 2838 11201.89 86 287 Unknown 2918 0 9 69 Upson 2484 9453.13 112 222 Walker 8469 12166.36 88 318 Walton 9967 10402.45 253 639 Ware 4185 11672.66 175 462 Warren 452 8675.62 17 55 Washington 2149 10585.16 68 127 Wayne 4131 13781.94 102 333 Webster 142 5568.63 4 17 Wheeler 583 7371.35 24 41 White 4085 12862.9 88 361 Whitfield 17749 16956.78 255 847 Wilcox 597 6791.81 31 78 Wilkes 788 7868.98 23 85 Wilkinson 1036 11615.65 28 132 Worth 1641 8147.16 68 214

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 11,423,372 (10,816,076 reported molecular tests; 607,296 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,140,068 (10.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

75,214 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



20,298 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



