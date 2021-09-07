UPDATE (Tuesday, September 7 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/7/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,134,891 (+22,102 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, September 3, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2571 13851.62 74 211 Atkinson 1067 12809.12 21 152 Bacon 1728 15152.58 35 123 Baker 225 7220.8 12 41 Baldwin 4862 10943.55 134 354 Banks 2103 10524.47 46 244 Barrow 11367 13158.84 154 763 Bartow 13774 12434.66 241 907 Ben Hill 1793 10772 64 174 Berrien 1439 7465.24 40 82 Bibb 18494 12155.11 460 2062 Bleckley 1020 7945.16 34 56 Brantley 1767 9202.17 49 127 Brooks 1304 8291.47 42 100 Bryan 4215 10769.86 42 255 Bulloch 7570 9525.97 77 254 Burke 2148 9614.18 42 184 Butts 3012 11964.73 85 158 Calhoun 581 9197.4 18 85 Camden 5317 9860.17 61 193 Candler 1042 9615.21 40 72 Carroll 9049 7533.36 137 365 Catoosa 7337 10668.74 73 281 Charlton 1597 12051.92 34 89 Chatham 29953 10251.7 502 2168 Chattahoochee 4390 40841.01 13 35 Chattooga 3044 12291.04 69 210 Cherokee 28331 10626.1 351 1623 Clarke 15779 12158.36 152 602 Clay 225 7880.91 3 12 Clayton 30860 10123.41 552 1732 Clinch 972 14603.37 29 73 Cobb 75834 9592.1 1105 3813 Coffee 5760 13382.28 158 782 Colquitt 4979 10968.65 94 300 Columbia 13529 8528.6 182 582 Cook 1586 9095.6 45 116 Coweta 11338 7459.16 246 534 Crawford 722 5904.48 24 86 Crisp 1723 7730.27 61 176 Dade 1618 10011.14 14 65 Dawson 3666 13567.23 51 286 Decatur 2994 11374.52 68 191 DeKalb 71232 8980.85 1041 5545 Dodge 1392 6828.55 57 115 Dooly 971 7246.27 34 97 Dougherty 7807 8683.61 318 1193 Douglas 15591 10263.58 207 1023 Early 1467 14458.9 44 89 Echols 393 9901.74 4 13 Effingham 6299 9838.19 91 377 Elbert 1804 9522.3 61 146 Emanuel 2482 10951.29 56 145 Evans 1063 9946.66 24 100 Fannin 2787 10588.91 75 214 Fayette 8665 7371.71 172 424 Floyd 13345 13356.22 213 1002 Forsyth 23209 9191.43 211 1119 Franklin 2960 12688.07 53 198 Fulton 101211 9207.86 1428 6171 Gilmer 3155 10042.33 88 266 Glascock 171 5652.89 7 25 Glynn 11523 13391.52 235 578 Gordon 7885 13583.35 131 376 Grady 2109 8594.13 60 209 Greene 1992 10642.73 57 157 Gwinnett 99765 10272.93 1195 5685 Habersham 5701 12447.6 160 549 Hall 30391 14727.96 499 2846 Hancock 959 11705.11 67 117 Haralson 2104 6848.51 37 84 Harris 2823 8132.63 67 201 Hart 2094 8020.84 41 145 Heard 954 7712.21 19 55 Henry 25901 10798.11 347 857 Houston 14429 9188.16 220 983 Irwin 869 9212.34 19 88 Jackson 11245 15053.55 155 675 Jasper 891 6275.09 23 78 Jeff Davis 1691 11163.19 38 110 Jefferson 1766 11532.68 61 178 Jenkins 868 10121.27 40 90 Johnson 969 10030.02 43 105 Jones 2317 8103.95 59 197 Lamar 2059 10642.48 59 150 Lanier 695 6714.33 10 31 Laurens 5175 10941.73 167 389 Lee 2353 7850.92 64 256 Liberty 5795 9361.27 70 279 Lincoln 641 7889.23 25 62 Long 1172 5885.01 12 58 Lowndes 10172 8629.26 173 438 Lumpkin 3908 11561.45 74 372 Macon 786 6051.74 33 97 Madison 3610 11962.75 51 192 Marion 587 7078.26 25 47 McDuffie 2012 9316.11 50 188 McIntosh 1309 8986.06 19 72 Meriwether 1979 9414.84 81 190 Miller 906 15718.25 9 45 Mitchell 1978 8968.08 83 259 Monroe 2500 9016.48 98 225 Montgomery 1020 11058.11 23 50 Morgan 1630 8517.09 25 107 Murray 5330 13238.62 91 304 Muscogee 18644 9729.37 462 1441 Newton 9817 8737.56 254 858 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 30024 0 542 1646 Oconee 3830 9176.51 68 155 Oglethorpe 1490 9776.9 34 95 Paulding 14287 8280.3 190 499 Peach 2449 8946.12 66 263 Pickens 3164 9436.33 70 270 Pierce 1965 10053.72 60 191 Pike 1670 8854.72 36 99 Polk 5412 12446.53 96 444 Pulaski 810 7435.97 34 57 Putnam 2395 10943.57 66 197 Quitman 111 4838.71 2 13 Rabun 1828 10761.8 45 178 Randolph 551 8158.13 35 92 Richmond 24152 11942.25 461 1545 Rockdale 7888 8306.66 174 1110 Schley 285 5402.84 5 26 Screven 1239 8913.67 23 85 Seminole 1122 13783.78 19 85 Spalding 5881 8509.62 189 559 Stephens 3742 14213.01 79 287 Stewart 1095 17865.88 26 135 Sumter 2450 8333.62 102 308 Talbot 515 8363.1 22 52 Taliaferro 123 7536.76 3 10 Tattnall 2557 10062.57 59 138 Taylor 679 8532.29 23 82 Telfair 901 5759.4 48 80 Terrell 723 8539.03 51 132 Thomas 5362 12068.15 133 432 Tift 4614 11300.51 109 467 Toombs 4086 15142.87 122 231 Towns 1413 11741.73 55 172 Treutlen 824 12066.19 33 58 Troup 7923 11252.02 221 602 Turner 736 9113.42 38 100 Twiggs 685 8471.43 41 120 Union 2811 11095.32 86 286 Unknown 2921 0 8 57 Upson 2477 9426.49 112 221 Walker 8421 12097.4 88 318 Walton 9905 10337.74 253 632 Ware 4164 11614.09 175 454 Warren 451 8656.43 17 55 Washington 2141 10545.76 67 126 Wayne 4102 13685.19 102 332 Webster 138 5411.76 4 17 Wheeler 581 7346.06 24 41 White 4052 12758.99 88 358 Whitfield 17689 16899.46 255 847 Wilcox 595 6769.06 32 78 Wilkes 784 7829.04 23 85 Wilkinson 1032 11570.8 27 130 Worth 1633 8107.44 68 212

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 11,382,260 (10,775,212 reported molecular tests; 607,048 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,134,891 (10.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

74,717 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



20,258 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



