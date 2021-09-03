UPDATE (Friday, September 3 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases September 3
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, September 3, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/3/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,112,841 (+9,119*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, September 3, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2511 13528.37 71 209
Atkinson 1049 12593.04 21 151
Bacon 1694 14854.44 35 122
Baker 224 7188.7 11 41
Baldwin 4747 10684.7 130 354
Banks 2035 10184.17 45 242
Barrow 11150 12907.63 152 756
Bartow 13484 12172.86 237 902
Ben Hill 1780 10693.9 64 173
Berrien 1420 7366.67 40 81
Bibb 18036 11854.09 455 2053
Bleckley 999 7781.59 33 56
Brantley 1715 8931.36 48 120
Brooks 1282 8151.59 41 100
Bryan 4123 10534.79 41 251
Bulloch 7432 9352.31 77 253
Burke 2120 9488.86 42 179
Butts 2946 11702.55 85 158
Calhoun 578 9149.91 17 85
Camden 5218 9676.58 58 191
Candler 1028 9486.02 39 72
Carroll 8861 7376.85 137 364
Catoosa 7146 10391.01 71 281
Charlton 1586 11968.91 34 85
Chatham 29321 10035.39 496 2144
Chattahoochee 4382 40766.58 13 35
Chattooga 2934 11846.89 68 208
Cherokee 27732 10401.44 345 1607
Clarke 15552 11983.45 149 602
Clay 219 7670.75 3 12
Clayton 30388 9968.57 543 1723
Clinch 941 14137.62 28 72
Cobb 74334 9402.37 1098 3808
Coffee 5666 13163.89 158 774
Colquitt 4828 10636 91 298
Columbia 13347 8413.87 178 576
Cook 1564 8969.43 44 116
Coweta 11053 7271.66 242 532
Crawford 704 5757.28 23 85
Crisp 1706 7654 61 176
Dade 1588 9825.52 14 65
Dawson 3553 13149.03 50 282
Decatur 2915 11074.39 67 186
DeKalb 70096 8837.63 1033 5505
Dodge 1369 6715.72 57 115
Dooly 961 7171.64 34 97
Dougherty 7468 8306.55 318 1181
Douglas 15199 10005.53 204 1021
Early 1439 14182.93 44 89
Echols 386 9725.37 4 13
Effingham 6026 9411.8 90 371
Elbert 1775 9369.23 61 144
Emanuel 2413 10646.84 56 142
Evans 1052 9843.74 24 99
Fannin 2734 10387.54 73 212
Fayette 8518 7246.65 171 422
Floyd 12957 12967.89 209 999
Forsyth 22719 8997.37 211 1110
Franklin 2888 12379.44 52 198
Fulton 99760 9075.85 1424 6137
Gilmer 3096 9854.54 83 260
Glascock 167 5520.66 7 25
Glynn 11189 13003.36 226 563
Gordon 7744 13340.45 125 374
Grady 2085 8496.33 60 208
Greene 1971 10530.53 57 157
Gwinnett 98467 10139.27 1184 5660
Habersham 5561 12141.92 160 542
Hall 29608 14348.51 496 2828
Hancock 951 11607.47 67 115
Haralson 2058 6698.78 37 84
Harris 2794 8049.09 67 199
Hart 2062 7898.26 41 143
Heard 928 7502.02 19 55
Henry 25412 10594.25 345 856
Houston 14093 8974.2 216 979
Irwin 864 9159.33 19 87
Jackson 10957 14668.01 152 660
Jasper 872 6141.28 23 78
Jeff Davis 1659 10951.94 38 109
Jefferson 1749 11421.67 61 178
Jenkins 856 9981.34 40 90
Johnson 956 9895.46 43 105
Jones 2219 7761.18 59 196
Lamar 2030 10492.58 59 150
Lanier 683 6598.4 10 31
Laurens 4996 10563.26 165 386
Lee 2282 7614.03 63 250
Liberty 5632 9097.96 70 277
Lincoln 634 7803.08 25 62
Long 1137 5709.26 12 57
Lowndes 10025 8504.56 169 437
Lumpkin 3771 11156.14 74 368
Macon 774 5959.35 33 96
Madison 3554 11777.18 50 192
Marion 582 7017.97 25 47
McDuffie 1983 9181.83 49 187
McIntosh 1271 8725.2 18 71
Meriwether 1948 9267.36 81 190
Miller 897 15562.11 9 45
Mitchell 1947 8827.53 82 256
Monroe 2445 8818.12 96 225
Montgomery 1003 10873.81 23 50
Morgan 1613 8428.26 25 107
Murray 5215 12952.98 91 299
Muscogee 18317 9558.72 461 1435
Newton 9630 8571.12 253 858
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 29525 0 537 1635
Oconee 3780 9056.71 68 155
Oglethorpe 1463 9599.74 32 95
Paulding 13802 7999.21 190 498
Peach 2406 8789.04 65 261
Pickens 3098 9239.49 66 265
Pierce 1910 9772.32 59 182
Pike 1609 8531.28 36 99
Polk 5237 12044.06 93 442
Pulaski 789 7243.18 34 57
Putnam 2357 10769.93 65 193
Quitman 107 4664.34 2 13
Rabun 1796 10573.41 45 176
Randolph 540 7995.26 35 92
Richmond 23715 11726.17 460 1539
Rockdale 7735 8145.53 174 1108
Schley 278 5270.14 5 26
Screven 1201 8640.29 23 83
Seminole 1103 13550.37 19 86
Spalding 5699 8246.27 185 555
Stephens 3648 13855.97 79 287
Stewart 1086 17719.04 26 135
Sumter 2418 8224.77 102 301
Talbot 508 8249.43 21 52
Taliaferro 122 7475.49 3 10
Tattnall 2523 9928.77 59 138
Taylor 667 8381.5 23 82
Telfair 884 5650.73 48 80
Terrell 698 8243.77 50 130
Thomas 5200 11703.54 133 431
Tift 4577 11209.89 109 462
Toombs 4024 14913.09 122 231
Towns 1395 11592.16 53 172
Treutlen 804 11773.32 33 58
Troup 7782 11051.78 217 601
Turner 733 9076.28 38 99
Twiggs 672 8310.66 41 120
Union 2713 10708.51 84 284
Unknown 2930 0 7 74
Upson 2434 9262.85 112 221
Walker 8214 11800.03 87 316
Walton 9753 10179.1 252 631
Ware 4076 11368.64 172 440
Warren 450 8637.24 17 55
Washington 2065 10171.41 67 124
Wayne 3974 13258.16 98 329
Webster 135 5294.12 4 17
Wheeler 574 7257.55 23 41
White 3918 12337.05 82 356
Whitfield 17413 16635.78 249 843
Wilcox 582 6621.16 32 78
Wilkes 773 7719.19 23 84
Wilkinson 1004 11256.87 27 130
Worth 1604 7963.46 67 211
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 11,225,232 (10,623,648 reported molecular tests; 601,584 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,112,841 (10.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 74,245 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 20,041 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, September 3, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

