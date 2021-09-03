UPDATE (Friday, September 3 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, September 3, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/3/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,112,841 (+9,119*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, September 3, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2511 13528.37 71 209 Atkinson 1049 12593.04 21 151 Bacon 1694 14854.44 35 122 Baker 224 7188.7 11 41 Baldwin 4747 10684.7 130 354 Banks 2035 10184.17 45 242 Barrow 11150 12907.63 152 756 Bartow 13484 12172.86 237 902 Ben Hill 1780 10693.9 64 173 Berrien 1420 7366.67 40 81 Bibb 18036 11854.09 455 2053 Bleckley 999 7781.59 33 56 Brantley 1715 8931.36 48 120 Brooks 1282 8151.59 41 100 Bryan 4123 10534.79 41 251 Bulloch 7432 9352.31 77 253 Burke 2120 9488.86 42 179 Butts 2946 11702.55 85 158 Calhoun 578 9149.91 17 85 Camden 5218 9676.58 58 191 Candler 1028 9486.02 39 72 Carroll 8861 7376.85 137 364 Catoosa 7146 10391.01 71 281 Charlton 1586 11968.91 34 85 Chatham 29321 10035.39 496 2144 Chattahoochee 4382 40766.58 13 35 Chattooga 2934 11846.89 68 208 Cherokee 27732 10401.44 345 1607 Clarke 15552 11983.45 149 602 Clay 219 7670.75 3 12 Clayton 30388 9968.57 543 1723 Clinch 941 14137.62 28 72 Cobb 74334 9402.37 1098 3808 Coffee 5666 13163.89 158 774 Colquitt 4828 10636 91 298 Columbia 13347 8413.87 178 576 Cook 1564 8969.43 44 116 Coweta 11053 7271.66 242 532 Crawford 704 5757.28 23 85 Crisp 1706 7654 61 176 Dade 1588 9825.52 14 65 Dawson 3553 13149.03 50 282 Decatur 2915 11074.39 67 186 DeKalb 70096 8837.63 1033 5505 Dodge 1369 6715.72 57 115 Dooly 961 7171.64 34 97 Dougherty 7468 8306.55 318 1181 Douglas 15199 10005.53 204 1021 Early 1439 14182.93 44 89 Echols 386 9725.37 4 13 Effingham 6026 9411.8 90 371 Elbert 1775 9369.23 61 144 Emanuel 2413 10646.84 56 142 Evans 1052 9843.74 24 99 Fannin 2734 10387.54 73 212 Fayette 8518 7246.65 171 422 Floyd 12957 12967.89 209 999 Forsyth 22719 8997.37 211 1110 Franklin 2888 12379.44 52 198 Fulton 99760 9075.85 1424 6137 Gilmer 3096 9854.54 83 260 Glascock 167 5520.66 7 25 Glynn 11189 13003.36 226 563 Gordon 7744 13340.45 125 374 Grady 2085 8496.33 60 208 Greene 1971 10530.53 57 157 Gwinnett 98467 10139.27 1184 5660 Habersham 5561 12141.92 160 542 Hall 29608 14348.51 496 2828 Hancock 951 11607.47 67 115 Haralson 2058 6698.78 37 84 Harris 2794 8049.09 67 199 Hart 2062 7898.26 41 143 Heard 928 7502.02 19 55 Henry 25412 10594.25 345 856 Houston 14093 8974.2 216 979 Irwin 864 9159.33 19 87 Jackson 10957 14668.01 152 660 Jasper 872 6141.28 23 78 Jeff Davis 1659 10951.94 38 109 Jefferson 1749 11421.67 61 178 Jenkins 856 9981.34 40 90 Johnson 956 9895.46 43 105 Jones 2219 7761.18 59 196 Lamar 2030 10492.58 59 150 Lanier 683 6598.4 10 31 Laurens 4996 10563.26 165 386 Lee 2282 7614.03 63 250 Liberty 5632 9097.96 70 277 Lincoln 634 7803.08 25 62 Long 1137 5709.26 12 57 Lowndes 10025 8504.56 169 437 Lumpkin 3771 11156.14 74 368 Macon 774 5959.35 33 96 Madison 3554 11777.18 50 192 Marion 582 7017.97 25 47 McDuffie 1983 9181.83 49 187 McIntosh 1271 8725.2 18 71 Meriwether 1948 9267.36 81 190 Miller 897 15562.11 9 45 Mitchell 1947 8827.53 82 256 Monroe 2445 8818.12 96 225 Montgomery 1003 10873.81 23 50 Morgan 1613 8428.26 25 107 Murray 5215 12952.98 91 299 Muscogee 18317 9558.72 461 1435 Newton 9630 8571.12 253 858 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 29525 0 537 1635 Oconee 3780 9056.71 68 155 Oglethorpe 1463 9599.74 32 95 Paulding 13802 7999.21 190 498 Peach 2406 8789.04 65 261 Pickens 3098 9239.49 66 265 Pierce 1910 9772.32 59 182 Pike 1609 8531.28 36 99 Polk 5237 12044.06 93 442 Pulaski 789 7243.18 34 57 Putnam 2357 10769.93 65 193 Quitman 107 4664.34 2 13 Rabun 1796 10573.41 45 176 Randolph 540 7995.26 35 92 Richmond 23715 11726.17 460 1539 Rockdale 7735 8145.53 174 1108 Schley 278 5270.14 5 26 Screven 1201 8640.29 23 83 Seminole 1103 13550.37 19 86 Spalding 5699 8246.27 185 555 Stephens 3648 13855.97 79 287 Stewart 1086 17719.04 26 135 Sumter 2418 8224.77 102 301 Talbot 508 8249.43 21 52 Taliaferro 122 7475.49 3 10 Tattnall 2523 9928.77 59 138 Taylor 667 8381.5 23 82 Telfair 884 5650.73 48 80 Terrell 698 8243.77 50 130 Thomas 5200 11703.54 133 431 Tift 4577 11209.89 109 462 Toombs 4024 14913.09 122 231 Towns 1395 11592.16 53 172 Treutlen 804 11773.32 33 58 Troup 7782 11051.78 217 601 Turner 733 9076.28 38 99 Twiggs 672 8310.66 41 120 Union 2713 10708.51 84 284 Unknown 2930 0 7 74 Upson 2434 9262.85 112 221 Walker 8214 11800.03 87 316 Walton 9753 10179.1 252 631 Ware 4076 11368.64 172 440 Warren 450 8637.24 17 55 Washington 2065 10171.41 67 124 Wayne 3974 13258.16 98 329 Webster 135 5294.12 4 17 Wheeler 574 7257.55 23 41 White 3918 12337.05 82 356 Whitfield 17413 16635.78 249 843 Wilcox 582 6621.16 32 78 Wilkes 773 7719.19 23 84 Wilkinson 1004 11256.87 27 130 Worth 1604 7963.46 67 211

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 11,225,232 (10,623,648 reported molecular tests; 601,584 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,112,841 (10.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

74,245 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



20,041 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, September 3, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



