UPDATE (Wednesday, September 29 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
September 29

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/29/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,219,318 (+3,367*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2761 14875.28 83 226
Atkinson 1130 13565.43 24 164
Bacon 1854 16257.45 42 139
Baker 236 7573.81 13 41
Baldwin 5146 11582.79 148 371
Banks 2312 11570.41 52 263
Barrow 12449 14411.4 171 807
Bartow 14908 13458.4 282 967
Ben Hill 1829 10988.28 66 176
Berrien 1495 7755.76 43 85
Bibb 19687 12939.2 512 2152
Bleckley 1080 8412.53 35 57
Brantley 1898 9884.39 61 145
Brooks 1360 8647.55 47 112
Bryan 4490 11472.52 52 287
Bulloch 7840 9865.73 87 275
Burke 2257 10102.05 44 191
Butts 3222 12798.92 90 173
Calhoun 608 9624.82 21 89
Camden 5720 10607.52 71 206
Candler 1102 10168.87 47 82
Carroll 9746 8113.62 147 376
Catoosa 7970 11589.19 81 286
Charlton 1668 12587.73 40 98
Chatham 32040 10965.99 566 2418
Chattahoochee 4654 43297.05 13 38
Chattooga 3514 14188.81 80 233
Cherokee 30170 11315.86 382 1737
Clarke 16919 13036.78 160 705
Clay 231 8091.07 4 13
Clayton 33776 11079.98 601 1948
Clinch 1048 15745.19 31 79
Cobb 81472 10305.24 1168 3901
Coffee 6106 14186.14 167 852
Colquitt 5344 11772.74 115 315
Columbia 14297 9012.74 211 619
Cook 1649 9456.9 49 122
Coweta 12243 8054.55 279 707
Crawford 802 6558.72 34 91
Crisp 1821 8169.95 63 180
Dade 1726 10679.37 15 66
Dawson 4019 14873.62 56 310
Decatur 3318 12605.43 73 205
DeKalb 76231 9611.12 1111 5941
Dodge 1496 7338.73 58 119
Dooly 1046 7805.97 35 97
Dougherty 8643 9613.48 347 1264
Douglas 16836 11083.17 218 1042
Early 1511 14892.57 50 96
Echols 402 10128.5 4 13
Effingham 6769 10572.27 123 428
Elbert 1944 10261.28 65 166
Emanuel 2638 11639.6 62 152
Evans 1130 10573.59 29 103
Fannin 3052 11595.74 84 232
Fayette 9369 7970.63 186 528
Floyd 14906 14918.53 262 1115
Forsyth 25605 10140.31 228 1165
Franklin 3164 13562.52 59 208
Fulton 107483 9778.46 1515 6701
Gilmer 3357 10685.3 107 294
Glascock 182 6016.53 7 25
Glynn 12170 14143.43 280 632
Gordon 8408 14484.31 155 393
Grady 2302 9380.6 62 218
Greene 2131 11385.37 61 171
Gwinnett 106526 10969.11 1258 5954
Habersham 6130 13384.28 169 576
Hall 32661 15828.04 543 2965
Hancock 991 12095.69 71 120
Haralson 2283 7431.16 40 88
Harris 3026 8717.45 69 218
Hart 2210 8465.16 42 155
Heard 1016 8213.42 23 59
Henry 27919 11639.42 401 1080
Houston 15494 9866.34 252 1031
Irwin 888 9413.76 19 89
Jackson 12320 16492.64 174 740
Jasper 979 6894.85 30 89
Jeff Davis 1795 11849.75 41 114
Jefferson 1820 11885.33 63 181
Jenkins 889 10366.14 41 94
Johnson 1005 10402.65 47 107
Jones 2503 8754.5 72 216
Lamar 2219 11469.48 67 163
Lanier 752 7265 10 31
Laurens 5620 11882.61 182 403
Lee 2521 8411.46 66 278
Liberty 6196 10009.05 81 306
Lincoln 661 8135.38 27 64
Long 1278 6417.27 16 69
Lowndes 10712 9087.36 194 475
Lumpkin 4328 12803.98 78 392
Macon 825 6352.02 33 97
Madison 4046 13407.56 55 235
Marion 641 7729.41 30 54
McDuffie 2166 10029.17 54 199
McIntosh 1371 9411.68 23 78
Meriwether 2130 10133.21 86 207
Miller 959 16637.75 12 47
Mitchell 2122 9620.96 88 269
Monroe 2678 9658.46 112 232
Montgomery 1102 11947.09 32 55
Morgan 1775 9274.74 30 118
Murray 5884 14614.64 107 323
Muscogee 20107 10492.84 494 1599
Newton 10704 9527.03 285 1032
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32300 0 624 1913
Oconee 4209 10084.58 71 177
Oglethorpe 1625 10662.73 36 113
Paulding 15639 9063.88 221 540
Peach 2595 9479.45 76 281
Pickens 3456 10307.19 81 293
Pierce 2153 11015.61 71 210
Pike 1811 9602.33 44 110
Polk 6148 14139.18 117 498
Pulaski 857 7867.44 35 60
Putnam 2536 11587.85 72 212
Quitman 119 5187.45 3 14
Rabun 2013 11850.94 48 187
Randolph 578 8557.89 37 97
Richmond 25757 12735.86 500 1640
Rockdale 8608 9064.87 193 1260
Schley 301 5706.16 7 27
Screven 1329 9561.15 27 94
Seminole 1183 14533.17 22 89
Spalding 6511 9421.21 208 596
Stephens 4297 16321.03 90 322
Stewart 1287 20998.53 28 136
Sumter 2668 9075.14 108 328
Talbot 566 9191.3 23 58
Taliaferro 126 7720.59 3 10
Tattnall 2727 10731.57 69 146
Taylor 729 9160.59 28 86
Telfair 937 5989.52 50 82
Terrell 785 9271.29 54 144
Thomas 5927 13339.79 153 476
Tift 4768 11677.69 121 481
Toombs 4312 15980.43 136 251
Towns 1505 12506.23 61 176
Treutlen 866 12681.21 37 61
Troup 8360 11872.64 241 621
Turner 780 9658.25 39 105
Twiggs 734 9077.42 48 125
Union 3042 12007.1 98 310
Unknown 3059 0 6 69
Upson 2673 10172.39 124 233
Walker 9129 13114.5 104 341
Walton 10703 11170.6 273 770
Ware 4429 12353.22 194 491
Warren 500 9596.93 19 57
Washington 2305 11353.56 73 131
Wayne 4367 14569.29 139 356
Webster 155 6078.43 6 18
Wheeler 593 7497.79 28 40
White 4351 13700.48 100 382
Whitfield 18666 17832.85 293 880
Wilcox 629 7155.86 31 81
Wilkes 859 8577.99 24 101
Wilkinson 1088 12198.68 34 136
Worth 1724 8559.23 75 221
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 12,147,664 (11,515,004 reported molecular tests; 632,660 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,219,318 (10.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 80,648 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 22,354 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

