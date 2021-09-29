UPDATE (Wednesday, September 29 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/29/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,219,318 (+3,367*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2761 14875.28 83 226 Atkinson 1130 13565.43 24 164 Bacon 1854 16257.45 42 139 Baker 236 7573.81 13 41 Baldwin 5146 11582.79 148 371 Banks 2312 11570.41 52 263 Barrow 12449 14411.4 171 807 Bartow 14908 13458.4 282 967 Ben Hill 1829 10988.28 66 176 Berrien 1495 7755.76 43 85 Bibb 19687 12939.2 512 2152 Bleckley 1080 8412.53 35 57 Brantley 1898 9884.39 61 145 Brooks 1360 8647.55 47 112 Bryan 4490 11472.52 52 287 Bulloch 7840 9865.73 87 275 Burke 2257 10102.05 44 191 Butts 3222 12798.92 90 173 Calhoun 608 9624.82 21 89 Camden 5720 10607.52 71 206 Candler 1102 10168.87 47 82 Carroll 9746 8113.62 147 376 Catoosa 7970 11589.19 81 286 Charlton 1668 12587.73 40 98 Chatham 32040 10965.99 566 2418 Chattahoochee 4654 43297.05 13 38 Chattooga 3514 14188.81 80 233 Cherokee 30170 11315.86 382 1737 Clarke 16919 13036.78 160 705 Clay 231 8091.07 4 13 Clayton 33776 11079.98 601 1948 Clinch 1048 15745.19 31 79 Cobb 81472 10305.24 1168 3901 Coffee 6106 14186.14 167 852 Colquitt 5344 11772.74 115 315 Columbia 14297 9012.74 211 619 Cook 1649 9456.9 49 122 Coweta 12243 8054.55 279 707 Crawford 802 6558.72 34 91 Crisp 1821 8169.95 63 180 Dade 1726 10679.37 15 66 Dawson 4019 14873.62 56 310 Decatur 3318 12605.43 73 205 DeKalb 76231 9611.12 1111 5941 Dodge 1496 7338.73 58 119 Dooly 1046 7805.97 35 97 Dougherty 8643 9613.48 347 1264 Douglas 16836 11083.17 218 1042 Early 1511 14892.57 50 96 Echols 402 10128.5 4 13 Effingham 6769 10572.27 123 428 Elbert 1944 10261.28 65 166 Emanuel 2638 11639.6 62 152 Evans 1130 10573.59 29 103 Fannin 3052 11595.74 84 232 Fayette 9369 7970.63 186 528 Floyd 14906 14918.53 262 1115 Forsyth 25605 10140.31 228 1165 Franklin 3164 13562.52 59 208 Fulton 107483 9778.46 1515 6701 Gilmer 3357 10685.3 107 294 Glascock 182 6016.53 7 25 Glynn 12170 14143.43 280 632 Gordon 8408 14484.31 155 393 Grady 2302 9380.6 62 218 Greene 2131 11385.37 61 171 Gwinnett 106526 10969.11 1258 5954 Habersham 6130 13384.28 169 576 Hall 32661 15828.04 543 2965 Hancock 991 12095.69 71 120 Haralson 2283 7431.16 40 88 Harris 3026 8717.45 69 218 Hart 2210 8465.16 42 155 Heard 1016 8213.42 23 59 Henry 27919 11639.42 401 1080 Houston 15494 9866.34 252 1031 Irwin 888 9413.76 19 89 Jackson 12320 16492.64 174 740 Jasper 979 6894.85 30 89 Jeff Davis 1795 11849.75 41 114 Jefferson 1820 11885.33 63 181 Jenkins 889 10366.14 41 94 Johnson 1005 10402.65 47 107 Jones 2503 8754.5 72 216 Lamar 2219 11469.48 67 163 Lanier 752 7265 10 31 Laurens 5620 11882.61 182 403 Lee 2521 8411.46 66 278 Liberty 6196 10009.05 81 306 Lincoln 661 8135.38 27 64 Long 1278 6417.27 16 69 Lowndes 10712 9087.36 194 475 Lumpkin 4328 12803.98 78 392 Macon 825 6352.02 33 97 Madison 4046 13407.56 55 235 Marion 641 7729.41 30 54 McDuffie 2166 10029.17 54 199 McIntosh 1371 9411.68 23 78 Meriwether 2130 10133.21 86 207 Miller 959 16637.75 12 47 Mitchell 2122 9620.96 88 269 Monroe 2678 9658.46 112 232 Montgomery 1102 11947.09 32 55 Morgan 1775 9274.74 30 118 Murray 5884 14614.64 107 323 Muscogee 20107 10492.84 494 1599 Newton 10704 9527.03 285 1032 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32300 0 624 1913 Oconee 4209 10084.58 71 177 Oglethorpe 1625 10662.73 36 113 Paulding 15639 9063.88 221 540 Peach 2595 9479.45 76 281 Pickens 3456 10307.19 81 293 Pierce 2153 11015.61 71 210 Pike 1811 9602.33 44 110 Polk 6148 14139.18 117 498 Pulaski 857 7867.44 35 60 Putnam 2536 11587.85 72 212 Quitman 119 5187.45 3 14 Rabun 2013 11850.94 48 187 Randolph 578 8557.89 37 97 Richmond 25757 12735.86 500 1640 Rockdale 8608 9064.87 193 1260 Schley 301 5706.16 7 27 Screven 1329 9561.15 27 94 Seminole 1183 14533.17 22 89 Spalding 6511 9421.21 208 596 Stephens 4297 16321.03 90 322 Stewart 1287 20998.53 28 136 Sumter 2668 9075.14 108 328 Talbot 566 9191.3 23 58 Taliaferro 126 7720.59 3 10 Tattnall 2727 10731.57 69 146 Taylor 729 9160.59 28 86 Telfair 937 5989.52 50 82 Terrell 785 9271.29 54 144 Thomas 5927 13339.79 153 476 Tift 4768 11677.69 121 481 Toombs 4312 15980.43 136 251 Towns 1505 12506.23 61 176 Treutlen 866 12681.21 37 61 Troup 8360 11872.64 241 621 Turner 780 9658.25 39 105 Twiggs 734 9077.42 48 125 Union 3042 12007.1 98 310 Unknown 3059 0 6 69 Upson 2673 10172.39 124 233 Walker 9129 13114.5 104 341 Walton 10703 11170.6 273 770 Ware 4429 12353.22 194 491 Warren 500 9596.93 19 57 Washington 2305 11353.56 73 131 Wayne 4367 14569.29 139 356 Webster 155 6078.43 6 18 Wheeler 593 7497.79 28 40 White 4351 13700.48 100 382 Whitfield 18666 17832.85 293 880 Wilcox 629 7155.86 31 81 Wilkes 859 8577.99 24 101 Wilkinson 1088 12198.68 34 136 Worth 1724 8559.23 75 221

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 12,147,664 (11,515,004 reported molecular tests; 632,660 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,219,318 (10.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

80,648 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



22,354 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



