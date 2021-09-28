UPDATE (Tuesday, September 28 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/28/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,216,039 (+2,483*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2757 14853.73 81 225 Atkinson 1129 13553.42 23 164 Bacon 1849 16213.61 41 138 Baker 236 7573.81 13 41 Baldwin 5143 11576.03 148 371 Banks 2306 11540.39 52 262 Barrow 12402 14356.99 171 807 Bartow 14878 13431.31 280 965 Ben Hill 1827 10976.27 66 175 Berrien 1492 7740.2 43 85 Bibb 19655 12918.17 509 2150 Bleckley 1078 8396.95 35 57 Brantley 1896 9873.97 60 145 Brooks 1359 8641.19 47 112 Bryan 4482 11452.08 52 285 Bulloch 7827 9849.37 87 271 Burke 2255 10093.1 44 191 Butts 3216 12775.09 89 173 Calhoun 607 9608.99 21 89 Camden 5711 10590.83 71 206 Candler 1097 10122.73 47 81 Carroll 9736 8105.3 145 376 Catoosa 7956 11568.83 81 286 Charlton 1667 12580.18 40 98 Chatham 31974 10943.4 558 2413 Chattahoochee 4637 43138.9 13 38 Chattooga 3507 14160.54 79 230 Cherokee 30125 11298.98 379 1730 Clarke 16896 13019.06 159 701 Clay 231 8091.07 4 13 Clayton 33666 11043.9 601 1942 Clinch 1047 15730.17 31 79 Cobb 81300 10283.49 1165 3898 Coffee 6096 14162.91 167 846 Colquitt 5336 11755.12 114 315 Columbia 14279 9001.39 208 619 Cook 1645 9433.96 49 122 Coweta 12226 8043.37 278 701 Crawford 800 6542.36 34 91 Crisp 1817 8152 63 181 Dade 1724 10667 15 66 Dawson 4012 14847.71 54 309 Decatur 3305 12556.04 73 205 DeKalb 75911 9570.78 1106 5919 Dodge 1488 7299.48 57 119 Dooly 1041 7768.66 35 97 Dougherty 8625 9593.46 347 1261 Douglas 16811 11066.71 215 1038 Early 1510 14882.71 50 96 Echols 401 10103.3 4 13 Effingham 6762 10561.33 119 425 Elbert 1937 10224.33 65 165 Emanuel 2637 11635.19 61 152 Evans 1127 10545.52 29 103 Fannin 3047 11576.75 83 231 Fayette 9362 7964.68 185 529 Floyd 14877 14889.51 260 1103 Forsyth 25548 10117.74 226 1165 Franklin 3160 13545.37 59 209 Fulton 107169 9749.9 1511 6664 Gilmer 3350 10663.02 107 293 Glascock 180 5950.41 7 25 Glynn 12163 14135.3 277 632 Gordon 8390 14453.31 150 392 Grady 2290 9331.7 62 217 Greene 2128 11369.34 60 171 Gwinnett 105974 10912.27 1254 5948 Habersham 6116 13353.71 168 577 Hall 32581 15789.27 540 2954 Hancock 991 12095.69 70 120 Haralson 2280 7421.39 40 88 Harris 3023 8708.8 69 217 Hart 2210 8465.16 42 155 Heard 1016 8213.42 23 59 Henry 27866 11617.32 395 1074 Houston 15474 9853.6 250 1030 Irwin 887 9403.16 19 89 Jackson 12284 16444.44 174 740 Jasper 976 6873.72 30 87 Jeff Davis 1794 11843.15 41 112 Jefferson 1817 11865.73 62 181 Jenkins 889 10366.14 41 94 Johnson 1003 10381.95 47 107 Jones 2497 8733.52 72 215 Lamar 2218 11464.31 67 163 Lanier 750 7245.68 10 31 Laurens 5605 11850.9 180 403 Lee 2518 8401.45 66 278 Liberty 6134 9908.89 80 303 Lincoln 660 8123.08 27 64 Long 1274 6397.19 16 69 Lowndes 10691 9069.55 192 474 Lumpkin 4323 12789.18 78 391 Macon 825 6352.02 33 97 Madison 4032 13361.17 55 231 Marion 639 7705.29 29 54 McDuffie 2162 10010.65 53 199 McIntosh 1369 9397.95 23 78 Meriwether 2127 10118.93 86 207 Miller 957 16603.05 12 47 Mitchell 2109 9562.02 88 268 Monroe 2678 9658.46 110 232 Montgomery 1099 11914.57 32 55 Morgan 1771 9253.84 30 117 Murray 5860 14555.03 107 323 Muscogee 20072 10474.57 491 1592 Newton 10670 9496.77 285 1025 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32075 0 623 1898 Oconee 4195 10051.03 71 177 Oglethorpe 1622 10643.04 36 111 Paulding 15611 9047.65 218 535 Peach 2592 9468.49 76 279 Pickens 3451 10292.28 81 291 Pierce 2151 11005.37 70 209 Pike 1808 9586.43 44 110 Polk 6135 14109.29 118 495 Pulaski 858 7876.62 34 60 Putnam 2532 11569.57 72 212 Quitman 119 5187.45 3 14 Rabun 2004 11797.95 48 187 Randolph 578 8557.89 37 97 Richmond 25710 12712.62 500 1635 Rockdale 8589 9044.86 192 1254 Schley 300 5687.2 7 27 Screven 1327 9546.76 27 91 Seminole 1180 14496.31 22 89 Spalding 6498 9402.4 208 595 Stephens 4269 16214.68 89 320 Stewart 1263 20606.95 27 136 Sumter 2659 9044.53 108 328 Talbot 565 9175.06 23 58 Taliaferro 126 7720.59 3 10 Tattnall 2723 10715.83 67 146 Taylor 728 9148.03 28 86 Telfair 938 5995.91 50 82 Terrell 783 9247.67 54 143 Thomas 5911 13303.77 153 473 Tift 4763 11665.44 119 481 Toombs 4306 15958.2 135 250 Towns 1503 12489.61 61 176 Treutlen 865 12666.57 37 61 Troup 8351 11859.86 241 621 Turner 780 9658.25 39 105 Twiggs 734 9077.42 48 125 Union 3038 11991.32 98 309 Unknown 3021 0 5 66 Upson 2667 10149.56 124 233 Walker 9114 13092.95 103 338 Walton 10676 11142.42 273 763 Ware 4421 12330.91 190 489 Warren 497 9539.35 19 57 Washington 2303 11343.71 71 130 Wayne 4355 14529.26 138 356 Webster 152 5960.78 6 18 Wheeler 593 7497.79 28 40 White 4345 13681.59 100 382 Whitfield 18643 17810.88 289 879 Wilcox 628 7144.48 31 81 Wilkes 857 8558.02 24 100 Wilkinson 1087 12187.46 33 136 Worth 1721 8544.34 75 220

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 12,105,791 (11,473,726 reported molecular tests; 632,065 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,216,039 (10.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

80,383 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



22,228 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



