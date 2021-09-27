UPDATE (Monday, September 27 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/27/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,213,586 (+6,609 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, September 27, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2752 14826.79 81 224 Atkinson 1129 13553.42 23 164 Bacon 1839 16125.92 41 136 Baker 236 7573.81 13 41 Baldwin 5141 11571.53 147 371 Banks 2299 11505.35 51 259 Barrow 12365 14314.16 171 806 Bartow 14840 13397.01 281 966 Ben Hill 1827 10976.27 66 175 Berrien 1492 7740.2 43 85 Bibb 19606 12885.97 507 2147 Bleckley 1075 8373.58 35 57 Brantley 1893 9858.35 60 145 Brooks 1358 8634.83 46 111 Bryan 4472 11426.53 52 283 Bulloch 7808 9825.46 87 264 Burke 2249 10066.24 44 190 Butts 3212 12759.2 88 173 Calhoun 607 9608.99 21 89 Camden 5704 10577.85 71 206 Candler 1098 10131.96 46 82 Carroll 9728 8098.64 143 375 Catoosa 7933 11535.39 81 286 Charlton 1662 12542.45 40 98 Chatham 31916 10923.55 558 2399 Chattahoochee 4636 43129.59 13 37 Chattooga 3495 14112.09 78 230 Cherokee 30073 11279.48 379 1720 Clarke 16871 12999.79 158 697 Clay 231 8091.07 4 13 Clayton 33578 11015.03 601 1935 Clinch 1041 15640.02 30 78 Cobb 81125 10261.35 1159 3894 Coffee 6084 14135.03 166 845 Colquitt 5329 11739.7 112 315 Columbia 14263 8991.31 207 618 Cook 1645 9433.96 49 121 Coweta 12216 8036.79 278 699 Crawford 800 6542.36 33 90 Crisp 1813 8134.06 62 181 Dade 1722 10654.62 15 66 Dawson 4005 14821.81 54 307 Decatur 3293 12510.45 73 204 DeKalb 75759 9551.61 1104 5898 Dodge 1487 7294.58 57 119 Dooly 1041 7768.66 35 97 Dougherty 8588 9552.31 347 1258 Douglas 16782 11047.62 215 1038 Early 1509 14872.86 50 96 Echols 401 10103.3 4 13 Effingham 6748 10539.47 118 423 Elbert 1931 10192.66 64 164 Emanuel 2632 11613.13 61 152 Evans 1125 10526.81 29 103 Fannin 3039 11546.35 83 229 Fayette 9343 7948.51 185 528 Floyd 14841 14853.48 261 1103 Forsyth 25501 10099.13 226 1163 Franklin 3155 13523.94 59 209 Fulton 106985 9733.16 1508 6637 Gilmer 3344 10643.92 98 285 Glascock 179 5917.36 7 25 Glynn 12155 14126 276 630 Gordon 8371 14420.58 148 392 Grady 2285 9311.33 62 217 Greene 2123 11342.63 60 168 Gwinnett 105772 10891.47 1250 5942 Habersham 6103 13325.33 168 577 Hall 32526 15762.62 537 2951 Hancock 991 12095.69 70 120 Haralson 2275 7405.12 40 88 Harris 3011 8674.23 69 216 Hart 2208 8457.5 42 155 Heard 1013 8189.17 22 59 Henry 27802 11590.64 385 1069 Houston 15435 9828.77 246 1030 Irwin 885 9381.96 19 88 Jackson 12257 16408.3 173 739 Jasper 973 6852.6 30 87 Jeff Davis 1789 11810.14 41 112 Jefferson 1815 11852.67 62 181 Jenkins 889 10366.14 41 94 Johnson 1001 10361.25 47 107 Jones 2493 8719.53 69 215 Lamar 2212 11433.3 67 163 Lanier 747 7216.69 10 31 Laurens 5586 11810.72 179 403 Lee 2513 8384.77 66 278 Liberty 6122 9889.51 79 302 Lincoln 660 8123.08 27 64 Long 1272 6387.15 16 68 Lowndes 10672 9053.43 191 472 Lumpkin 4307 12741.85 78 389 Macon 824 6344.32 33 97 Madison 4017 13311.46 55 230 Marion 636 7669.12 29 52 McDuffie 2157 9987.5 53 197 McIntosh 1369 9397.95 23 78 Meriwether 2124 10104.66 86 204 Miller 956 16585.7 12 47 Mitchell 2101 9525.75 88 267 Monroe 2676 9651.24 110 232 Montgomery 1095 11871.21 31 55 Morgan 1765 9222.49 30 117 Murray 5843 14512.8 106 321 Muscogee 20019 10446.91 487 1587 Newton 10647 9476.3 283 1028 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 31992 0 622 1887 Oconee 4186 10029.47 71 177 Oglethorpe 1617 10610.24 35 111 Paulding 15551 9012.88 215 535 Peach 2590 9461.19 75 278 Pickens 3439 10256.49 79 290 Pierce 2141 10954.21 70 207 Pike 1806 9575.82 44 111 Polk 6119 14072.49 118 495 Pulaski 857 7867.44 34 60 Putnam 2528 11551.29 72 211 Quitman 118 5143.85 3 14 Rabun 2000 11774.4 48 187 Randolph 578 8557.89 37 97 Richmond 25653 12684.43 498 1628 Rockdale 8572 9026.96 189 1250 Schley 300 5687.2 7 27 Screven 1322 9510.79 27 89 Seminole 1179 14484.03 22 89 Spalding 6486 9385.04 206 593 Stephens 4260 16180.49 89 319 Stewart 1239 20215.37 27 136 Sumter 2650 9013.91 108 329 Talbot 564 9158.82 23 58 Taliaferro 126 7720.59 3 10 Tattnall 2715 10684.35 67 146 Taylor 726 9122.9 28 86 Telfair 936 5983.12 50 82 Terrell 783 9247.67 54 143 Thomas 5897 13272.26 153 468 Tift 4757 11650.75 117 481 Toombs 4300 15935.96 135 247 Towns 1500 12464.68 61 176 Treutlen 864 12651.93 36 60 Troup 8341 11845.66 241 620 Turner 780 9658.25 39 104 Twiggs 732 9052.68 48 125 Union 3022 11928.16 97 306 Unknown 3063 0 5 65 Upson 2662 10130.53 123 233 Walker 9090 13058.47 103 337 Walton 10664 11129.9 270 758 Ware 4409 12297.44 189 487 Warren 495 9500.96 19 57 Washington 2297 11314.16 71 130 Wayne 4352 14519.25 136 352 Webster 152 5960.78 6 18 Wheeler 592 7485.14 28 40 White 4337 13656.4 100 381 Whitfield 18617 17786.04 287 874 Wilcox 628 7144.48 31 80 Wilkes 856 8548.03 24 99 Wilkinson 1086 12176.25 33 136 Worth 1717 8524.48 75 220

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 12,079,010 (11,447,336 reported molecular tests; 631,674 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,213,586 (10.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

80,140 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



22,122 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, September 27, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



