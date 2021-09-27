UPDATE (Monday, September 27 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases September 27

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, September 27, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/27/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,213,586 (+6,609 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, September 27, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2752 14826.79 81 224
Atkinson 1129 13553.42 23 164
Bacon 1839 16125.92 41 136
Baker 236 7573.81 13 41
Baldwin 5141 11571.53 147 371
Banks 2299 11505.35 51 259
Barrow 12365 14314.16 171 806
Bartow 14840 13397.01 281 966
Ben Hill 1827 10976.27 66 175
Berrien 1492 7740.2 43 85
Bibb 19606 12885.97 507 2147
Bleckley 1075 8373.58 35 57
Brantley 1893 9858.35 60 145
Brooks 1358 8634.83 46 111
Bryan 4472 11426.53 52 283
Bulloch 7808 9825.46 87 264
Burke 2249 10066.24 44 190
Butts 3212 12759.2 88 173
Calhoun 607 9608.99 21 89
Camden 5704 10577.85 71 206
Candler 1098 10131.96 46 82
Carroll 9728 8098.64 143 375
Catoosa 7933 11535.39 81 286
Charlton 1662 12542.45 40 98
Chatham 31916 10923.55 558 2399
Chattahoochee 4636 43129.59 13 37
Chattooga 3495 14112.09 78 230
Cherokee 30073 11279.48 379 1720
Clarke 16871 12999.79 158 697
Clay 231 8091.07 4 13
Clayton 33578 11015.03 601 1935
Clinch 1041 15640.02 30 78
Cobb 81125 10261.35 1159 3894
Coffee 6084 14135.03 166 845
Colquitt 5329 11739.7 112 315
Columbia 14263 8991.31 207 618
Cook 1645 9433.96 49 121
Coweta 12216 8036.79 278 699
Crawford 800 6542.36 33 90
Crisp 1813 8134.06 62 181
Dade 1722 10654.62 15 66
Dawson 4005 14821.81 54 307
Decatur 3293 12510.45 73 204
DeKalb 75759 9551.61 1104 5898
Dodge 1487 7294.58 57 119
Dooly 1041 7768.66 35 97
Dougherty 8588 9552.31 347 1258
Douglas 16782 11047.62 215 1038
Early 1509 14872.86 50 96
Echols 401 10103.3 4 13
Effingham 6748 10539.47 118 423
Elbert 1931 10192.66 64 164
Emanuel 2632 11613.13 61 152
Evans 1125 10526.81 29 103
Fannin 3039 11546.35 83 229
Fayette 9343 7948.51 185 528
Floyd 14841 14853.48 261 1103
Forsyth 25501 10099.13 226 1163
Franklin 3155 13523.94 59 209
Fulton 106985 9733.16 1508 6637
Gilmer 3344 10643.92 98 285
Glascock 179 5917.36 7 25
Glynn 12155 14126 276 630
Gordon 8371 14420.58 148 392
Grady 2285 9311.33 62 217
Greene 2123 11342.63 60 168
Gwinnett 105772 10891.47 1250 5942
Habersham 6103 13325.33 168 577
Hall 32526 15762.62 537 2951
Hancock 991 12095.69 70 120
Haralson 2275 7405.12 40 88
Harris 3011 8674.23 69 216
Hart 2208 8457.5 42 155
Heard 1013 8189.17 22 59
Henry 27802 11590.64 385 1069
Houston 15435 9828.77 246 1030
Irwin 885 9381.96 19 88
Jackson 12257 16408.3 173 739
Jasper 973 6852.6 30 87
Jeff Davis 1789 11810.14 41 112
Jefferson 1815 11852.67 62 181
Jenkins 889 10366.14 41 94
Johnson 1001 10361.25 47 107
Jones 2493 8719.53 69 215
Lamar 2212 11433.3 67 163
Lanier 747 7216.69 10 31
Laurens 5586 11810.72 179 403
Lee 2513 8384.77 66 278
Liberty 6122 9889.51 79 302
Lincoln 660 8123.08 27 64
Long 1272 6387.15 16 68
Lowndes 10672 9053.43 191 472
Lumpkin 4307 12741.85 78 389
Macon 824 6344.32 33 97
Madison 4017 13311.46 55 230
Marion 636 7669.12 29 52
McDuffie 2157 9987.5 53 197
McIntosh 1369 9397.95 23 78
Meriwether 2124 10104.66 86 204
Miller 956 16585.7 12 47
Mitchell 2101 9525.75 88 267
Monroe 2676 9651.24 110 232
Montgomery 1095 11871.21 31 55
Morgan 1765 9222.49 30 117
Murray 5843 14512.8 106 321
Muscogee 20019 10446.91 487 1587
Newton 10647 9476.3 283 1028
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 31992 0 622 1887
Oconee 4186 10029.47 71 177
Oglethorpe 1617 10610.24 35 111
Paulding 15551 9012.88 215 535
Peach 2590 9461.19 75 278
Pickens 3439 10256.49 79 290
Pierce 2141 10954.21 70 207
Pike 1806 9575.82 44 111
Polk 6119 14072.49 118 495
Pulaski 857 7867.44 34 60
Putnam 2528 11551.29 72 211
Quitman 118 5143.85 3 14
Rabun 2000 11774.4 48 187
Randolph 578 8557.89 37 97
Richmond 25653 12684.43 498 1628
Rockdale 8572 9026.96 189 1250
Schley 300 5687.2 7 27
Screven 1322 9510.79 27 89
Seminole 1179 14484.03 22 89
Spalding 6486 9385.04 206 593
Stephens 4260 16180.49 89 319
Stewart 1239 20215.37 27 136
Sumter 2650 9013.91 108 329
Talbot 564 9158.82 23 58
Taliaferro 126 7720.59 3 10
Tattnall 2715 10684.35 67 146
Taylor 726 9122.9 28 86
Telfair 936 5983.12 50 82
Terrell 783 9247.67 54 143
Thomas 5897 13272.26 153 468
Tift 4757 11650.75 117 481
Toombs 4300 15935.96 135 247
Towns 1500 12464.68 61 176
Treutlen 864 12651.93 36 60
Troup 8341 11845.66 241 620
Turner 780 9658.25 39 104
Twiggs 732 9052.68 48 125
Union 3022 11928.16 97 306
Unknown 3063 0 5 65
Upson 2662 10130.53 123 233
Walker 9090 13058.47 103 337
Walton 10664 11129.9 270 758
Ware 4409 12297.44 189 487
Warren 495 9500.96 19 57
Washington 2297 11314.16 71 130
Wayne 4352 14519.25 136 352
Webster 152 5960.78 6 18
Wheeler 592 7485.14 28 40
White 4337 13656.4 100 381
Whitfield 18617 17786.04 287 874
Wilcox 628 7144.48 31 80
Wilkes 856 8548.03 24 99
Wilkinson 1086 12176.25 33 136
Worth 1717 8524.48 75 220
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 12,079,010 (11,447,336 reported molecular tests; 631,674 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,213,586 (10.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 80,140 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 22,122 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, September 27, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

