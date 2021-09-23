UPDATE (Thursday, September 23 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/23/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,203,812 (+3,508*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2724 14675.93 80 221 Atkinson 1120 13445.38 23 162 Bacon 1820 15959.31 41 135 Baker 233 7477.54 13 41 Baldwin 5114 11510.76 145 368 Banks 2283 11425.28 49 258 Barrow 12242 14171.77 171 802 Bartow 14692 13263.4 279 961 Ben Hill 1822 10946.23 65 175 Berrien 1490 7729.82 43 85 Bibb 19511 12823.53 500 2133 Bleckley 1067 8311.26 35 57 Brantley 1880 9790.65 58 141 Brooks 1348 8571.25 45 109 Bryan 4457 11388.2 51 279 Bulloch 7787 9799.04 88 263 Burke 2237 10012.53 43 190 Butts 3176 12616.19 88 170 Calhoun 599 9482.35 21 87 Camden 5662 10499.96 70 203 Candler 1091 10067.36 44 82 Carroll 9633 8019.55 142 374 Catoosa 7847 11410.33 79 284 Charlton 1651 12459.44 40 98 Chatham 31674 10840.73 543 2360 Chattahoochee 4605 42841.19 13 37 Chattooga 3434 13865.78 77 228 Cherokee 29830 11188.33 376 1703 Clarke 16739 12898.08 156 688 Clay 231 8091.07 4 13 Clayton 33153 10875.61 593 1911 Clinch 1034 15534.86 30 76 Cobb 80507 10183.18 1152 3877 Coffee 6052 14060.68 164 838 Colquitt 5284 11640.56 110 312 Columbia 14173 8934.57 203 613 Cook 1637 9388.08 49 120 Coweta 12094 7956.53 273 671 Crawford 790 6460.58 31 90 Crisp 1802 8084.71 62 181 Dade 1701 10524.69 15 66 Dawson 3973 14703.38 54 305 Decatur 3238 12301.5 73 203 DeKalb 75189 9479.75 1092 5840 Dodge 1478 7250.43 57 119 Dooly 1033 7708.96 35 97 Dougherty 8473 9424.39 337 1247 Douglas 16631 10948.22 215 1034 Early 1502 14803.86 50 96 Echols 400 10078.11 4 13 Effingham 6700 10464.5 114 415 Elbert 1912 10092.37 64 160 Emanuel 2617 11546.95 60 150 Evans 1115 10433.24 28 103 Fannin 3012 11443.77 82 227 Fayette 9282 7896.62 185 516 Floyd 14650 14662.32 257 1099 Forsyth 25267 10006.46 225 1160 Franklin 3126 13399.63 59 207 Fulton 106302 9671.02 1500 6555 Gilmer 3313 10545.25 96 282 Glascock 178 5884.3 7 25 Glynn 12089 14049.3 272 625 Gordon 8303 14303.43 148 394 Grady 2268 9242.05 62 214 Greene 2110 11273.17 59 167 Gwinnett 104960 10807.86 1240 5924 Habersham 6041 13189.96 165 576 Hall 32276 15641.46 532 2938 Hancock 989 12071.28 69 119 Haralson 2256 7343.27 40 88 Harris 2986 8602.21 70 216 Hart 2192 8396.22 42 153 Heard 1005 8124.49 22 59 Henry 27550 11485.58 379 1025 Houston 15324 9758.09 243 1022 Irwin 882 9350.15 19 88 Jackson 12153 16269.08 172 732 Jasper 961 6768.08 28 86 Jeff Davis 1779 11744.12 39 113 Jefferson 1807 11800.43 62 181 Jenkins 885 10319.5 41 93 Johnson 996 10309.49 46 106 Jones 2475 8656.57 68 214 Lamar 2184 11288.57 66 162 Lanier 744 7187.71 10 31 Laurens 5549 11732.49 178 401 Lee 2489 8304.69 66 275 Liberty 6089 9836.2 79 298 Lincoln 658 8098.46 27 64 Long 1267 6362.04 15 68 Lowndes 10600 8992.35 189 468 Lumpkin 4268 12626.47 78 388 Macon 822 6328.92 33 97 Madison 3971 13159.03 55 223 Marion 630 7596.77 26 51 McDuffie 2134 9881 53 195 McIntosh 1357 9315.58 22 76 Meriwether 2104 10009.51 86 202 Miller 948 16446.91 11 47 Mitchell 2085 9453.21 88 265 Monroe 2666 9615.18 107 232 Montgomery 1087 11784.48 28 53 Morgan 1744 9112.76 30 115 Murray 5749 14279.33 105 319 Muscogee 19845 10356.11 484 1570 Newton 10533 9374.83 280 999 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 31787 0 609 1858 Oconee 4150 9943.22 71 170 Oglethorpe 1598 10485.56 35 107 Paulding 15389 8918.99 215 532 Peach 2576 9410.05 73 276 Pickens 3402 10146.14 77 288 Pierce 2125 10872.35 70 205 Pike 1794 9512.2 41 111 Polk 6040 13890.81 118 493 Pulaski 845 7757.28 34 60 Putnam 2522 11523.87 72 209 Quitman 117 5100.26 3 14 Rabun 1978 11644.88 46 183 Randolph 573 8483.86 37 95 Richmond 25443 12580.6 498 1614 Rockdale 8471 8920.6 186 1224 Schley 298 5649.29 7 27 Screven 1314 9453.24 27 88 Seminole 1171 14385.75 22 89 Spalding 6422 9292.43 203 589 Stephens 4197 15941.2 87 315 Stewart 1178 19220.1 27 136 Sumter 2619 8908.47 108 325 Talbot 553 8980.19 21 57 Taliaferro 126 7720.59 3 10 Tattnall 2703 10637.13 66 144 Taylor 722 9072.63 27 86 Telfair 927 5925.59 49 82 Terrell 773 9129.56 54 142 Thomas 5849 13164.23 151 463 Tift 4739 11606.66 116 479 Toombs 4269 15821.07 131 246 Towns 1482 12315.11 59 176 Treutlen 861 12608 34 60 Troup 8303 11791.69 239 619 Turner 771 9546.81 40 104 Twiggs 726 8978.48 46 125 Union 3000 11841.33 97 303 Unknown 3079 0 6 68 Upson 2643 10058.23 121 232 Walker 9006 12937.8 102 336 Walton 10557 11018.22 265 740 Ware 4378 12210.97 187 486 Warren 488 9366.6 18 56 Washington 2278 11220.57 69 130 Wayne 4333 14455.86 133 351 Webster 151 5921.57 4 18 Wheeler 590 7459.86 28 40 White 4307 13561.94 98 380 Whitfield 18498 17672.35 282 869 Wilcox 627 7133.11 31 80 Wilkes 846 8448.17 23 98 Wilkinson 1080 12108.98 33 135 Worth 1711 8494.69 74 218

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 11,954,306 (11,327,565 reported molecular tests; 626,741 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,203,812 (10.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

79,388 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



21,865 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 23, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.