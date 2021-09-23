UPDATE (Thursday, September 23 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/23/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,203,812 (+3,508*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2724 14675.93 80 221
Atkinson 1120 13445.38 23 162
Bacon 1820 15959.31 41 135
Baker 233 7477.54 13 41
Baldwin 5114 11510.76 145 368
Banks 2283 11425.28 49 258
Barrow 12242 14171.77 171 802
Bartow 14692 13263.4 279 961
Ben Hill 1822 10946.23 65 175
Berrien 1490 7729.82 43 85
Bibb 19511 12823.53 500 2133
Bleckley 1067 8311.26 35 57
Brantley 1880 9790.65 58 141
Brooks 1348 8571.25 45 109
Bryan 4457 11388.2 51 279
Bulloch 7787 9799.04 88 263
Burke 2237 10012.53 43 190
Butts 3176 12616.19 88 170
Calhoun 599 9482.35 21 87
Camden 5662 10499.96 70 203
Candler 1091 10067.36 44 82
Carroll 9633 8019.55 142 374
Catoosa 7847 11410.33 79 284
Charlton 1651 12459.44 40 98
Chatham 31674 10840.73 543 2360
Chattahoochee 4605 42841.19 13 37
Chattooga 3434 13865.78 77 228
Cherokee 29830 11188.33 376 1703
Clarke 16739 12898.08 156 688
Clay 231 8091.07 4 13
Clayton 33153 10875.61 593 1911
Clinch 1034 15534.86 30 76
Cobb 80507 10183.18 1152 3877
Coffee 6052 14060.68 164 838
Colquitt 5284 11640.56 110 312
Columbia 14173 8934.57 203 613
Cook 1637 9388.08 49 120
Coweta 12094 7956.53 273 671
Crawford 790 6460.58 31 90
Crisp 1802 8084.71 62 181
Dade 1701 10524.69 15 66
Dawson 3973 14703.38 54 305
Decatur 3238 12301.5 73 203
DeKalb 75189 9479.75 1092 5840
Dodge 1478 7250.43 57 119
Dooly 1033 7708.96 35 97
Dougherty 8473 9424.39 337 1247
Douglas 16631 10948.22 215 1034
Early 1502 14803.86 50 96
Echols 400 10078.11 4 13
Effingham 6700 10464.5 114 415
Elbert 1912 10092.37 64 160
Emanuel 2617 11546.95 60 150
Evans 1115 10433.24 28 103
Fannin 3012 11443.77 82 227
Fayette 9282 7896.62 185 516
Floyd 14650 14662.32 257 1099
Forsyth 25267 10006.46 225 1160
Franklin 3126 13399.63 59 207
Fulton 106302 9671.02 1500 6555
Gilmer 3313 10545.25 96 282
Glascock 178 5884.3 7 25
Glynn 12089 14049.3 272 625
Gordon 8303 14303.43 148 394
Grady 2268 9242.05 62 214
Greene 2110 11273.17 59 167
Gwinnett 104960 10807.86 1240 5924
Habersham 6041 13189.96 165 576
Hall 32276 15641.46 532 2938
Hancock 989 12071.28 69 119
Haralson 2256 7343.27 40 88
Harris 2986 8602.21 70 216
Hart 2192 8396.22 42 153
Heard 1005 8124.49 22 59
Henry 27550 11485.58 379 1025
Houston 15324 9758.09 243 1022
Irwin 882 9350.15 19 88
Jackson 12153 16269.08 172 732
Jasper 961 6768.08 28 86
Jeff Davis 1779 11744.12 39 113
Jefferson 1807 11800.43 62 181
Jenkins 885 10319.5 41 93
Johnson 996 10309.49 46 106
Jones 2475 8656.57 68 214
Lamar 2184 11288.57 66 162
Lanier 744 7187.71 10 31
Laurens 5549 11732.49 178 401
Lee 2489 8304.69 66 275
Liberty 6089 9836.2 79 298
Lincoln 658 8098.46 27 64
Long 1267 6362.04 15 68
Lowndes 10600 8992.35 189 468
Lumpkin 4268 12626.47 78 388
Macon 822 6328.92 33 97
Madison 3971 13159.03 55 223
Marion 630 7596.77 26 51
McDuffie 2134 9881 53 195
McIntosh 1357 9315.58 22 76
Meriwether 2104 10009.51 86 202
Miller 948 16446.91 11 47
Mitchell 2085 9453.21 88 265
Monroe 2666 9615.18 107 232
Montgomery 1087 11784.48 28 53
Morgan 1744 9112.76 30 115
Murray 5749 14279.33 105 319
Muscogee 19845 10356.11 484 1570
Newton 10533 9374.83 280 999
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 31787 0 609 1858
Oconee 4150 9943.22 71 170
Oglethorpe 1598 10485.56 35 107
Paulding 15389 8918.99 215 532
Peach 2576 9410.05 73 276
Pickens 3402 10146.14 77 288
Pierce 2125 10872.35 70 205
Pike 1794 9512.2 41 111
Polk 6040 13890.81 118 493
Pulaski 845 7757.28 34 60
Putnam 2522 11523.87 72 209
Quitman 117 5100.26 3 14
Rabun 1978 11644.88 46 183
Randolph 573 8483.86 37 95
Richmond 25443 12580.6 498 1614
Rockdale 8471 8920.6 186 1224
Schley 298 5649.29 7 27
Screven 1314 9453.24 27 88
Seminole 1171 14385.75 22 89
Spalding 6422 9292.43 203 589
Stephens 4197 15941.2 87 315
Stewart 1178 19220.1 27 136
Sumter 2619 8908.47 108 325
Talbot 553 8980.19 21 57
Taliaferro 126 7720.59 3 10
Tattnall 2703 10637.13 66 144
Taylor 722 9072.63 27 86
Telfair 927 5925.59 49 82
Terrell 773 9129.56 54 142
Thomas 5849 13164.23 151 463
Tift 4739 11606.66 116 479
Toombs 4269 15821.07 131 246
Towns 1482 12315.11 59 176
Treutlen 861 12608 34 60
Troup 8303 11791.69 239 619
Turner 771 9546.81 40 104
Twiggs 726 8978.48 46 125
Union 3000 11841.33 97 303
Unknown 3079 0 6 68
Upson 2643 10058.23 121 232
Walker 9006 12937.8 102 336
Walton 10557 11018.22 265 740
Ware 4378 12210.97 187 486
Warren 488 9366.6 18 56
Washington 2278 11220.57 69 130
Wayne 4333 14455.86 133 351
Webster 151 5921.57 4 18
Wheeler 590 7459.86 28 40
White 4307 13561.94 98 380
Whitfield 18498 17672.35 282 869
Wilcox 627 7133.11 31 80
Wilkes 846 8448.17 23 98
Wilkinson 1080 12108.98 33 135
Worth 1711 8494.69 74 218
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 11,954,306 (11,327,565 reported molecular tests; 626,741 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,203,812 (10.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 79,388 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 21,865 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 23, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

