UPDATE (Wednesday, September 22 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/22/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,200,327 (+3,165*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2710 14600.51 79 220 Atkinson 1119 13433.37 22 162 Bacon 1812 15889.16 41 134 Baker 233 7477.54 13 41 Baldwin 5106 11492.75 144 368 Banks 2272 11370.23 49 258 Barrow 12197 14119.68 168 801 Bartow 14663 13237.22 278 960 Ben Hill 1822 10946.23 65 175 Berrien 1487 7714.26 42 85 Bibb 19463 12791.98 495 2122 Bleckley 1064 8287.9 35 57 Brantley 1874 9759.4 56 140 Brooks 1348 8571.25 45 109 Bryan 4428 11314.1 49 278 Bulloch 7767 9773.87 86 262 Burke 2227 9967.77 43 189 Butts 3171 12596.33 87 170 Calhoun 598 9466.52 21 87 Camden 5645 10468.44 70 202 Candler 1082 9984.31 43 79 Carroll 9602 7993.74 141 373 Catoosa 7807 11352.17 77 283 Charlton 1642 12391.52 40 98 Chatham 31595 10813.69 540 2351 Chattahoochee 4583 42636.52 13 37 Chattooga 3423 13821.37 75 225 Cherokee 29764 11163.58 373 1699 Clarke 16697 12865.72 156 683 Clay 231 8091.07 4 13 Clayton 33055 10843.46 588 1895 Clinch 1030 15474.76 30 76 Cobb 80126 10134.99 1149 3869 Coffee 6026 14000.28 164 833 Colquitt 5276 11622.94 110 312 Columbia 14136 8911.25 199 613 Cook 1632 9359.41 48 120 Coweta 12056 7931.53 270 660 Crawford 782 6395.16 31 90 Crisp 1796 8057.79 62 180 Dade 1696 10493.75 15 66 Dawson 3963 14666.37 54 304 Decatur 3222 12240.71 73 203 DeKalb 74898 9443.06 1087 5821 Dodge 1475 7235.71 57 119 Dooly 1030 7686.57 35 97 Dougherty 8440 9387.69 337 1246 Douglas 16564 10904.11 215 1032 Early 1503 14813.72 50 96 Echols 400 10078.11 4 13 Effingham 6683 10437.95 112 412 Elbert 1903 10044.87 64 159 Emanuel 2615 11538.12 60 150 Evans 1106 10349.02 28 103 Fannin 2999 11394.38 80 226 Fayette 9249 7868.54 185 507 Floyd 14604 14616.28 251 1094 Forsyth 25107 9943.09 223 1156 Franklin 3114 13348.19 59 206 Fulton 106354 9675.75 1490 6544 Gilmer 3310 10535.7 96 282 Glascock 178 5884.3 7 25 Glynn 12074 14031.87 271 623 Gordon 8278 14260.37 148 393 Grady 2259 9205.38 62 215 Greene 2102 11230.43 59 167 Gwinnett 104737 10784.9 1234 5909 Habersham 6022 13148.47 164 576 Hall 32184 15596.88 531 2937 Hancock 988 12059.07 68 119 Haralson 2246 7310.72 40 88 Harris 2975 8570.52 70 215 Hart 2184 8365.57 42 153 Heard 999 8075.99 22 59 Henry 27483 11457.65 377 1009 Houston 15247 9709.05 239 1017 Irwin 883 9360.75 19 88 Jackson 12119 16223.56 171 729 Jasper 960 6761.04 27 85 Jeff Davis 1773 11704.52 39 113 Jefferson 1803 11774.31 62 180 Jenkins 884 10307.84 40 93 Johnson 996 10309.49 46 105 Jones 2470 8639.08 67 214 Lamar 2179 11262.73 66 161 Lanier 743 7178.05 10 31 Laurens 5526 11683.86 177 397 Lee 2477 8264.66 66 273 Liberty 6070 9805.51 79 296 Lincoln 658 8098.46 26 64 Long 1264 6346.97 14 67 Lowndes 10578 8973.68 188 467 Lumpkin 4253 12582.1 77 388 Macon 820 6313.52 33 97 Madison 3953 13099.38 54 221 Marion 626 7548.53 25 50 McDuffie 2127 9848.59 52 194 McIntosh 1357 9315.58 22 76 Meriwether 2100 9990.49 84 202 Miller 948 16446.91 11 47 Mitchell 2082 9439.61 88 265 Monroe 2651 9561.08 107 231 Montgomery 1077 11676.06 28 51 Morgan 1742 9102.31 30 114 Murray 5719 14204.81 104 319 Muscogee 19792 10328.45 483 1557 Newton 10503 9348.13 277 989 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 31695 0 609 1842 Oconee 4132 9900.09 71 169 Oglethorpe 1597 10479 35 107 Paulding 15350 8896.38 214 530 Peach 2567 9377.17 72 273 Pickens 3399 10137.19 76 287 Pierce 2118 10836.53 70 205 Pike 1788 9480.38 39 110 Polk 6027 13860.91 113 485 Pulaski 844 7748.1 34 60 Putnam 2516 11496.46 71 208 Quitman 116 5056.67 3 14 Rabun 1968 11586.01 46 182 Randolph 573 8483.86 37 95 Richmond 25380 12549.45 497 1612 Rockdale 8437 8884.79 185 1215 Schley 297 5630.33 7 27 Screven 1314 9453.24 27 88 Seminole 1170 14373.46 22 89 Spalding 6401 9262.05 197 586 Stephens 4152 15770.28 86 312 Stewart 1128 18404.31 27 136 Sumter 2607 8867.65 108 325 Talbot 552 8963.95 22 57 Taliaferro 126 7720.59 3 10 Tattnall 2692 10593.84 65 144 Taylor 718 9022.37 26 85 Telfair 925 5912.81 49 82 Terrell 772 9117.75 54 141 Thomas 5837 13137.22 146 463 Tift 4733 11591.97 116 479 Toombs 4250 15750.66 131 244 Towns 1474 12248.63 58 176 Treutlen 860 12593.35 34 59 Troup 8281 11760.45 236 616 Turner 769 9522.04 39 103 Twiggs 724 8953.75 46 125 Union 2991 11805.8 96 301 Unknown 3059 0 7 68 Upson 2636 10031.59 119 231 Walker 8966 12880.33 100 334 Walton 10533 10993.17 263 735 Ware 4360 12160.77 186 484 Warren 484 9289.83 18 56 Washington 2272 11191.02 69 130 Wayne 4323 14422.5 128 350 Webster 150 5882.35 4 18 Wheeler 590 7459.86 28 40 White 4297 13530.45 98 380 Whitfield 18448 17624.58 280 869 Wilcox 624 7098.98 31 80 Wilkes 844 8428.2 23 97 Wilkinson 1079 12097.77 33 135 Worth 1711 8494.69 73 218

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 11,913,443 (11,288,429 reported molecular tests; 625,014 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,200,327 (10.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

79,081 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



21,709 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



