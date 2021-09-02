UPDATE (Thursday, September 2 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 2, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/2/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,103,756 (+6,074*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2479 13355.96 71 209 Atkinson 1037 12448.98 20 150 Bacon 1690 14819.36 34 121 Baker 223 7156.61 11 41 Baldwin 4703 10585.67 129 354 Banks 2012 10069.06 45 238 Barrow 11024 12761.77 152 748 Bartow 13387 12085.29 237 901 Ben Hill 1778 10681.89 64 173 Berrien 1411 7319.98 40 81 Bibb 17832 11720.01 452 2053 Bleckley 987 7688.11 33 55 Brantley 1685 8775.13 47 120 Brooks 1274 8100.72 41 99 Bryan 4082 10430.03 40 248 Bulloch 7366 9269.26 75 252 Burke 2107 9430.67 42 178 Butts 2909 11555.57 85 157 Calhoun 574 9086.59 17 85 Camden 5179 9604.26 58 190 Candler 1024 9449.11 39 72 Carroll 8783 7311.92 137 364 Catoosa 7097 10319.76 71 281 Charlton 1583 11946.27 34 85 Chatham 29137 9972.41 490 2137 Chattahoochee 4376 40710.76 13 35 Chattooga 2884 11645 68 202 Cherokee 27483 10308.04 342 1592 Clarke 15360 11835.5 149 596 Clay 217 7600.7 3 12 Clayton 30196 9905.59 540 1699 Clinch 937 14077.52 28 72 Cobb 73805 9335.46 1098 3799 Coffee 5627 13073.28 157 771 Colquitt 4794 10561.1 91 297 Columbia 13272 8366.59 175 570 Cook 1557 8929.29 44 115 Coweta 10885 7161.14 237 512 Crawford 692 5659.14 23 85 Crisp 1699 7622.59 60 176 Dade 1575 9745.08 14 65 Dawson 3531 13067.61 50 282 Decatur 2909 11051.59 66 186 DeKalb 69668 8783.67 1031 5490 Dodge 1359 6666.67 57 115 Dooly 956 7134.33 34 97 Dougherty 7401 8232.02 316 1175 Douglas 15056 9911.39 204 1020 Early 1432 14113.94 44 89 Echols 385 9700.18 4 13 Effingham 5962 9311.84 89 368 Elbert 1749 9231.99 61 143 Emanuel 2383 10514.47 56 137 Evans 1040 9731.45 23 99 Fannin 2708 10288.75 73 210 Fayette 8433 7174.33 171 404 Floyd 12792 12802.75 208 987 Forsyth 22511 8915 211 1107 Franklin 2852 12225.13 51 196 Fulton 99111 9016.8 1416 6107 Gilmer 3071 9774.96 80 259 Glascock 167 5520.66 7 25 Glynn 11112 12913.87 223 561 Gordon 7662 13199.19 125 372 Grady 2075 8455.58 60 208 Greene 1952 10429.02 57 155 Gwinnett 98039 10095.2 1182 5641 Habersham 5518 12048.03 160 540 Hall 29436 14265.15 495 2815 Hancock 941 11485.41 67 114 Haralson 2032 6614.15 37 83 Harris 2765 7965.55 66 198 Hart 2039 7810.17 41 143 Heard 908 7340.34 19 54 Henry 25192 10502.53 341 834 Houston 13939 8876.14 213 975 Irwin 861 9127.53 19 87 Jackson 10789 14443.11 152 655 Jasper 855 6021.55 23 75 Jeff Davis 1648 10879.32 38 109 Jefferson 1739 11356.36 61 177 Jenkins 853 9946.36 40 90 Johnson 945 9781.6 43 104 Jones 2170 7589.8 59 196 Lamar 1995 10311.68 57 148 Lanier 680 6569.41 10 31 Laurens 4951 10468.12 162 385 Lee 2262 7547.3 63 248 Liberty 5545 8957.42 70 275 Lincoln 633 7790.77 25 62 Long 1125 5649.01 12 56 Lowndes 9964 8452.81 167 435 Lumpkin 3729 11031.89 74 366 Macon 768 5913.15 33 96 Madison 3470 11498.82 50 186 Marion 573 6909.44 25 46 McDuffie 1980 9167.94 49 187 McIntosh 1258 8635.96 18 70 Meriwether 1924 9153.19 82 186 Miller 894 15510.06 9 45 Mitchell 1940 8795.79 81 255 Monroe 2427 8753.2 96 225 Montgomery 995 10787.08 23 50 Morgan 1587 8292.4 24 104 Murray 5163 12823.82 91 299 Muscogee 18155 9474.18 456 1429 Newton 9507 8461.65 253 836 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 29329 0 534 1609 Oconee 3721 8915.35 68 151 Oglethorpe 1438 9435.7 32 93 Paulding 13633 7901.26 189 497 Peach 2393 8741.55 65 261 Pickens 3050 9096.33 65 264 Pierce 1883 9634.18 59 180 Pike 1565 8297.99 35 99 Polk 5148 11839.38 93 433 Pulaski 770 7068.76 34 57 Putnam 2329 10641.99 65 191 Quitman 106 4620.75 2 13 Rabun 1784 10502.77 45 176 Randolph 540 7995.26 35 92 Richmond 23576 11657.44 458 1536 Rockdale 7654 8060.24 172 1083 Schley 277 5251.18 5 26 Screven 1183 8510.79 23 82 Seminole 1101 13525.8 19 86 Spalding 5625 8139.2 183 551 Stephens 3609 13707.84 80 286 Stewart 1085 17702.72 26 135 Sumter 2408 8190.75 101 300 Talbot 501 8135.76 21 51 Taliaferro 122 7475.49 3 10 Tattnall 2507 9865.81 59 139 Taylor 662 8318.67 23 81 Telfair 881 5631.55 48 80 Terrell 695 8208.34 50 130 Thomas 5163 11620.27 133 427 Tift 4556 11158.46 109 461 Toombs 4008 14853.8 120 231 Towns 1388 11533.99 53 170 Treutlen 803 11758.68 33 58 Troup 7683 10911.18 217 601 Turner 730 9039.13 38 98 Twiggs 668 8261.19 41 120 Union 2692 10625.62 83 284 Unknown 2879 0 7 69 Upson 2391 9099.21 113 222 Walker 8136 11687.98 85 316 Walton 9617 10037.16 250 622 Ware 4043 11276.6 171 440 Warren 450 8637.24 17 55 Washington 2040 10048.27 66 124 Wayne 3933 13121.37 94 326 Webster 135 5294.12 4 17 Wheeler 573 7244.91 23 41 White 3885 12233.14 80 354 Whitfield 17285 16513.49 249 842 Wilcox 582 6621.16 32 78 Wilkes 766 7649.29 23 84 Wilkinson 998 11189.6 27 130 Worth 1584 7864.16 67 210

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 11,156,797 (10,557,078 reported molecular tests; 599,305 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,103,756 (10.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

73,777 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



19,936 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 2, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



