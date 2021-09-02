UPDATE (Thursday, September 2 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases September 2
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 2, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/2/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,103,756 (+6,074*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2479 13355.96 71 209
Atkinson 1037 12448.98 20 150
Bacon 1690 14819.36 34 121
Baker 223 7156.61 11 41
Baldwin 4703 10585.67 129 354
Banks 2012 10069.06 45 238
Barrow 11024 12761.77 152 748
Bartow 13387 12085.29 237 901
Ben Hill 1778 10681.89 64 173
Berrien 1411 7319.98 40 81
Bibb 17832 11720.01 452 2053
Bleckley 987 7688.11 33 55
Brantley 1685 8775.13 47 120
Brooks 1274 8100.72 41 99
Bryan 4082 10430.03 40 248
Bulloch 7366 9269.26 75 252
Burke 2107 9430.67 42 178
Butts 2909 11555.57 85 157
Calhoun 574 9086.59 17 85
Camden 5179 9604.26 58 190
Candler 1024 9449.11 39 72
Carroll 8783 7311.92 137 364
Catoosa 7097 10319.76 71 281
Charlton 1583 11946.27 34 85
Chatham 29137 9972.41 490 2137
Chattahoochee 4376 40710.76 13 35
Chattooga 2884 11645 68 202
Cherokee 27483 10308.04 342 1592
Clarke 15360 11835.5 149 596
Clay 217 7600.7 3 12
Clayton 30196 9905.59 540 1699
Clinch 937 14077.52 28 72
Cobb 73805 9335.46 1098 3799
Coffee 5627 13073.28 157 771
Colquitt 4794 10561.1 91 297
Columbia 13272 8366.59 175 570
Cook 1557 8929.29 44 115
Coweta 10885 7161.14 237 512
Crawford 692 5659.14 23 85
Crisp 1699 7622.59 60 176
Dade 1575 9745.08 14 65
Dawson 3531 13067.61 50 282
Decatur 2909 11051.59 66 186
DeKalb 69668 8783.67 1031 5490
Dodge 1359 6666.67 57 115
Dooly 956 7134.33 34 97
Dougherty 7401 8232.02 316 1175
Douglas 15056 9911.39 204 1020
Early 1432 14113.94 44 89
Echols 385 9700.18 4 13
Effingham 5962 9311.84 89 368
Elbert 1749 9231.99 61 143
Emanuel 2383 10514.47 56 137
Evans 1040 9731.45 23 99
Fannin 2708 10288.75 73 210
Fayette 8433 7174.33 171 404
Floyd 12792 12802.75 208 987
Forsyth 22511 8915 211 1107
Franklin 2852 12225.13 51 196
Fulton 99111 9016.8 1416 6107
Gilmer 3071 9774.96 80 259
Glascock 167 5520.66 7 25
Glynn 11112 12913.87 223 561
Gordon 7662 13199.19 125 372
Grady 2075 8455.58 60 208
Greene 1952 10429.02 57 155
Gwinnett 98039 10095.2 1182 5641
Habersham 5518 12048.03 160 540
Hall 29436 14265.15 495 2815
Hancock 941 11485.41 67 114
Haralson 2032 6614.15 37 83
Harris 2765 7965.55 66 198
Hart 2039 7810.17 41 143
Heard 908 7340.34 19 54
Henry 25192 10502.53 341 834
Houston 13939 8876.14 213 975
Irwin 861 9127.53 19 87
Jackson 10789 14443.11 152 655
Jasper 855 6021.55 23 75
Jeff Davis 1648 10879.32 38 109
Jefferson 1739 11356.36 61 177
Jenkins 853 9946.36 40 90
Johnson 945 9781.6 43 104
Jones 2170 7589.8 59 196
Lamar 1995 10311.68 57 148
Lanier 680 6569.41 10 31
Laurens 4951 10468.12 162 385
Lee 2262 7547.3 63 248
Liberty 5545 8957.42 70 275
Lincoln 633 7790.77 25 62
Long 1125 5649.01 12 56
Lowndes 9964 8452.81 167 435
Lumpkin 3729 11031.89 74 366
Macon 768 5913.15 33 96
Madison 3470 11498.82 50 186
Marion 573 6909.44 25 46
McDuffie 1980 9167.94 49 187
McIntosh 1258 8635.96 18 70
Meriwether 1924 9153.19 82 186
Miller 894 15510.06 9 45
Mitchell 1940 8795.79 81 255
Monroe 2427 8753.2 96 225
Montgomery 995 10787.08 23 50
Morgan 1587 8292.4 24 104
Murray 5163 12823.82 91 299
Muscogee 18155 9474.18 456 1429
Newton 9507 8461.65 253 836
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 29329 0 534 1609
Oconee 3721 8915.35 68 151
Oglethorpe 1438 9435.7 32 93
Paulding 13633 7901.26 189 497
Peach 2393 8741.55 65 261
Pickens 3050 9096.33 65 264
Pierce 1883 9634.18 59 180
Pike 1565 8297.99 35 99
Polk 5148 11839.38 93 433
Pulaski 770 7068.76 34 57
Putnam 2329 10641.99 65 191
Quitman 106 4620.75 2 13
Rabun 1784 10502.77 45 176
Randolph 540 7995.26 35 92
Richmond 23576 11657.44 458 1536
Rockdale 7654 8060.24 172 1083
Schley 277 5251.18 5 26
Screven 1183 8510.79 23 82
Seminole 1101 13525.8 19 86
Spalding 5625 8139.2 183 551
Stephens 3609 13707.84 80 286
Stewart 1085 17702.72 26 135
Sumter 2408 8190.75 101 300
Talbot 501 8135.76 21 51
Taliaferro 122 7475.49 3 10
Tattnall 2507 9865.81 59 139
Taylor 662 8318.67 23 81
Telfair 881 5631.55 48 80
Terrell 695 8208.34 50 130
Thomas 5163 11620.27 133 427
Tift 4556 11158.46 109 461
Toombs 4008 14853.8 120 231
Towns 1388 11533.99 53 170
Treutlen 803 11758.68 33 58
Troup 7683 10911.18 217 601
Turner 730 9039.13 38 98
Twiggs 668 8261.19 41 120
Union 2692 10625.62 83 284
Unknown 2879 0 7 69
Upson 2391 9099.21 113 222
Walker 8136 11687.98 85 316
Walton 9617 10037.16 250 622
Ware 4043 11276.6 171 440
Warren 450 8637.24 17 55
Washington 2040 10048.27 66 124
Wayne 3933 13121.37 94 326
Webster 135 5294.12 4 17
Wheeler 573 7244.91 23 41
White 3885 12233.14 80 354
Whitfield 17285 16513.49 249 842
Wilcox 582 6621.16 32 78
Wilkes 766 7649.29 23 84
Wilkinson 998 11189.6 27 130
Worth 1584 7864.16 67 210
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 11,156,797 (10,557,078 reported molecular tests; 599,305 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,103,756 (10.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 73,777 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 19,936 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 2, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Categories: Featured, Georgia News, Happening Now, Health, Local News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related