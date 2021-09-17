UPDATE (Friday, September 17 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, September 17, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/17/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,181,648 (+4,030*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, September 17, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2666 14363.45 78 217 Atkinson 1103 13241.3 22 160 Bacon 1794 15731.32 40 131 Baker 232 7445.44 13 41 Baldwin 5047 11359.95 142 366 Banks 2222 11120.01 48 252 Barrow 11921 13800.17 164 794 Bartow 14469 13062.08 265 945 Ben Hill 1812 10886.15 63 174 Berrien 1472 7636.44 41 84 Bibb 19263 12660.53 483 2092 Bleckley 1052 8194.42 34 57 Brantley 1837 9566.71 54 135 Brooks 1337 8501.3 44 105 Bryan 4383 11199.12 45 273 Bulloch 7729 9726.05 80 259 Burke 2207 9878.26 42 187 Butts 3119 12389.77 86 165 Calhoun 594 9403.2 21 85 Camden 5538 10270.01 68 198 Candler 1069 9864.35 41 77 Carroll 9480 7892.17 140 368 Catoosa 7688 11179.13 75 283 Charlton 1629 12293.41 40 95 Chatham 31246 10694.24 524 2306 Chattahoochee 4474 41622.48 13 36 Chattooga 3335 13466.04 72 221 Cherokee 29417 11033.43 365 1681 Clarke 16417 12649.97 154 644 Clay 229 8021.02 4 12 Clayton 32048 10513.13 574 1837 Clinch 1006 15114.18 30 74 Cobb 78879 9977.26 1135 3850 Coffee 5970 13870.17 163 824 Colquitt 5231 11523.8 109 311 Columbia 14009 8831.19 196 603 Cook 1621 9296.32 47 119 Coweta 11885 7819.03 264 602 Crawford 764 6247.96 27 89 Crisp 1779 7981.52 62 177 Dade 1680 10394.75 15 66 Dawson 3916 14492.43 54 297 Decatur 3169 12039.36 70 199 DeKalb 73688 9290.5 1069 5726 Dodge 1450 7113.07 57 118 Dooly 1023 7634.33 34 97 Dougherty 8290 9220.84 336 1232 Douglas 16314 10739.54 211 1029 Early 1489 14675.73 50 95 Echols 398 10027.71 4 13 Effingham 6613 10328.62 110 403 Elbert 1874 9891.79 63 153 Emanuel 2578 11374.87 57 148 Evans 1099 10283.52 26 102 Fannin 2943 11181.61 78 220 Fayette 9096 7738.38 183 473 Floyd 14346 14358.06 241 1068 Forsyth 24587 9737.16 215 1142 Franklin 3075 13181.02 55 204 Fulton 104544 9511.08 1468 6407 Gilmer 3272 10414.74 94 274 Glascock 177 5851.24 7 25 Glynn 11963 13902.87 259 606 Gordon 8184 14098.43 147 392 Grady 2206 8989.41 60 213 Greene 2077 11096.86 57 164 Gwinnett 102688 10573.91 1219 5843 Habersham 5949 12989.08 162 566 Hall 31748 15385.58 522 2919 Hancock 983 11998.05 68 118 Haralson 2216 7213.07 40 87 Harris 2936 8458.17 68 207 Hart 2163 8285.13 42 150 Heard 993 8027.49 22 59 Henry 27021 11265.04 368 947 Houston 15053 9585.52 237 1005 Irwin 883 9360.75 19 88 Jackson 11909 15942.44 163 714 Jasper 945 6655.4 25 84 Jeff Davis 1751 11559.28 39 113 Jefferson 1789 11682.88 62 180 Jenkins 880 10261.19 40 92 Johnson 985 10195.63 44 105 Jones 2445 8551.64 64 207 Lamar 2149 11107.67 64 158 Lanier 736 7110.42 10 31 Laurens 5468 11561.23 171 394 Lee 2448 8167.9 66 267 Liberty 6021 9726.35 75 293 Lincoln 654 8049.23 25 64 Long 1242 6236.51 14 64 Lowndes 10469 8881.22 186 444 Lumpkin 4186 12383.88 76 386 Macon 808 6221.13 33 97 Madison 3849 12754.75 53 210 Marion 616 7427.95 25 49 McDuffie 2092 9686.53 51 192 McIntosh 1348 9253.79 21 74 Meriwether 2064 9819.22 83 194 Miller 935 16221.37 11 47 Mitchell 2054 9312.66 87 263 Monroe 2625 9467.31 103 227 Montgomery 1064 11535.13 25 51 Morgan 1710 8935.1 27 110 Murray 5600 13909.24 99 316 Muscogee 19454 10152.07 479 1500 Newton 10298 9165.67 272 935 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 31058 0 589 1773 Oconee 4047 9696.43 68 166 Oglethorpe 1567 10282.15 34 102 Paulding 15128 8767.72 207 520 Peach 2539 9274.89 68 269 Pickens 3305 9856.84 73 278 Pierce 2087 10677.92 67 201 Pike 1746 9257.69 37 106 Polk 5900 13568.83 106 471 Pulaski 840 7711.37 34 59 Putnam 2482 11341.1 68 202 Quitman 115 5013.08 3 14 Rabun 1943 11438.83 46 182 Randolph 567 8395.03 36 92 Richmond 25116 12418.91 485 1590 Rockdale 8277 8716.3 179 1175 Schley 297 5630.33 6 26 Screven 1302 9366.91 27 86 Seminole 1164 14299.75 21 87 Spalding 6280 9086.96 195 575 Stephens 4036 15329.69 82 304 Stewart 1104 18012.73 27 135 Sumter 2570 8741.79 106 323 Talbot 544 8834.04 22 56 Taliaferro 125 7659.31 3 10 Tattnall 2660 10467.91 63 140 Taylor 709 8909.27 24 85 Telfair 921 5887.24 48 81 Terrell 759 8964.21 54 138 Thomas 5723 12880.65 140 456 Tift 4702 11516.04 115 473 Toombs 4208 15595 125 237 Towns 1459 12123.98 58 176 Treutlen 859 12578.71 33 58 Troup 8199 11643.99 231 609 Turner 754 9336.31 38 103 Twiggs 713 8817.71 43 124 Union 2957 11671.6 93 296 Unknown 3081 0 13 70 Upson 2598 9886.97 117 226 Walker 8848 12710.82 96 329 Walton 10330 10781.31 263 685 Ware 4323 12057.57 183 479 Warren 472 9059.5 18 56 Washington 2221 10939.81 68 127 Wayne 4286 14299.06 118 347 Webster 149 5843.14 4 18 Wheeler 588 7434.57 27 40 White 4253 13391.9 94 377 Whitfield 18286 17469.81 273 859 Wilcox 615 6996.59 31 79 Wilkes 819 8178.55 23 94 Wilkinson 1073 12030.5 32 135 Worth 1693 8405.32 73 216

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 11,759,044 (11,139,691 reported molecular tests; 619,353 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,181,648 (10.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

77,560 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



21,235 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, September 17, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.