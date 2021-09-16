UPDATE (Thursday, September 16 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 16, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/16/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,177,656 (+4,103*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2663 14347.29 78 215 Atkinson 1102 13229.29 22 159 Bacon 1791 15705.02 40 131 Baker 232 7445.44 13 41 Baldwin 5038 11339.7 142 366 Banks 2208 11049.94 48 252 Barrow 11877 13749.23 163 793 Bartow 14410 13008.82 265 944 Ben Hill 1811 10880.14 63 174 Berrien 1466 7605.31 41 84 Bibb 19140 12579.69 477 2086 Bleckley 1050 8178.84 34 57 Brantley 1834 9551.09 54 135 Brooks 1336 8494.94 44 105 Bryan 4367 11158.24 45 271 Bulloch 7710 9702.14 79 259 Burke 2202 9855.88 42 187 Butts 3112 12361.96 86 164 Calhoun 592 9371.54 21 85 Camden 5506 10210.67 68 198 Candler 1067 9845.9 41 77 Carroll 9413 7836.4 139 368 Catoosa 7676 11161.68 74 283 Charlton 1626 12270.77 40 94 Chatham 31132 10655.22 520 2294 Chattahoochee 4470 41585.26 13 36 Chattooga 3314 13381.25 72 221 Cherokee 29324 10998.55 364 1673 Clarke 16392 12630.7 154 643 Clay 229 8021.02 4 12 Clayton 31944 10479.01 570 1830 Clinch 1000 15024.04 30 74 Cobb 78555 9936.28 1131 3846 Coffee 5960 13846.94 163 823 Colquitt 5218 11495.16 109 311 Columbia 13973 8808.49 194 602 Cook 1616 9267.65 47 117 Coweta 11849 7795.34 263 599 Crawford 761 6223.42 27 88 Crisp 1775 7963.57 62 177 Dade 1679 10388.57 15 66 Dawson 3895 14414.71 54 296 Decatur 3145 11948.18 70 197 DeKalb 73497 9266.42 1068 5707 Dodge 1441 7068.92 57 117 Dooly 1014 7567.16 34 97 Dougherty 8251 9177.47 335 1229 Douglas 16263 10705.96 211 1030 Early 1486 14646.17 49 95 Echols 397 10002.52 4 13 Effingham 6585 10284.88 109 397 Elbert 1869 9865.4 63 153 Emanuel 2575 11361.63 57 147 Evans 1098 10274.16 26 102 Fannin 2931 11136.02 77 220 Fayette 9055 7703.5 183 472 Floyd 14281 14293.01 237 1067 Forsyth 24437 9677.75 215 1141 Franklin 3057 13103.86 54 204 Fulton 104291 9488.06 1464 6379 Gilmer 3257 10367 94 274 Glascock 177 5851.24 7 25 Glynn 11927 13861.03 256 604 Gordon 8154 14046.75 147 392 Grady 2196 8948.66 60 213 Greene 2068 11048.78 57 164 Gwinnett 102485 10553.01 1214 5837 Habersham 5933 12954.15 162 566 Hall 31650 15338.09 518 2917 Hancock 982 11985.84 67 118 Haralson 2197 7151.23 39 87 Harris 2925 8426.48 68 207 Hart 2151 8239.17 42 150 Heard 991 8011.32 22 59 Henry 26907 11217.51 366 945 Houston 14990 9545.4 235 1004 Irwin 882 9350.15 19 88 Jackson 11883 15907.63 162 712 Jasper 943 6641.31 25 83 Jeff Davis 1748 11539.48 39 112 Jefferson 1788 11676.35 62 180 Jenkins 879 10249.53 40 91 Johnson 983 10174.93 44 105 Jones 2430 8499.18 64 206 Lamar 2134 11030.13 64 157 Lanier 731 7062.12 10 31 Laurens 5441 11504.14 171 394 Lee 2441 8144.54 66 266 Liberty 6009 9706.97 74 292 Lincoln 652 8024.62 25 64 Long 1238 6216.42 14 64 Lowndes 10435 8852.37 186 443 Lumpkin 4166 12324.71 76 386 Macon 806 6205.73 33 97 Madison 3838 12718.3 52 208 Marion 611 7367.66 25 49 McDuffie 2084 9649.49 51 192 McIntosh 1344 9226.33 21 74 Meriwether 2055 9776.4 83 193 Miller 931 16151.98 11 47 Mitchell 2049 9289.99 87 262 Monroe 2614 9427.63 103 227 Montgomery 1061 11502.6 25 51 Morgan 1703 8898.53 27 109 Murray 5561 13812.37 99 314 Muscogee 19378 10112.41 479 1496 Newton 10256 9128.29 272 932 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 31059 0 583 1762 Oconee 4042 9684.45 68 166 Oglethorpe 1563 10255.91 34 102 Paulding 15045 8719.62 207 520 Peach 2532 9249.32 68 269 Pickens 3298 9835.97 73 278 Pierce 2078 10631.88 67 201 Pike 1738 9215.27 37 106 Polk 5867 13492.94 105 470 Pulaski 841 7720.55 34 59 Putnam 2474 11304.55 68 202 Quitman 115 5013.08 2 14 Rabun 1927 11344.64 46 181 Randolph 565 8365.41 36 92 Richmond 25006 12364.52 483 1590 Rockdale 8241 8678.39 179 1174 Schley 295 5592.42 6 26 Screven 1291 9287.77 26 86 Seminole 1161 14262.9 21 87 Spalding 6243 9033.42 195 575 Stephens 3987 15143.57 81 299 Stewart 1103 17996.41 26 135 Sumter 2564 8721.39 105 322 Talbot 536 8704.12 22 56 Taliaferro 125 7659.31 3 10 Tattnall 2656 10452.17 61 140 Taylor 708 8896.71 24 85 Telfair 919 5874.46 48 81 Terrell 758 8952.4 54 137 Thomas 5685 12795.12 138 453 Tift 4696 11501.35 114 472 Toombs 4195 15546.83 125 236 Towns 1456 12099.05 58 176 Treutlen 855 12520.13 33 58 Troup 8168 11599.97 231 609 Turner 753 9323.92 38 103 Twiggs 708 8755.87 43 123 Union 2938 11596.61 92 294 Unknown 3041 0 13 68 Upson 2584 9833.69 114 225 Walker 8817 12666.28 96 329 Walton 10304 10754.17 263 686 Ware 4309 12018.52 183 477 Warren 468 8982.73 18 56 Washington 2218 10925.03 68 127 Wayne 4276 14265.7 114 345 Webster 148 5803.92 4 18 Wheeler 588 7434.57 27 40 White 4238 13344.67 94 376 Whitfield 18235 17421.09 271 857 Wilcox 610 6939.7 31 79 Wilkes 816 8148.59 23 94 Wilkinson 1071 12008.07 31 135 Worth 1690 8390.43 72 216

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 11,722,402 (11,104,935 reported molecular tests; 617,467 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,177,656 (10.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

77,367 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



21,143 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 16, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



