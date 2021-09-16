UPDATE (Thursday, September 16 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases September 16
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 16, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/16/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,177,656 (+4,103*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2663 14347.29 78 215
Atkinson 1102 13229.29 22 159
Bacon 1791 15705.02 40 131
Baker 232 7445.44 13 41
Baldwin 5038 11339.7 142 366
Banks 2208 11049.94 48 252
Barrow 11877 13749.23 163 793
Bartow 14410 13008.82 265 944
Ben Hill 1811 10880.14 63 174
Berrien 1466 7605.31 41 84
Bibb 19140 12579.69 477 2086
Bleckley 1050 8178.84 34 57
Brantley 1834 9551.09 54 135
Brooks 1336 8494.94 44 105
Bryan 4367 11158.24 45 271
Bulloch 7710 9702.14 79 259
Burke 2202 9855.88 42 187
Butts 3112 12361.96 86 164
Calhoun 592 9371.54 21 85
Camden 5506 10210.67 68 198
Candler 1067 9845.9 41 77
Carroll 9413 7836.4 139 368
Catoosa 7676 11161.68 74 283
Charlton 1626 12270.77 40 94
Chatham 31132 10655.22 520 2294
Chattahoochee 4470 41585.26 13 36
Chattooga 3314 13381.25 72 221
Cherokee 29324 10998.55 364 1673
Clarke 16392 12630.7 154 643
Clay 229 8021.02 4 12
Clayton 31944 10479.01 570 1830
Clinch 1000 15024.04 30 74
Cobb 78555 9936.28 1131 3846
Coffee 5960 13846.94 163 823
Colquitt 5218 11495.16 109 311
Columbia 13973 8808.49 194 602
Cook 1616 9267.65 47 117
Coweta 11849 7795.34 263 599
Crawford 761 6223.42 27 88
Crisp 1775 7963.57 62 177
Dade 1679 10388.57 15 66
Dawson 3895 14414.71 54 296
Decatur 3145 11948.18 70 197
DeKalb 73497 9266.42 1068 5707
Dodge 1441 7068.92 57 117
Dooly 1014 7567.16 34 97
Dougherty 8251 9177.47 335 1229
Douglas 16263 10705.96 211 1030
Early 1486 14646.17 49 95
Echols 397 10002.52 4 13
Effingham 6585 10284.88 109 397
Elbert 1869 9865.4 63 153
Emanuel 2575 11361.63 57 147
Evans 1098 10274.16 26 102
Fannin 2931 11136.02 77 220
Fayette 9055 7703.5 183 472
Floyd 14281 14293.01 237 1067
Forsyth 24437 9677.75 215 1141
Franklin 3057 13103.86 54 204
Fulton 104291 9488.06 1464 6379
Gilmer 3257 10367 94 274
Glascock 177 5851.24 7 25
Glynn 11927 13861.03 256 604
Gordon 8154 14046.75 147 392
Grady 2196 8948.66 60 213
Greene 2068 11048.78 57 164
Gwinnett 102485 10553.01 1214 5837
Habersham 5933 12954.15 162 566
Hall 31650 15338.09 518 2917
Hancock 982 11985.84 67 118
Haralson 2197 7151.23 39 87
Harris 2925 8426.48 68 207
Hart 2151 8239.17 42 150
Heard 991 8011.32 22 59
Henry 26907 11217.51 366 945
Houston 14990 9545.4 235 1004
Irwin 882 9350.15 19 88
Jackson 11883 15907.63 162 712
Jasper 943 6641.31 25 83
Jeff Davis 1748 11539.48 39 112
Jefferson 1788 11676.35 62 180
Jenkins 879 10249.53 40 91
Johnson 983 10174.93 44 105
Jones 2430 8499.18 64 206
Lamar 2134 11030.13 64 157
Lanier 731 7062.12 10 31
Laurens 5441 11504.14 171 394
Lee 2441 8144.54 66 266
Liberty 6009 9706.97 74 292
Lincoln 652 8024.62 25 64
Long 1238 6216.42 14 64
Lowndes 10435 8852.37 186 443
Lumpkin 4166 12324.71 76 386
Macon 806 6205.73 33 97
Madison 3838 12718.3 52 208
Marion 611 7367.66 25 49
McDuffie 2084 9649.49 51 192
McIntosh 1344 9226.33 21 74
Meriwether 2055 9776.4 83 193
Miller 931 16151.98 11 47
Mitchell 2049 9289.99 87 262
Monroe 2614 9427.63 103 227
Montgomery 1061 11502.6 25 51
Morgan 1703 8898.53 27 109
Murray 5561 13812.37 99 314
Muscogee 19378 10112.41 479 1496
Newton 10256 9128.29 272 932
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 31059 0 583 1762
Oconee 4042 9684.45 68 166
Oglethorpe 1563 10255.91 34 102
Paulding 15045 8719.62 207 520
Peach 2532 9249.32 68 269
Pickens 3298 9835.97 73 278
Pierce 2078 10631.88 67 201
Pike 1738 9215.27 37 106
Polk 5867 13492.94 105 470
Pulaski 841 7720.55 34 59
Putnam 2474 11304.55 68 202
Quitman 115 5013.08 2 14
Rabun 1927 11344.64 46 181
Randolph 565 8365.41 36 92
Richmond 25006 12364.52 483 1590
Rockdale 8241 8678.39 179 1174
Schley 295 5592.42 6 26
Screven 1291 9287.77 26 86
Seminole 1161 14262.9 21 87
Spalding 6243 9033.42 195 575
Stephens 3987 15143.57 81 299
Stewart 1103 17996.41 26 135
Sumter 2564 8721.39 105 322
Talbot 536 8704.12 22 56
Taliaferro 125 7659.31 3 10
Tattnall 2656 10452.17 61 140
Taylor 708 8896.71 24 85
Telfair 919 5874.46 48 81
Terrell 758 8952.4 54 137
Thomas 5685 12795.12 138 453
Tift 4696 11501.35 114 472
Toombs 4195 15546.83 125 236
Towns 1456 12099.05 58 176
Treutlen 855 12520.13 33 58
Troup 8168 11599.97 231 609
Turner 753 9323.92 38 103
Twiggs 708 8755.87 43 123
Union 2938 11596.61 92 294
Unknown 3041 0 13 68
Upson 2584 9833.69 114 225
Walker 8817 12666.28 96 329
Walton 10304 10754.17 263 686
Ware 4309 12018.52 183 477
Warren 468 8982.73 18 56
Washington 2218 10925.03 68 127
Wayne 4276 14265.7 114 345
Webster 148 5803.92 4 18
Wheeler 588 7434.57 27 40
White 4238 13344.67 94 376
Whitfield 18235 17421.09 271 857
Wilcox 610 6939.7 31 79
Wilkes 816 8148.59 23 94
Wilkinson 1071 12008.07 31 135
Worth 1690 8390.43 72 216
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 11,722,402 (11,104,935 reported molecular tests; 617,467 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,177,656 (10.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 77,367 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 21,143 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 16, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

