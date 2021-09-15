UPDATE (Wednesday, September 15 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/15/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,173,584 (+4,227*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2653 14293.41 78 213 Atkinson 1099 13193.28 22 158 Bacon 1787 15669.94 39 131 Baker 231 7413.35 13 41 Baldwin 5026 11312.69 140 365 Banks 2194 10979.88 48 252 Barrow 11840 13706.4 161 791 Bartow 14353 12957.36 256 937 Ben Hill 1808 10862.12 63 173 Berrien 1461 7579.37 41 84 Bibb 19079 12539.6 471 2085 Bleckley 1044 8132.11 34 57 Brantley 1828 9519.84 54 134 Brooks 1333 8475.87 43 105 Bryan 4359 11137.8 44 269 Bulloch 7699 9688.3 79 259 Burke 2199 9842.45 42 187 Butts 3106 12338.13 86 164 Calhoun 592 9371.54 20 85 Camden 5493 10186.56 67 198 Candler 1066 9836.67 41 78 Carroll 9388 7815.58 139 367 Catoosa 7628 11091.88 74 283 Charlton 1620 12225.49 39 93 Chatham 31055 10628.87 514 2283 Chattahoochee 4465 41538.75 13 36 Chattooga 3290 13284.34 72 221 Cherokee 29226 10961.79 362 1673 Clarke 16364 12609.13 154 641 Clay 227 7950.96 3 12 Clayton 31849 10447.84 566 1819 Clinch 996 14963.94 30 74 Cobb 78293 9903.14 1128 3842 Coffee 5948 13819.06 162 823 Colquitt 5197 11448.9 108 309 Columbia 13920 8775.08 192 602 Cook 1611 9238.97 47 117 Coweta 11770 7743.37 257 598 Crawford 758 6198.89 27 88 Crisp 1767 7927.68 61 177 Dade 1673 10351.44 15 66 Dawson 3867 14311.09 53 292 Decatur 3129 11887.39 70 197 DeKalb 73346 9247.38 1064 5690 Dodge 1433 7029.68 57 117 Dooly 1012 7552.24 34 97 Dougherty 8212 9134.09 330 1224 Douglas 16195 10661.2 210 1030 Early 1489 14675.73 49 95 Echols 397 10002.52 4 13 Effingham 6566 10255.21 106 397 Elbert 1861 9823.17 63 152 Emanuel 2572 11348.39 57 147 Evans 1093 10227.38 25 102 Fannin 2928 11124.62 77 219 Fayette 9020 7673.72 182 468 Floyd 14187 14198.93 236 1053 Forsyth 24279 9615.18 214 1140 Franklin 3046 13056.71 54 202 Fulton 103992 9460.86 1457 6359 Gilmer 3249 10341.53 93 274 Glascock 177 5851.24 7 25 Glynn 11893 13821.52 254 602 Gordon 8134 14012.3 145 391 Grady 2190 8924.21 60 213 Greene 2059 11000.69 57 164 Gwinnett 102230 10526.75 1209 5822 Habersham 5908 12899.56 162 566 Hall 31497 15263.95 517 2916 Hancock 982 11985.84 67 118 Haralson 2184 7108.91 39 87 Harris 2917 8403.43 68 207 Hart 2145 8216.19 42 149 Heard 988 7987.07 21 59 Henry 26814 11178.74 363 938 Houston 14916 9498.28 233 1001 Irwin 881 9339.55 19 88 Jackson 11833 15840.7 161 706 Jasper 941 6627.23 25 83 Jeff Davis 1748 11539.48 39 112 Jefferson 1781 11630.64 62 180 Jenkins 877 10226.21 40 91 Johnson 980 10143.88 43 105 Jones 2424 8478.19 64 206 Lamar 2127 10993.95 63 156 Lanier 728 7033.14 10 31 Laurens 5404 11425.91 171 394 Lee 2436 8127.86 66 266 Liberty 5983 9664.97 74 291 Lincoln 651 8012.31 25 64 Long 1233 6191.31 14 62 Lowndes 10416 8836.25 185 443 Lumpkin 4140 12247.8 75 385 Macon 805 6198.03 33 97 Madison 3822 12665.27 52 207 Marion 611 7367.66 25 49 McDuffie 2075 9607.82 51 192 McIntosh 1340 9198.87 21 73 Meriwether 2052 9762.13 82 193 Miller 930 16134.63 10 47 Mitchell 2044 9267.32 85 262 Monroe 2600 9377.14 102 227 Montgomery 1055 11437.55 25 51 Morgan 1697 8867.18 27 109 Murray 5533 13742.83 94 314 Muscogee 19295 10069.09 476 1494 Newton 10224 9099.81 266 928 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 30962 0 577 1751 Oconee 4031 9658.1 68 165 Oglethorpe 1560 10236.22 34 101 Paulding 14987 8686 205 517 Peach 2522 9212.79 67 268 Pickens 3282 9788.25 72 278 Pierce 2066 10570.48 64 200 Pike 1733 9188.76 37 105 Polk 5816 13375.65 105 464 Pulaski 839 7702.19 34 59 Putnam 2464 11258.85 68 202 Quitman 114 4969.49 2 14 Rabun 1906 11221.01 46 181 Randolph 563 8335.8 35 92 Richmond 24912 12318.04 479 1584 Rockdale 8217 8653.12 178 1170 Schley 295 5592.42 6 26 Screven 1284 9237.41 25 86 Seminole 1156 14201.47 20 86 Spalding 6217 8995.8 195 574 Stephens 3932 14934.67 80 290 Stewart 1103 17996.41 26 135 Sumter 2558 8700.98 105 321 Talbot 532 8639.17 22 55 Taliaferro 125 7659.31 3 10 Tattnall 2653 10440.36 61 140 Taylor 706 8871.58 24 83 Telfair 917 5861.67 48 80 Terrell 756 8928.78 53 137 Thomas 5670 12761.36 138 451 Tift 4676 11452.36 113 472 Toombs 4182 15498.65 124 235 Towns 1453 12074.12 57 176 Treutlen 852 12476.2 33 58 Troup 8138 11557.36 227 608 Turner 750 9286.78 38 102 Twiggs 703 8694.04 43 123 Union 2925 11545.29 91 293 Unknown 3001 0 11 62 Upson 2571 9784.22 114 225 Walker 8757 12580.09 91 325 Walton 10286 10735.38 262 682 Ware 4295 11979.47 181 475 Warren 467 8963.53 18 56 Washington 2214 10905.33 68 127 Wayne 4267 14235.67 111 343 Webster 148 5803.92 4 18 Wheeler 587 7421.92 25 40 White 4229 13316.33 94 374 Whitfield 18163 17352.3 266 855 Wilcox 610 6939.7 31 79 Wilkes 813 8118.63 23 92 Wilkinson 1071 12008.07 30 135 Worth 1680 8340.78 70 216

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 11,686,413 (11,070,653 reported molecular tests; 615,760 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,173,584 (10.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

77,118 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



20,971 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



