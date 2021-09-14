UPDATE (Tuesday, September 14 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/14/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,169,437 (+4,840*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2643 14239.53 77 213 Atkinson 1097 13169.27 21 156 Bacon 1781 15617.33 38 130 Baker 231 7413.35 12 41 Baldwin 5015 11287.93 139 364 Banks 2187 10944.85 48 250 Barrow 11805 13665.88 159 790 Bartow 14221 12838.2 251 929 Ben Hill 1808 10862.12 63 173 Berrien 1457 7558.62 41 84 Bibb 19044 12516.6 470 2082 Bleckley 1043 8124.32 34 57 Brantley 1821 9483.39 53 132 Brooks 1325 8425 43 104 Bryan 4340 11089.25 43 268 Bulloch 7685 9670.68 79 258 Burke 2197 9833.5 42 187 Butts 3100 12314.29 86 164 Calhoun 590 9339.88 19 85 Camden 5456 10117.94 66 197 Candler 1063 9808.99 41 77 Carroll 9354 7787.28 137 366 Catoosa 7583 11026.45 73 282 Charlton 1612 12165.12 38 93 Chatham 30959 10596.01 510 2267 Chattahoochee 4462 41510.84 13 36 Chattooga 3270 13203.59 71 220 Cherokee 29141 10929.91 358 1669 Clarke 16330 12582.93 154 641 Clay 226 7915.94 3 12 Clayton 31746 10414.06 563 1813 Clinch 991 14888.82 30 73 Cobb 77988 9864.56 1122 3838 Coffee 5935 13788.86 162 816 Colquitt 5177 11404.84 102 308 Columbia 13896 8759.95 187 600 Cook 1608 9221.77 45 117 Coweta 11729 7716.4 256 595 Crawford 748 6117.11 26 88 Crisp 1759 7891.79 61 177 Dade 1661 10277.19 15 66 Dawson 3845 14229.67 53 291 Decatur 3107 11803.81 69 194 DeKalb 73095 9215.74 1059 5674 Dodge 1428 7005.15 57 117 Dooly 1009 7529.85 34 97 Dougherty 8180 9098.49 325 1219 Douglas 16138 10623.68 209 1030 Early 1486 14646.17 49 95 Echols 397 10002.52 4 13 Effingham 6542 10217.72 101 395 Elbert 1856 9796.78 63 151 Emanuel 2564 11313.1 57 147 Evans 1090 10199.31 25 102 Fannin 2922 11101.82 77 218 Fayette 8982 7641.39 179 467 Floyd 14043 14054.81 231 1049 Forsyth 24146 9562.51 214 1137 Franklin 3039 13026.7 54 202 Fulton 103716 9435.75 1451 6340 Gilmer 3239 10309.7 92 273 Glascock 176 5818.18 7 25 Glynn 11871 13795.95 252 598 Gordon 8100 13953.73 139 384 Grady 2183 8895.68 60 213 Greene 2056 10984.67 57 163 Gwinnett 101960 10498.95 1206 5804 Habersham 5875 12827.51 161 563 Hall 31334 15184.95 514 2910 Hancock 981 11973.64 67 118 Haralson 2173 7073.11 39 87 Harris 2901 8357.34 68 207 Hart 2136 8181.71 42 149 Heard 979 7914.31 21 59 Henry 26727 11142.47 359 934 Houston 14867 9467.08 230 999 Irwin 880 9328.95 19 88 Jackson 11792 15785.81 159 706 Jasper 935 6584.97 25 83 Jeff Davis 1745 11519.67 39 111 Jefferson 1780 11624.11 62 180 Jenkins 877 10226.21 40 91 Johnson 979 10133.53 43 105 Jones 2419 8460.7 63 206 Lamar 2118 10947.43 62 156 Lanier 723 6984.83 10 31 Laurens 5384 11383.63 170 393 Lee 2430 8107.84 66 266 Liberty 5951 9613.27 72 288 Lincoln 651 8012.31 25 64 Long 1228 6166.21 14 61 Lowndes 10386 8810.8 183 442 Lumpkin 4117 12179.75 75 385 Macon 805 6198.03 33 97 Madison 3814 12638.76 52 207 Marion 604 7283.25 25 49 McDuffie 2062 9547.62 51 191 McIntosh 1338 9185.14 21 73 Meriwether 2041 9709.8 82 193 Miller 927 16082.58 9 47 Mitchell 2037 9235.58 85 259 Monroe 2591 9344.68 101 226 Montgomery 1052 11405.03 25 51 Morgan 1693 8846.27 27 109 Murray 5515 13698.12 93 312 Muscogee 19249 10045.09 476 1492 Newton 10190 9069.55 263 922 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 30846 0 570 1745 Oconee 4020 9631.74 68 164 Oglethorpe 1558 10223.1 34 101 Paulding 14913 8643.11 202 512 Peach 2513 9179.91 67 267 Pickens 3276 9770.35 72 277 Pierce 2060 10539.78 63 197 Pike 1726 9151.64 37 104 Polk 5762 13251.46 101 460 Pulaski 838 7693.01 34 59 Putnam 2458 11231.44 68 202 Quitman 114 4969.49 2 14 Rabun 1898 11173.91 46 181 Randolph 561 8306.19 35 92 Richmond 24823 12274.03 473 1576 Rockdale 8200 8635.21 178 1165 Schley 294 5573.46 6 26 Screven 1278 9194.24 25 86 Seminole 1154 14176.9 20 85 Spalding 6166 8922.01 194 572 Stephens 3897 14801.73 80 291 Stewart 1102 17980.09 26 135 Sumter 2544 8653.36 105 319 Talbot 530 8606.69 22 55 Taliaferro 125 7659.31 3 10 Tattnall 2636 10373.46 61 138 Taylor 703 8833.88 23 83 Telfair 916 5855.28 48 80 Terrell 752 8881.54 52 134 Thomas 5642 12698.34 137 450 Tift 4666 11427.87 110 471 Toombs 4165 15435.64 124 234 Towns 1452 12065.81 57 175 Treutlen 850 12446.92 33 58 Troup 8108 11514.76 227 608 Turner 747 9249.63 38 102 Twiggs 701 8669.3 43 123 Union 2915 11505.82 90 292 Unknown 3009 0 11 57 Upson 2567 9769 113 224 Walker 8719 12525.5 91 325 Walton 10257 10705.12 260 681 Ware 4280 11937.63 179 472 Warren 463 8886.76 17 56 Washington 2205 10861 68 127 Wayne 4256 14198.97 111 342 Webster 148 5803.92 4 18 Wheeler 586 7409.28 24 40 White 4209 13253.35 93 373 Whitfield 18126 17316.95 261 854 Wilcox 610 6939.7 31 79 Wilkes 807 8058.72 23 91 Wilkinson 1069 11985.65 30 135 Worth 1677 8325.89 70 217

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 11,651,499 (11,036,609 reported molecular tests; 614,890 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,169,437 (10.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

76,860 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



20,806 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



