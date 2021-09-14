UPDATE (Tuesday, September 14 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases September 14
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/14/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,169,437 (+4,840*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2643 14239.53 77 213
Atkinson 1097 13169.27 21 156
Bacon 1781 15617.33 38 130
Baker 231 7413.35 12 41
Baldwin 5015 11287.93 139 364
Banks 2187 10944.85 48 250
Barrow 11805 13665.88 159 790
Bartow 14221 12838.2 251 929
Ben Hill 1808 10862.12 63 173
Berrien 1457 7558.62 41 84
Bibb 19044 12516.6 470 2082
Bleckley 1043 8124.32 34 57
Brantley 1821 9483.39 53 132
Brooks 1325 8425 43 104
Bryan 4340 11089.25 43 268
Bulloch 7685 9670.68 79 258
Burke 2197 9833.5 42 187
Butts 3100 12314.29 86 164
Calhoun 590 9339.88 19 85
Camden 5456 10117.94 66 197
Candler 1063 9808.99 41 77
Carroll 9354 7787.28 137 366
Catoosa 7583 11026.45 73 282
Charlton 1612 12165.12 38 93
Chatham 30959 10596.01 510 2267
Chattahoochee 4462 41510.84 13 36
Chattooga 3270 13203.59 71 220
Cherokee 29141 10929.91 358 1669
Clarke 16330 12582.93 154 641
Clay 226 7915.94 3 12
Clayton 31746 10414.06 563 1813
Clinch 991 14888.82 30 73
Cobb 77988 9864.56 1122 3838
Coffee 5935 13788.86 162 816
Colquitt 5177 11404.84 102 308
Columbia 13896 8759.95 187 600
Cook 1608 9221.77 45 117
Coweta 11729 7716.4 256 595
Crawford 748 6117.11 26 88
Crisp 1759 7891.79 61 177
Dade 1661 10277.19 15 66
Dawson 3845 14229.67 53 291
Decatur 3107 11803.81 69 194
DeKalb 73095 9215.74 1059 5674
Dodge 1428 7005.15 57 117
Dooly 1009 7529.85 34 97
Dougherty 8180 9098.49 325 1219
Douglas 16138 10623.68 209 1030
Early 1486 14646.17 49 95
Echols 397 10002.52 4 13
Effingham 6542 10217.72 101 395
Elbert 1856 9796.78 63 151
Emanuel 2564 11313.1 57 147
Evans 1090 10199.31 25 102
Fannin 2922 11101.82 77 218
Fayette 8982 7641.39 179 467
Floyd 14043 14054.81 231 1049
Forsyth 24146 9562.51 214 1137
Franklin 3039 13026.7 54 202
Fulton 103716 9435.75 1451 6340
Gilmer 3239 10309.7 92 273
Glascock 176 5818.18 7 25
Glynn 11871 13795.95 252 598
Gordon 8100 13953.73 139 384
Grady 2183 8895.68 60 213
Greene 2056 10984.67 57 163
Gwinnett 101960 10498.95 1206 5804
Habersham 5875 12827.51 161 563
Hall 31334 15184.95 514 2910
Hancock 981 11973.64 67 118
Haralson 2173 7073.11 39 87
Harris 2901 8357.34 68 207
Hart 2136 8181.71 42 149
Heard 979 7914.31 21 59
Henry 26727 11142.47 359 934
Houston 14867 9467.08 230 999
Irwin 880 9328.95 19 88
Jackson 11792 15785.81 159 706
Jasper 935 6584.97 25 83
Jeff Davis 1745 11519.67 39 111
Jefferson 1780 11624.11 62 180
Jenkins 877 10226.21 40 91
Johnson 979 10133.53 43 105
Jones 2419 8460.7 63 206
Lamar 2118 10947.43 62 156
Lanier 723 6984.83 10 31
Laurens 5384 11383.63 170 393
Lee 2430 8107.84 66 266
Liberty 5951 9613.27 72 288
Lincoln 651 8012.31 25 64
Long 1228 6166.21 14 61
Lowndes 10386 8810.8 183 442
Lumpkin 4117 12179.75 75 385
Macon 805 6198.03 33 97
Madison 3814 12638.76 52 207
Marion 604 7283.25 25 49
McDuffie 2062 9547.62 51 191
McIntosh 1338 9185.14 21 73
Meriwether 2041 9709.8 82 193
Miller 927 16082.58 9 47
Mitchell 2037 9235.58 85 259
Monroe 2591 9344.68 101 226
Montgomery 1052 11405.03 25 51
Morgan 1693 8846.27 27 109
Murray 5515 13698.12 93 312
Muscogee 19249 10045.09 476 1492
Newton 10190 9069.55 263 922
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 30846 0 570 1745
Oconee 4020 9631.74 68 164
Oglethorpe 1558 10223.1 34 101
Paulding 14913 8643.11 202 512
Peach 2513 9179.91 67 267
Pickens 3276 9770.35 72 277
Pierce 2060 10539.78 63 197
Pike 1726 9151.64 37 104
Polk 5762 13251.46 101 460
Pulaski 838 7693.01 34 59
Putnam 2458 11231.44 68 202
Quitman 114 4969.49 2 14
Rabun 1898 11173.91 46 181
Randolph 561 8306.19 35 92
Richmond 24823 12274.03 473 1576
Rockdale 8200 8635.21 178 1165
Schley 294 5573.46 6 26
Screven 1278 9194.24 25 86
Seminole 1154 14176.9 20 85
Spalding 6166 8922.01 194 572
Stephens 3897 14801.73 80 291
Stewart 1102 17980.09 26 135
Sumter 2544 8653.36 105 319
Talbot 530 8606.69 22 55
Taliaferro 125 7659.31 3 10
Tattnall 2636 10373.46 61 138
Taylor 703 8833.88 23 83
Telfair 916 5855.28 48 80
Terrell 752 8881.54 52 134
Thomas 5642 12698.34 137 450
Tift 4666 11427.87 110 471
Toombs 4165 15435.64 124 234
Towns 1452 12065.81 57 175
Treutlen 850 12446.92 33 58
Troup 8108 11514.76 227 608
Turner 747 9249.63 38 102
Twiggs 701 8669.3 43 123
Union 2915 11505.82 90 292
Unknown 3009 0 11 57
Upson 2567 9769 113 224
Walker 8719 12525.5 91 325
Walton 10257 10705.12 260 681
Ware 4280 11937.63 179 472
Warren 463 8886.76 17 56
Washington 2205 10861 68 127
Wayne 4256 14198.97 111 342
Webster 148 5803.92 4 18
Wheeler 586 7409.28 24 40
White 4209 13253.35 93 373
Whitfield 18126 17316.95 261 854
Wilcox 610 6939.7 31 79
Wilkes 807 8058.72 23 91
Wilkinson 1069 11985.65 30 135
Worth 1677 8325.89 70 217
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 11,651,499 (11,036,609 reported molecular tests; 614,890 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,169,437 (10.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 76,860 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 20,806 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

