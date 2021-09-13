UPDATE (Monday, September 13 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, September 13, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/13/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,164,634 (+13,292 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, September 13, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2628 14158.72 76 213 Atkinson 1095 13145.26 21 155 Bacon 1774 15555.95 38 130 Baker 231 7413.35 12 41 Baldwin 4999 11251.91 137 364 Banks 2173 10874.79 48 249 Barrow 11703 13547.8 156 787 Bartow 14176 12797.57 249 922 Ben Hill 1807 10856.11 63 173 Berrien 1452 7532.68 41 83 Bibb 18996 12485.05 468 2078 Bleckley 1039 8093.16 34 56 Brantley 1813 9441.72 51 131 Brooks 1323 8412.28 43 104 Bryan 4310 11012.6 43 268 Bulloch 7670 9651.81 79 257 Burke 2187 9788.74 42 186 Butts 3091 12278.54 86 162 Calhoun 590 9339.88 19 85 Camden 5444 10095.69 64 197 Candler 1058 9762.85 40 75 Carroll 9324 7762.3 137 365 Catoosa 7565 11000.28 73 282 Charlton 1611 12157.57 38 93 Chatham 30844 10556.65 508 2252 Chattahoochee 4408 41008.47 13 36 Chattooga 3251 13126.87 70 214 Cherokee 29060 10899.53 357 1663 Clarke 16193 12477.37 154 630 Clay 227 7950.96 3 12 Clayton 31600 10366.16 561 1792 Clinch 988 14843.75 30 73 Cobb 77728 9831.67 1120 3834 Coffee 5910 13730.77 160 807 Colquitt 5159 11365.19 101 307 Columbia 13848 8729.69 186 598 Cook 1602 9187.36 45 116 Coweta 11679 7683.5 252 570 Crawford 744 6084.4 26 87 Crisp 1755 7873.84 61 176 Dade 1658 10258.63 15 66 Dawson 3829 14170.46 53 290 Decatur 3088 11731.63 69 192 DeKalb 72778 9175.77 1056 5643 Dodge 1424 6985.53 57 117 Dooly 1008 7522.39 34 97 Dougherty 8143 9057.34 325 1216 Douglas 16078 10584.18 209 1029 Early 1480 14587.03 44 90 Echols 396 9977.32 4 13 Effingham 6519 10181.8 101 393 Elbert 1850 9765.11 63 148 Emanuel 2558 11286.62 57 147 Evans 1087 10171.24 25 102 Fannin 2913 11067.63 76 218 Fayette 8938 7603.96 178 448 Floyd 13979 13990.75 226 1033 Forsyth 24057 9527.26 213 1133 Franklin 3029 12983.84 53 202 Fulton 103400 9407 1446 6294 Gilmer 3229 10277.88 91 271 Glascock 175 5785.12 7 25 Glynn 11846 13766.89 248 591 Gordon 8083 13924.44 136 381 Grady 2173 8854.93 60 213 Greene 2045 10925.9 57 161 Gwinnett 101655 10467.54 1204 5792 Habersham 5857 12788.21 160 561 Hall 31257 15147.64 514 2904 Hancock 981 11973.64 67 118 Haralson 2170 7063.34 39 86 Harris 2885 8311.25 67 205 Hart 2132 8166.39 42 149 Heard 977 7898.14 20 57 Henry 26576 11079.52 357 907 Houston 14782 9412.95 229 995 Irwin 882 9350.15 19 88 Jackson 11663 15613.12 159 697 Jasper 928 6535.67 25 81 Jeff Davis 1739 11480.06 38 111 Jefferson 1773 11578.4 61 180 Jenkins 876 10214.55 40 91 Johnson 979 10133.53 43 105 Jones 2414 8443.22 63 205 Lamar 2111 10911.25 62 155 Lanier 700 6762.63 10 31 Laurens 5364 11341.34 170 393 Lee 2421 8077.81 66 264 Liberty 5934 9585.81 72 287 Lincoln 650 8000 25 64 Long 1224 6146.12 14 61 Lowndes 10290 8729.36 180 440 Lumpkin 4100 12129.46 75 385 Macon 804 6190.33 33 97 Madison 3760 12459.82 52 199 Marion 604 7283.25 25 48 McDuffie 2055 9515.21 50 189 McIntosh 1336 9171.41 21 73 Meriwether 2033 9671.74 82 191 Miller 924 16030.53 9 46 Mitchell 2032 9212.91 85 259 Monroe 2584 9319.44 100 226 Montgomery 1040 11274.93 25 51 Morgan 1684 8799.25 26 107 Murray 5493 13643.48 93 310 Muscogee 19103 9968.9 475 1465 Newton 10132 9017.93 263 894 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 30699 0 563 1711 Oconee 3971 9514.34 68 160 Oglethorpe 1543 10124.67 34 101 Paulding 14840 8600.8 200 510 Peach 2509 9165.3 67 267 Pickens 3266 9740.53 72 276 Pierce 2051 10493.73 64 198 Pike 1724 9141.04 37 103 Polk 5727 13170.97 97 451 Pulaski 831 7628.75 34 59 Putnam 2449 11190.31 67 201 Quitman 113 4925.89 2 14 Rabun 1896 11162.13 46 180 Randolph 561 8306.19 35 92 Richmond 24747 12236.45 469 1572 Rockdale 8145 8577.3 178 1142 Schley 294 5573.46 6 26 Screven 1273 9158.27 25 86 Seminole 1150 14127.76 20 85 Spalding 6133 8874.26 194 566 Stephens 3883 14748.56 80 289 Stewart 1102 17980.09 26 135 Sumter 2538 8632.95 105 318 Talbot 528 8574.21 22 54 Taliaferro 124 7598.04 3 10 Tattnall 2622 10318.37 61 138 Taylor 702 8821.31 23 83 Telfair 915 5848.89 48 80 Terrell 747 8822.49 52 134 Thomas 5612 12630.82 137 449 Tift 4661 11415.63 110 471 Toombs 4155 15398.58 124 232 Towns 1447 12024.26 57 173 Treutlen 847 12402.99 33 58 Troup 8087 11484.93 227 604 Turner 744 9212.48 38 102 Twiggs 699 8644.57 42 123 Union 2911 11490.03 90 291 Unknown 2981 0 10 56 Upson 2555 9723.33 113 222 Walker 8681 12470.91 90 324 Walton 10148 10591.35 259 661 Ware 4268 11904.16 179 469 Warren 457 8771.59 17 56 Washington 2195 10811.74 68 127 Wayne 4240 14145.59 110 339 Webster 147 5764.71 4 18 Wheeler 584 7383.99 24 40 White 4199 13221.87 93 371 Whitfield 18078 17271.09 261 853 Wilcox 604 6871.44 31 78 Wilkes 800 7988.82 23 89 Wilkinson 1059 11873.53 29 135 Worth 1670 8291.13 70 215

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 11,618,764 (11,004,321 reported molecular tests; 614,443 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,164,634 (10.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

76,300 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



20,705 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, September 13, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



