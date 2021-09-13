UPDATE (Monday, September 13 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases September 13
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, September 13, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/13/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,164,634 (+13,292 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, September 13, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2628 14158.72 76 213
Atkinson 1095 13145.26 21 155
Bacon 1774 15555.95 38 130
Baker 231 7413.35 12 41
Baldwin 4999 11251.91 137 364
Banks 2173 10874.79 48 249
Barrow 11703 13547.8 156 787
Bartow 14176 12797.57 249 922
Ben Hill 1807 10856.11 63 173
Berrien 1452 7532.68 41 83
Bibb 18996 12485.05 468 2078
Bleckley 1039 8093.16 34 56
Brantley 1813 9441.72 51 131
Brooks 1323 8412.28 43 104
Bryan 4310 11012.6 43 268
Bulloch 7670 9651.81 79 257
Burke 2187 9788.74 42 186
Butts 3091 12278.54 86 162
Calhoun 590 9339.88 19 85
Camden 5444 10095.69 64 197
Candler 1058 9762.85 40 75
Carroll 9324 7762.3 137 365
Catoosa 7565 11000.28 73 282
Charlton 1611 12157.57 38 93
Chatham 30844 10556.65 508 2252
Chattahoochee 4408 41008.47 13 36
Chattooga 3251 13126.87 70 214
Cherokee 29060 10899.53 357 1663
Clarke 16193 12477.37 154 630
Clay 227 7950.96 3 12
Clayton 31600 10366.16 561 1792
Clinch 988 14843.75 30 73
Cobb 77728 9831.67 1120 3834
Coffee 5910 13730.77 160 807
Colquitt 5159 11365.19 101 307
Columbia 13848 8729.69 186 598
Cook 1602 9187.36 45 116
Coweta 11679 7683.5 252 570
Crawford 744 6084.4 26 87
Crisp 1755 7873.84 61 176
Dade 1658 10258.63 15 66
Dawson 3829 14170.46 53 290
Decatur 3088 11731.63 69 192
DeKalb 72778 9175.77 1056 5643
Dodge 1424 6985.53 57 117
Dooly 1008 7522.39 34 97
Dougherty 8143 9057.34 325 1216
Douglas 16078 10584.18 209 1029
Early 1480 14587.03 44 90
Echols 396 9977.32 4 13
Effingham 6519 10181.8 101 393
Elbert 1850 9765.11 63 148
Emanuel 2558 11286.62 57 147
Evans 1087 10171.24 25 102
Fannin 2913 11067.63 76 218
Fayette 8938 7603.96 178 448
Floyd 13979 13990.75 226 1033
Forsyth 24057 9527.26 213 1133
Franklin 3029 12983.84 53 202
Fulton 103400 9407 1446 6294
Gilmer 3229 10277.88 91 271
Glascock 175 5785.12 7 25
Glynn 11846 13766.89 248 591
Gordon 8083 13924.44 136 381
Grady 2173 8854.93 60 213
Greene 2045 10925.9 57 161
Gwinnett 101655 10467.54 1204 5792
Habersham 5857 12788.21 160 561
Hall 31257 15147.64 514 2904
Hancock 981 11973.64 67 118
Haralson 2170 7063.34 39 86
Harris 2885 8311.25 67 205
Hart 2132 8166.39 42 149
Heard 977 7898.14 20 57
Henry 26576 11079.52 357 907
Houston 14782 9412.95 229 995
Irwin 882 9350.15 19 88
Jackson 11663 15613.12 159 697
Jasper 928 6535.67 25 81
Jeff Davis 1739 11480.06 38 111
Jefferson 1773 11578.4 61 180
Jenkins 876 10214.55 40 91
Johnson 979 10133.53 43 105
Jones 2414 8443.22 63 205
Lamar 2111 10911.25 62 155
Lanier 700 6762.63 10 31
Laurens 5364 11341.34 170 393
Lee 2421 8077.81 66 264
Liberty 5934 9585.81 72 287
Lincoln 650 8000 25 64
Long 1224 6146.12 14 61
Lowndes 10290 8729.36 180 440
Lumpkin 4100 12129.46 75 385
Macon 804 6190.33 33 97
Madison 3760 12459.82 52 199
Marion 604 7283.25 25 48
McDuffie 2055 9515.21 50 189
McIntosh 1336 9171.41 21 73
Meriwether 2033 9671.74 82 191
Miller 924 16030.53 9 46
Mitchell 2032 9212.91 85 259
Monroe 2584 9319.44 100 226
Montgomery 1040 11274.93 25 51
Morgan 1684 8799.25 26 107
Murray 5493 13643.48 93 310
Muscogee 19103 9968.9 475 1465
Newton 10132 9017.93 263 894
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 30699 0 563 1711
Oconee 3971 9514.34 68 160
Oglethorpe 1543 10124.67 34 101
Paulding 14840 8600.8 200 510
Peach 2509 9165.3 67 267
Pickens 3266 9740.53 72 276
Pierce 2051 10493.73 64 198
Pike 1724 9141.04 37 103
Polk 5727 13170.97 97 451
Pulaski 831 7628.75 34 59
Putnam 2449 11190.31 67 201
Quitman 113 4925.89 2 14
Rabun 1896 11162.13 46 180
Randolph 561 8306.19 35 92
Richmond 24747 12236.45 469 1572
Rockdale 8145 8577.3 178 1142
Schley 294 5573.46 6 26
Screven 1273 9158.27 25 86
Seminole 1150 14127.76 20 85
Spalding 6133 8874.26 194 566
Stephens 3883 14748.56 80 289
Stewart 1102 17980.09 26 135
Sumter 2538 8632.95 105 318
Talbot 528 8574.21 22 54
Taliaferro 124 7598.04 3 10
Tattnall 2622 10318.37 61 138
Taylor 702 8821.31 23 83
Telfair 915 5848.89 48 80
Terrell 747 8822.49 52 134
Thomas 5612 12630.82 137 449
Tift 4661 11415.63 110 471
Toombs 4155 15398.58 124 232
Towns 1447 12024.26 57 173
Treutlen 847 12402.99 33 58
Troup 8087 11484.93 227 604
Turner 744 9212.48 38 102
Twiggs 699 8644.57 42 123
Union 2911 11490.03 90 291
Unknown 2981 0 10 56
Upson 2555 9723.33 113 222
Walker 8681 12470.91 90 324
Walton 10148 10591.35 259 661
Ware 4268 11904.16 179 469
Warren 457 8771.59 17 56
Washington 2195 10811.74 68 127
Wayne 4240 14145.59 110 339
Webster 147 5764.71 4 18
Wheeler 584 7383.99 24 40
White 4199 13221.87 93 371
Whitfield 18078 17271.09 261 853
Wilcox 604 6871.44 31 78
Wilkes 800 7988.82 23 89
Wilkinson 1059 11873.53 29 135
Worth 1670 8291.13 70 215
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 11,618,764 (11,004,321 reported molecular tests; 614,443 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,164,634 (10.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 76,300 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 20,705 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, September 13, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

