UPDATE (Friday, October 8 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/8/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,240,641 (+2,254*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, October 8, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2720 14654.38 87 231 Atkinson 1151 13817.53 26 168 Bacon 1826 16011.93 46 145 Baker 240 7702.18 13 42 Baldwin 5181 11661.56 153 377 Banks 2357 11795.62 56 266 Barrow 12690 14690.39 179 823 Bartow 15147 13674.16 292 986 Ben Hill 1837 11036.35 67 176 Berrien 1515 7859.51 44 86 Bibb 19963 13120.6 540 2195 Bleckley 1090 8490.42 35 60 Brantley 1867 9722.95 68 149 Brooks 1376 8749.28 49 117 Bryan 4542 11605.39 56 296 Bulloch 7865 9897.19 92 282 Burke 2274 10178.14 45 190 Butts 3305 13128.62 98 177 Calhoun 607 9608.99 20 89 Camden 5836 10822.64 75 212 Candler 1102 10168.87 47 81 Carroll 9858 8206.86 146 380 Catoosa 8105 11785.49 81 289 Charlton 1707 12882.05 40 99 Chatham 32488 11119.33 602 2473 Chattahoochee 4839 45018.14 13 38 Chattooga 3595 14515.87 86 240 Cherokee 30558 11461.38 401 1811 Clarke 17126 13196.28 164 725 Clay 231 8091.07 4 12 Clayton 34317 11257.45 639 2015 Clinch 995 14948.92 33 82 Cobb 82941 10491.05 1220 3950 Coffee 6206 14418.47 172 878 Colquitt 5409 11915.93 118 316 Columbia 14440 9102.89 223 635 Cook 1657 9502.78 52 125 Coweta 12455 8194.03 298 738 Crawford 815 6665.03 34 95 Crisp 1839 8250.71 63 180 Dade 1755 10858.8 16 66 Dawson 4088 15128.97 64 316 Decatur 3433 13042.32 75 219 DeKalb 78157 9853.95 1143 6081 Dodge 1511 7412.31 59 120 Dooly 1072 8000 36 98 Dougherty 8898 9897.11 362 1290 Douglas 17195 11319.5 224 1051 Early 1520 14981.27 51 99 Echols 405 10204.08 5 13 Effingham 6864 10720.64 134 447 Elbert 1977 10435.47 66 172 Emanuel 2662 11745.5 65 158 Evans 1108 10367.74 33 104 Fannin 3117 11842.71 87 238 Fayette 9510 8090.59 196 562 Floyd 15119 15131.71 278 1135 Forsyth 26038 10311.79 240 1184 Franklin 3227 13832.57 65 209 Fulton 109379 9950.95 1554 6900 Gilmer 3417 10876.28 111 306 Glascock 183 6049.59 7 25 Glynn 12262 14250.35 292 641 Gordon 8535 14703.1 165 414 Grady 2359 9612.88 63 223 Greene 2150 11486.88 61 174 Gwinnett 109450 11270.2 1289 6055 Habersham 6249 13644.1 177 594 Hall 33266 16121.23 572 3006 Hancock 994 12132.31 75 120 Haralson 2322 7558.1 42 92 Harris 3088 8896.06 73 226 Hart 2247 8606.89 43 157 Heard 1024 8278.09 23 63 Henry 28376 11829.94 434 1130 Houston 15732 10017.89 265 1037 Irwin 891 9445.56 20 90 Jackson 12575 16834 184 756 Jasper 997 7021.62 31 95 Jeff Davis 1784 11777.13 42 116 Jefferson 1835 11983.28 65 183 Jenkins 895 10436.1 42 94 Johnson 1011 10464.76 48 108 Jones 2530 8848.94 78 225 Lamar 2244 11598.7 71 168 Lanier 760 7342.29 10 32 Laurens 5701 12053.87 190 406 Lee 2558 8534.92 70 285 Liberty 6433 10391.9 89 316 Lincoln 668 8221.54 27 64 Long 1320 6628.17 18 73 Lowndes 10820 9178.98 208 483 Lumpkin 4391 12990.36 82 397 Macon 833 6413.61 35 97 Madison 4127 13675.98 57 245 Marion 651 7849.99 32 55 McDuffie 2199 10181.97 55 204 McIntosh 1382 9487.2 25 79 Meriwether 2162 10285.44 90 211 Miller 967 16776.54 14 49 Mitchell 2145 9725.24 88 277 Monroe 2716 9795.51 114 236 Montgomery 1119 12131.4 35 55 Morgan 1806 9436.72 32 120 Murray 6067 15069.17 120 336 Muscogee 20386 10638.43 513 1652 Newton 10895 9697.03 293 1084 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33481 0 669 1971 Oconee 4298 10297.82 70 182 Oglethorpe 1657 10872.7 37 115 Paulding 15983 9263.25 230 550 Peach 2612 9541.55 80 283 Pickens 3524 10509.99 83 307 Pierce 2066 10570.48 80 217 Pike 1838 9745.49 46 114 Polk 6246 14364.56 127 508 Pulaski 864 7931.7 35 61 Putnam 2557 11683.8 74 218 Quitman 120 5231.04 3 14 Rabun 2048 12056.99 49 188 Randolph 586 8676.34 38 98 Richmond 26103 12906.94 515 1676 Rockdale 8770 9235.47 204 1313 Schley 314 5952.61 7 27 Screven 1335 9604.32 31 95 Seminole 1193 14656.02 22 92 Spalding 6633 9597.74 222 608 Stephens 4388 16666.67 96 329 Stewart 1319 21520.64 28 137 Sumter 2714 9231.61 114 337 Talbot 570 9256.25 24 61 Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 12 Tattnall 2651 10432.49 69 147 Taylor 736 9248.55 30 89 Telfair 952 6085.4 51 84 Terrell 803 9483.88 55 149 Thomas 5983 13465.82 155 498 Tift 4809 11778.1 127 487 Toombs 4319 16006.37 143 255 Towns 1522 12647.5 65 177 Treutlen 872 12769.07 39 61 Troup 8436 11980.57 246 630 Turner 788 9757.31 39 106 Twiggs 742 9176.35 48 127 Union 3074 12133.41 105 313 Unknown 3113 0 5 67 Upson 2696 10259.92 127 235 Walker 9257 13298.38 107 342 Walton 10860 11334.46 293 805 Ware 4480 12495.47 201 505 Warren 507 9731.29 19 57 Washington 2329 11471.78 76 131 Wayne 4345 14495.9 148 362 Webster 165 6470.59 6 18 Wheeler 597 7548.36 28 41 White 4404 13867.37 105 389 Whitfield 18870 18027.74 299 884 Wilcox 635 7224.12 31 81 Wilkes 873 8717.8 24 103 Wilkinson 1098 12310.8 38 139 Worth 1749 8683.35 76 226

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 12,495,151 (11,852,625 reported molecular tests; 642,526 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,240,641 (10.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

82,566 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



23,342 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, October 8, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



