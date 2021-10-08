UPDATE (Friday, October 8 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent
Cases October 8

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, October 8, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 10/8/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,240,641 (+2,254*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, October 8, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2720 14654.38 87 231
Atkinson 1151 13817.53 26 168
Bacon 1826 16011.93 46 145
Baker 240 7702.18 13 42
Baldwin 5181 11661.56 153 377
Banks 2357 11795.62 56 266
Barrow 12690 14690.39 179 823
Bartow 15147 13674.16 292 986
Ben Hill 1837 11036.35 67 176
Berrien 1515 7859.51 44 86
Bibb 19963 13120.6 540 2195
Bleckley 1090 8490.42 35 60
Brantley 1867 9722.95 68 149
Brooks 1376 8749.28 49 117
Bryan 4542 11605.39 56 296
Bulloch 7865 9897.19 92 282
Burke 2274 10178.14 45 190
Butts 3305 13128.62 98 177
Calhoun 607 9608.99 20 89
Camden 5836 10822.64 75 212
Candler 1102 10168.87 47 81
Carroll 9858 8206.86 146 380
Catoosa 8105 11785.49 81 289
Charlton 1707 12882.05 40 99
Chatham 32488 11119.33 602 2473
Chattahoochee 4839 45018.14 13 38
Chattooga 3595 14515.87 86 240
Cherokee 30558 11461.38 401 1811
Clarke 17126 13196.28 164 725
Clay 231 8091.07 4 12
Clayton 34317 11257.45 639 2015
Clinch 995 14948.92 33 82
Cobb 82941 10491.05 1220 3950
Coffee 6206 14418.47 172 878
Colquitt 5409 11915.93 118 316
Columbia 14440 9102.89 223 635
Cook 1657 9502.78 52 125
Coweta 12455 8194.03 298 738
Crawford 815 6665.03 34 95
Crisp 1839 8250.71 63 180
Dade 1755 10858.8 16 66
Dawson 4088 15128.97 64 316
Decatur 3433 13042.32 75 219
DeKalb 78157 9853.95 1143 6081
Dodge 1511 7412.31 59 120
Dooly 1072 8000 36 98
Dougherty 8898 9897.11 362 1290
Douglas 17195 11319.5 224 1051
Early 1520 14981.27 51 99
Echols 405 10204.08 5 13
Effingham 6864 10720.64 134 447
Elbert 1977 10435.47 66 172
Emanuel 2662 11745.5 65 158
Evans 1108 10367.74 33 104
Fannin 3117 11842.71 87 238
Fayette 9510 8090.59 196 562
Floyd 15119 15131.71 278 1135
Forsyth 26038 10311.79 240 1184
Franklin 3227 13832.57 65 209
Fulton 109379 9950.95 1554 6900
Gilmer 3417 10876.28 111 306
Glascock 183 6049.59 7 25
Glynn 12262 14250.35 292 641
Gordon 8535 14703.1 165 414
Grady 2359 9612.88 63 223
Greene 2150 11486.88 61 174
Gwinnett 109450 11270.2 1289 6055
Habersham 6249 13644.1 177 594
Hall 33266 16121.23 572 3006
Hancock 994 12132.31 75 120
Haralson 2322 7558.1 42 92
Harris 3088 8896.06 73 226
Hart 2247 8606.89 43 157
Heard 1024 8278.09 23 63
Henry 28376 11829.94 434 1130
Houston 15732 10017.89 265 1037
Irwin 891 9445.56 20 90
Jackson 12575 16834 184 756
Jasper 997 7021.62 31 95
Jeff Davis 1784 11777.13 42 116
Jefferson 1835 11983.28 65 183
Jenkins 895 10436.1 42 94
Johnson 1011 10464.76 48 108
Jones 2530 8848.94 78 225
Lamar 2244 11598.7 71 168
Lanier 760 7342.29 10 32
Laurens 5701 12053.87 190 406
Lee 2558 8534.92 70 285
Liberty 6433 10391.9 89 316
Lincoln 668 8221.54 27 64
Long 1320 6628.17 18 73
Lowndes 10820 9178.98 208 483
Lumpkin 4391 12990.36 82 397
Macon 833 6413.61 35 97
Madison 4127 13675.98 57 245
Marion 651 7849.99 32 55
McDuffie 2199 10181.97 55 204
McIntosh 1382 9487.2 25 79
Meriwether 2162 10285.44 90 211
Miller 967 16776.54 14 49
Mitchell 2145 9725.24 88 277
Monroe 2716 9795.51 114 236
Montgomery 1119 12131.4 35 55
Morgan 1806 9436.72 32 120
Murray 6067 15069.17 120 336
Muscogee 20386 10638.43 513 1652
Newton 10895 9697.03 293 1084
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33481 0 669 1971
Oconee 4298 10297.82 70 182
Oglethorpe 1657 10872.7 37 115
Paulding 15983 9263.25 230 550
Peach 2612 9541.55 80 283
Pickens 3524 10509.99 83 307
Pierce 2066 10570.48 80 217
Pike 1838 9745.49 46 114
Polk 6246 14364.56 127 508
Pulaski 864 7931.7 35 61
Putnam 2557 11683.8 74 218
Quitman 120 5231.04 3 14
Rabun 2048 12056.99 49 188
Randolph 586 8676.34 38 98
Richmond 26103 12906.94 515 1676
Rockdale 8770 9235.47 204 1313
Schley 314 5952.61 7 27
Screven 1335 9604.32 31 95
Seminole 1193 14656.02 22 92
Spalding 6633 9597.74 222 608
Stephens 4388 16666.67 96 329
Stewart 1319 21520.64 28 137
Sumter 2714 9231.61 114 337
Talbot 570 9256.25 24 61
Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 12
Tattnall 2651 10432.49 69 147
Taylor 736 9248.55 30 89
Telfair 952 6085.4 51 84
Terrell 803 9483.88 55 149
Thomas 5983 13465.82 155 498
Tift 4809 11778.1 127 487
Toombs 4319 16006.37 143 255
Towns 1522 12647.5 65 177
Treutlen 872 12769.07 39 61
Troup 8436 11980.57 246 630
Turner 788 9757.31 39 106
Twiggs 742 9176.35 48 127
Union 3074 12133.41 105 313
Unknown 3113 0 5 67
Upson 2696 10259.92 127 235
Walker 9257 13298.38 107 342
Walton 10860 11334.46 293 805
Ware 4480 12495.47 201 505
Warren 507 9731.29 19 57
Washington 2329 11471.78 76 131
Wayne 4345 14495.9 148 362
Webster 165 6470.59 6 18
Wheeler 597 7548.36 28 41
White 4404 13867.37 105 389
Whitfield 18870 18027.74 299 884
Wilcox 635 7224.12 31 81
Wilkes 873 8717.8 24 103
Wilkinson 1098 12310.8 38 139
Worth 1749 8683.35 76 226
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 12,495,151 (11,852,625 reported molecular tests; 642,526 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,240,641 (10.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 82,566 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 23,342 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, October 8, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

