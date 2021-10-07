UPDATE (Thursday, October 7 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/7/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,238,404 (+4,161*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2713 14616.67 87 231 Atkinson 1150 13805.52 26 168 Bacon 1821 15968.08 46 145 Baker 239 7670.09 13 42 Baldwin 5177 11652.56 152 377 Banks 2349 11755.58 56 265 Barrow 12667 14663.76 177 820 Bartow 15113 13643.46 291 984 Ben Hill 1835 11024.33 67 176 Berrien 1512 7843.95 43 86 Bibb 19925 13095.63 537 2190 Bleckley 1089 8482.63 35 59 Brantley 1866 9717.74 68 149 Brooks 1376 8749.28 49 117 Bryan 4539 11597.72 56 295 Bulloch 7861 9892.16 92 282 Burke 2270 10160.24 45 190 Butts 3296 13092.87 99 178 Calhoun 607 9608.99 20 89 Camden 5822 10796.68 74 212 Candler 1102 10168.87 47 80 Carroll 9845 8196.04 146 379 Catoosa 8082 11752.05 81 289 Charlton 1701 12836.77 40 100 Chatham 32441 11103.24 598 2469 Chattahoochee 4776 44432.04 13 38 Chattooga 3588 14487.6 85 239 Cherokee 30507 11442.26 398 1802 Clarke 17112 13185.49 164 722 Clay 231 8091.07 4 12 Clayton 34266 11240.72 638 2008 Clinch 993 14918.87 33 82 Cobb 82747 10466.51 1215 3950 Coffee 6203 14411.51 172 875 Colquitt 5398 11891.7 117 316 Columbia 14428 9095.32 223 635 Cook 1656 9497.05 52 124 Coweta 12439 8183.5 295 736 Crawford 814 6656.85 34 95 Crisp 1837 8241.73 63 180 Dade 1752 10840.24 15 66 Dawson 4076 15084.56 64 315 Decatur 3433 13042.32 75 219 DeKalb 78022 9836.93 1137 6064 Dodge 1510 7407.41 59 120 Dooly 1071 7992.54 36 98 Dougherty 8861 9855.96 361 1289 Douglas 17148 11288.56 222 1050 Early 1519 14971.42 51 99 Echols 405 10204.08 5 13 Effingham 6856 10708.15 133 444 Elbert 1975 10424.91 65 170 Emanuel 2658 11727.85 65 158 Evans 1107 10358.38 33 104 Fannin 3110 11816.11 87 236 Fayette 9491 8074.42 196 558 Floyd 15090 15102.69 276 1134 Forsyth 26001 10297.14 236 1180 Franklin 3218 13793.99 64 209 Fulton 109238 9938.13 1549 6884 Gilmer 3408 10847.63 111 305 Glascock 183 6049.59 7 25 Glynn 12245 14230.59 292 641 Gordon 8516 14670.36 163 405 Grady 2355 9596.58 63 222 Greene 2148 11476.2 61 174 Gwinnett 109261 11250.74 1284 6042 Habersham 6242 13628.82 176 591 Hall 33175 16077.13 570 2998 Hancock 994 12132.31 75 120 Haralson 2319 7548.34 42 91 Harris 3079 8870.13 72 226 Hart 2241 8583.9 43 157 Heard 1023 8270.01 23 62 Henry 28340 11814.93 430 1123 Houston 15713 10005.79 261 1037 Irwin 890 9434.96 20 90 Jackson 12554 16805.89 184 755 Jasper 994 7000.49 31 94 Jeff Davis 1783 11770.53 42 116 Jefferson 1835 11983.28 65 183 Jenkins 895 10436.1 42 94 Johnson 1010 10454.4 48 108 Jones 2528 8841.94 77 225 Lamar 2241 11583.19 70 168 Lanier 760 7342.29 10 32 Laurens 5685 12020.04 189 405 Lee 2554 8521.57 70 284 Liberty 6416 10364.44 88 314 Lincoln 667 8209.23 27 64 Long 1312 6588 18 73 Lowndes 10806 9167.1 206 481 Lumpkin 4384 12969.65 82 397 Macon 831 6398.21 35 97 Madison 4121 13656.1 57 244 Marion 649 7825.88 31 55 McDuffie 2194 10158.82 55 204 McIntosh 1380 9473.47 25 79 Meriwether 2159 10271.17 89 211 Miller 965 16741.85 14 49 Mitchell 2143 9716.18 88 276 Monroe 2707 9763.05 114 236 Montgomery 1118 12120.56 33 55 Morgan 1803 9421.05 31 120 Murray 6046 15017.01 118 333 Muscogee 20349 10619.12 509 1648 Newton 10871 9675.67 293 1079 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33399 0 663 1963 Oconee 4285 10266.67 70 182 Oglethorpe 1653 10846.46 37 115 Paulding 15913 9222.68 229 549 Peach 2611 9537.9 80 283 Pickens 3512 10474.2 83 306 Pierce 2066 10570.48 79 216 Pike 1838 9745.49 46 114 Polk 6239 14348.47 127 508 Pulaski 864 7931.7 35 61 Putnam 2554 11670.09 73 217 Quitman 120 5231.04 3 14 Rabun 2043 12027.55 49 188 Randolph 586 8676.34 38 98 Richmond 26065 12888.15 515 1671 Rockdale 8756 9220.72 203 1311 Schley 313 5933.65 7 27 Screven 1335 9604.32 31 95 Seminole 1193 14656.02 22 92 Spalding 6623 9583.27 221 608 Stephens 4383 16647.68 95 329 Stewart 1318 21504.32 28 137 Sumter 2713 9228.21 114 335 Talbot 569 9240.01 24 61 Taliaferro 129 7904.41 3 11 Tattnall 2649 10424.62 69 147 Taylor 735 9235.99 30 89 Telfair 951 6079.01 51 83 Terrell 799 9436.64 55 149 Thomas 5976 13450.07 155 496 Tift 4798 11751.16 127 487 Toombs 4308 15965.61 142 253 Towns 1522 12647.5 65 175 Treutlen 871 12754.43 39 61 Troup 8430 11972.05 245 628 Turner 785 9720.16 39 106 Twiggs 739 9139.25 48 126 Union 3074 12133.41 105 313 Unknown 3081 0 5 66 Upson 2695 10256.12 127 235 Walker 9243 13278.26 107 342 Walton 10845 11318.81 291 800 Ware 4477 12487.1 201 504 Warren 504 9673.7 19 57 Washington 2323 11442.22 75 131 Wayne 4340 14479.22 147 363 Webster 164 6431.37 6 18 Wheeler 597 7548.36 28 41 White 4400 13854.78 105 389 Whitfield 18843 18001.95 299 882 Wilcox 632 7189.99 31 81 Wilkes 871 8697.82 24 103 Wilkinson 1097 12299.59 37 139 Worth 1749 8683.35 75 226

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Total tests: 12,452,090 (11,811,075 reported molecular tests; 641,015 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,238,404 (10.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

82,365 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



23,236 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 7, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



