UPDATE (Wednesday, October 6 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/6/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,234,672 (+621*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2709 14595.12 86 230 Atkinson 1144 13733.49 26 168 Bacon 1877 16459.14 45 145 Baker 237 7605.91 13 42 Baldwin 5172 11641.31 151 376 Banks 2347 11745.57 55 264 Barrow 12621 14610.51 176 819 Bartow 15070 13604.64 289 978 Ben Hill 1834 11018.32 67 176 Berrien 1510 7833.58 43 86 Bibb 19888 13071.31 534 2183 Bleckley 1088 8474.84 35 59 Brantley 1862 9696.91 68 149 Brooks 1375 8742.93 49 115 Bryan 4535 11587.5 56 295 Bulloch 7851 9879.57 91 281 Burke 2268 10151.28 44 190 Butts 3288 13061.09 96 178 Calhoun 607 9608.99 20 89 Camden 5807 10768.86 74 212 Candler 1106 10205.78 47 82 Carroll 9820 8175.23 146 378 Catoosa 8063 11724.42 81 289 Charlton 1694 12783.94 40 99 Chatham 32368 11078.25 591 2466 Chattahoochee 4729 43994.79 13 38 Chattooga 3576 14439.15 85 238 Cherokee 30435 11415.25 394 1792 Clarke 17063 13147.74 161 720 Clay 231 8091.07 4 12 Clayton 34160 11205.95 631 1997 Clinch 1024 15384.62 33 81 Cobb 82347 10415.92 1204 3944 Coffee 6178 14353.42 170 870 Colquitt 5387 11867.47 115 317 Columbia 14406 9081.45 218 634 Cook 1655 9491.31 51 123 Coweta 12394 8153.89 292 729 Crawford 812 6640.5 34 95 Crisp 1837 8241.73 63 180 Dade 1747 10809.31 15 67 Dawson 4065 15043.85 64 315 Decatur 3428 13023.33 75 219 DeKalb 77640 9788.77 1133 6045 Dodge 1507 7392.69 59 120 Dooly 1070 7985.07 35 98 Dougherty 8826 9817.03 361 1283 Douglas 17041 11218.12 220 1050 Early 1517 14951.71 51 98 Echols 405 10204.08 5 13 Effingham 6843 10687.85 132 443 Elbert 1972 10409.08 65 168 Emanuel 2650 11692.55 63 158 Evans 1136 10629.74 33 104 Fannin 3097 11766.72 86 235 Fayette 9463 8050.6 193 553 Floyd 15056 15068.66 273 1133 Forsyth 25947 10275.75 234 1178 Franklin 3206 13742.55 64 208 Fulton 108783 9896.73 1543 6850 Gilmer 3403 10831.72 111 305 Glascock 183 6049.59 7 25 Glynn 12225 14207.35 289 637 Gordon 8498 14639.36 163 401 Grady 2347 9563.98 63 221 Greene 2146 11465.51 61 174 Gwinnett 108657 11188.55 1283 6016 Habersham 6224 13589.52 174 588 Hall 33086 16034 565 2994 Hancock 993 12120.1 75 120 Haralson 2312 7525.55 42 91 Harris 3066 8832.68 72 225 Hart 2237 8568.58 43 157 Heard 1022 8261.92 23 62 Henry 28261 11781.99 425 1119 Houston 15683 9986.69 259 1037 Irwin 889 9424.36 20 90 Jackson 12510 16746.99 183 754 Jasper 992 6986.41 31 94 Jeff Davis 1802 11895.96 42 115 Jefferson 1831 11957.16 64 183 Jenkins 895 10436.1 42 94 Johnson 1010 10454.4 48 108 Jones 2525 8831.45 76 223 Lamar 2238 11567.68 70 168 Lanier 758 7322.96 10 32 Laurens 5668 11984.1 187 404 Lee 2549 8504.89 70 284 Liberty 6398 10335.36 86 314 Lincoln 664 8172.31 27 64 Long 1308 6567.91 18 73 Lowndes 10783 9147.59 206 480 Lumpkin 4376 12945.98 80 397 Macon 827 6367.42 35 97 Madison 4104 13599.76 56 242 Marion 649 7825.88 31 55 McDuffie 2191 10144.93 55 204 McIntosh 1376 9446.01 25 79 Meriwether 2153 10242.63 89 210 Miller 965 16741.85 14 49 Mitchell 2141 9707.11 88 275 Monroe 2706 9759.44 114 236 Montgomery 1113 12066.35 32 55 Morgan 1795 9379.25 31 119 Murray 6021 14954.92 117 332 Muscogee 20309 10598.25 508 1638 Newton 10837 9645.41 292 1071 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33321 0 653 1950 Oconee 4263 10213.96 70 180 Oglethorpe 1646 10800.52 37 115 Paulding 15807 9161.25 229 549 Peach 2610 9534.25 79 282 Pickens 3498 10432.45 82 305 Pierce 2182 11163.98 78 217 Pike 1832 9713.68 46 112 Polk 6211 14284.07 124 506 Pulaski 862 7913.34 35 61 Putnam 2553 11665.52 73 216 Quitman 120 5231.04 3 14 Rabun 2034 11974.57 49 188 Randolph 584 8646.73 38 98 Richmond 25988 12850.08 513 1669 Rockdale 8726 9189.13 202 1305 Schley 312 5914.69 7 27 Screven 1333 9589.93 30 95 Seminole 1192 14643.73 22 92 Spalding 6601 9551.44 216 603 Stephens 4370 16598.3 95 328 Stewart 1317 21488.01 28 137 Sumter 2706 9204.39 111 333 Talbot 568 9223.77 24 60 Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 11 Tattnall 2740 10782.73 70 148 Taylor 734 9223.42 30 89 Telfair 946 6047.05 51 83 Terrell 799 9436.64 55 149 Thomas 5967 13429.81 154 493 Tift 4794 11741.37 125 485 Toombs 4300 15935.96 141 253 Towns 1519 12622.57 64 175 Treutlen 871 12754.43 38 61 Troup 8400 11929.45 245 627 Turner 785 9720.16 39 106 Twiggs 739 9139.25 48 126 Union 3068 12109.73 104 313 Unknown 3055 0 5 62 Upson 2693 10248.51 127 235 Walker 9231 13261.03 106 343 Walton 10819 11291.67 290 796 Ware 4468 12462 199 502 Warren 504 9673.7 19 57 Washington 2321 11432.37 75 131 Wayne 4361 14549.28 146 361 Webster 163 6392.16 6 18 Wheeler 595 7523.07 28 41 White 4388 13816.99 105 390 Whitfield 18812 17972.33 297 882 Wilcox 629 7155.86 31 81 Wilkes 868 8667.86 24 102 Wilkinson 1096 12288.37 36 139 Worth 1743 8653.56 75 223

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 12,357,025 (11,762,710 reported molecular tests; 639,714 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,234,672 (9.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

82,092 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



23,077 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



