UPDATE (Wednesday, October 6 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases October 6

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 10/6/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,234,672 (+621*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2709 14595.12 86 230
Atkinson 1144 13733.49 26 168
Bacon 1877 16459.14 45 145
Baker 237 7605.91 13 42
Baldwin 5172 11641.31 151 376
Banks 2347 11745.57 55 264
Barrow 12621 14610.51 176 819
Bartow 15070 13604.64 289 978
Ben Hill 1834 11018.32 67 176
Berrien 1510 7833.58 43 86
Bibb 19888 13071.31 534 2183
Bleckley 1088 8474.84 35 59
Brantley 1862 9696.91 68 149
Brooks 1375 8742.93 49 115
Bryan 4535 11587.5 56 295
Bulloch 7851 9879.57 91 281
Burke 2268 10151.28 44 190
Butts 3288 13061.09 96 178
Calhoun 607 9608.99 20 89
Camden 5807 10768.86 74 212
Candler 1106 10205.78 47 82
Carroll 9820 8175.23 146 378
Catoosa 8063 11724.42 81 289
Charlton 1694 12783.94 40 99
Chatham 32368 11078.25 591 2466
Chattahoochee 4729 43994.79 13 38
Chattooga 3576 14439.15 85 238
Cherokee 30435 11415.25 394 1792
Clarke 17063 13147.74 161 720
Clay 231 8091.07 4 12
Clayton 34160 11205.95 631 1997
Clinch 1024 15384.62 33 81
Cobb 82347 10415.92 1204 3944
Coffee 6178 14353.42 170 870
Colquitt 5387 11867.47 115 317
Columbia 14406 9081.45 218 634
Cook 1655 9491.31 51 123
Coweta 12394 8153.89 292 729
Crawford 812 6640.5 34 95
Crisp 1837 8241.73 63 180
Dade 1747 10809.31 15 67
Dawson 4065 15043.85 64 315
Decatur 3428 13023.33 75 219
DeKalb 77640 9788.77 1133 6045
Dodge 1507 7392.69 59 120
Dooly 1070 7985.07 35 98
Dougherty 8826 9817.03 361 1283
Douglas 17041 11218.12 220 1050
Early 1517 14951.71 51 98
Echols 405 10204.08 5 13
Effingham 6843 10687.85 132 443
Elbert 1972 10409.08 65 168
Emanuel 2650 11692.55 63 158
Evans 1136 10629.74 33 104
Fannin 3097 11766.72 86 235
Fayette 9463 8050.6 193 553
Floyd 15056 15068.66 273 1133
Forsyth 25947 10275.75 234 1178
Franklin 3206 13742.55 64 208
Fulton 108783 9896.73 1543 6850
Gilmer 3403 10831.72 111 305
Glascock 183 6049.59 7 25
Glynn 12225 14207.35 289 637
Gordon 8498 14639.36 163 401
Grady 2347 9563.98 63 221
Greene 2146 11465.51 61 174
Gwinnett 108657 11188.55 1283 6016
Habersham 6224 13589.52 174 588
Hall 33086 16034 565 2994
Hancock 993 12120.1 75 120
Haralson 2312 7525.55 42 91
Harris 3066 8832.68 72 225
Hart 2237 8568.58 43 157
Heard 1022 8261.92 23 62
Henry 28261 11781.99 425 1119
Houston 15683 9986.69 259 1037
Irwin 889 9424.36 20 90
Jackson 12510 16746.99 183 754
Jasper 992 6986.41 31 94
Jeff Davis 1802 11895.96 42 115
Jefferson 1831 11957.16 64 183
Jenkins 895 10436.1 42 94
Johnson 1010 10454.4 48 108
Jones 2525 8831.45 76 223
Lamar 2238 11567.68 70 168
Lanier 758 7322.96 10 32
Laurens 5668 11984.1 187 404
Lee 2549 8504.89 70 284
Liberty 6398 10335.36 86 314
Lincoln 664 8172.31 27 64
Long 1308 6567.91 18 73
Lowndes 10783 9147.59 206 480
Lumpkin 4376 12945.98 80 397
Macon 827 6367.42 35 97
Madison 4104 13599.76 56 242
Marion 649 7825.88 31 55
McDuffie 2191 10144.93 55 204
McIntosh 1376 9446.01 25 79
Meriwether 2153 10242.63 89 210
Miller 965 16741.85 14 49
Mitchell 2141 9707.11 88 275
Monroe 2706 9759.44 114 236
Montgomery 1113 12066.35 32 55
Morgan 1795 9379.25 31 119
Murray 6021 14954.92 117 332
Muscogee 20309 10598.25 508 1638
Newton 10837 9645.41 292 1071
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33321 0 653 1950
Oconee 4263 10213.96 70 180
Oglethorpe 1646 10800.52 37 115
Paulding 15807 9161.25 229 549
Peach 2610 9534.25 79 282
Pickens 3498 10432.45 82 305
Pierce 2182 11163.98 78 217
Pike 1832 9713.68 46 112
Polk 6211 14284.07 124 506
Pulaski 862 7913.34 35 61
Putnam 2553 11665.52 73 216
Quitman 120 5231.04 3 14
Rabun 2034 11974.57 49 188
Randolph 584 8646.73 38 98
Richmond 25988 12850.08 513 1669
Rockdale 8726 9189.13 202 1305
Schley 312 5914.69 7 27
Screven 1333 9589.93 30 95
Seminole 1192 14643.73 22 92
Spalding 6601 9551.44 216 603
Stephens 4370 16598.3 95 328
Stewart 1317 21488.01 28 137
Sumter 2706 9204.39 111 333
Talbot 568 9223.77 24 60
Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 11
Tattnall 2740 10782.73 70 148
Taylor 734 9223.42 30 89
Telfair 946 6047.05 51 83
Terrell 799 9436.64 55 149
Thomas 5967 13429.81 154 493
Tift 4794 11741.37 125 485
Toombs 4300 15935.96 141 253
Towns 1519 12622.57 64 175
Treutlen 871 12754.43 38 61
Troup 8400 11929.45 245 627
Turner 785 9720.16 39 106
Twiggs 739 9139.25 48 126
Union 3068 12109.73 104 313
Unknown 3055 0 5 62
Upson 2693 10248.51 127 235
Walker 9231 13261.03 106 343
Walton 10819 11291.67 290 796
Ware 4468 12462 199 502
Warren 504 9673.7 19 57
Washington 2321 11432.37 75 131
Wayne 4361 14549.28 146 361
Webster 163 6392.16 6 18
Wheeler 595 7523.07 28 41
White 4388 13816.99 105 390
Whitfield 18812 17972.33 297 882
Wilcox 629 7155.86 31 81
Wilkes 868 8667.86 24 102
Wilkinson 1096 12288.37 36 139
Worth 1743 8653.56 75 223
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 12,357,025 (11,762,710 reported molecular tests; 639,714 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,234,672 (9.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 82,092 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 23,077 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

