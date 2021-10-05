UPDATE (Tuesday, October 5 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases October 5

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 10/5/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,234,381 (+2,066*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2784 14999.19 85 230
Atkinson 1140 13685.47 26 170
Bacon 1873 16424.06 45 144
Baker 237 7605.91 13 42
Baldwin 5168 11632.3 151 376
Banks 2346 11740.57 55 264
Barrow 12617 14605.88 175 818
Bartow 15066 13601.03 285 975
Ben Hill 1834 11018.32 67 176
Berrien 1508 7823.2 43 86
Bibb 19867 13057.51 532 2176
Bleckley 1088 8474.84 35 58
Brantley 1909 9941.67 66 148
Brooks 1373 8730.21 48 115
Bryan 4530 11574.72 53 295
Bulloch 7883 9919.84 90 279
Burke 2268 10151.28 44 191
Butts 3274 13005.48 95 177
Calhoun 607 9608.99 20 89
Camden 5797 10750.32 74 212
Candler 1106 10205.78 47 82
Carroll 9819 8174.39 146 378
Catoosa 8060 11720.06 81 289
Charlton 1688 12738.66 40 99
Chatham 32340 11068.67 584 2462
Chattahoochee 4689 43622.66 13 38
Chattooga 3573 14427.04 83 235
Cherokee 30426 11411.88 390 1786
Clarke 17059 13144.65 161 718
Clay 231 8091.07 4 12
Clayton 34133 11197.09 628 1991
Clinch 1066 16015.63 33 81
Cobb 82301 10410.1 1196 3938
Coffee 6168 14330.19 169 865
Colquitt 5386 11865.27 115 316
Columbia 14403 9079.56 214 631
Cook 1653 9479.84 51 123
Coweta 12385 8147.97 289 727
Crawford 809 6615.96 34 95
Crisp 1834 8228.27 63 180
Dade 1745 10796.93 15 67
Dawson 4063 15036.45 61 314
Decatur 3388 12871.36 75 211
DeKalb 77589 9782.34 1127 6027
Dodge 1506 7387.79 59 120
Dooly 1055 7873.13 35 98
Dougherty 8823 9813.69 355 1278
Douglas 17032 11212.2 220 1049
Early 1517 14951.71 50 98
Echols 404 10178.89 4 13
Effingham 6842 10686.28 129 439
Elbert 1971 10403.8 65 167
Emanuel 2646 11674.9 63 158
Evans 1136 10629.74 33 104
Fannin 3093 11751.52 86 235
Fayette 9457 8045.5 192 551
Floyd 15050 15062.65 269 1129
Forsyth 25918 10264.27 232 1176
Franklin 3202 13725.41 64 208
Fulton 108816 9899.73 1539 6837
Gilmer 3400 10822.17 110 301
Glascock 183 6049.59 7 25
Glynn 12222 14203.87 288 637
Gordon 8493 14630.74 161 398
Grady 2342 9543.6 63 219
Greene 2144 11454.83 61 174
Gwinnett 108624 11185.15 1272 6006
Habersham 6218 13576.42 172 587
Hall 33077 16029.64 562 2991
Hancock 993 12120.1 75 120
Haralson 2313 7528.81 42 91
Harris 3065 8829.8 71 222
Hart 2237 8568.58 43 157
Heard 1022 8261.92 23 62
Henry 28254 11779.08 423 1117
Houston 15650 9965.68 258 1035
Irwin 889 9424.36 20 89
Jackson 12504 16738.96 178 751
Jasper 992 6986.41 31 94
Jeff Davis 1802 11895.96 42 114
Jefferson 1831 11957.16 64 181
Jenkins 893 10412.78 42 94
Johnson 1008 10433.7 47 108
Jones 2523 8824.46 76 223
Lamar 2237 11562.52 70 166
Lanier 757 7313.3 10 32
Laurens 5665 11977.76 186 404
Lee 2548 8501.55 68 284
Liberty 6356 10267.51 85 313
Lincoln 664 8172.31 27 64
Long 1297 6512.68 19 74
Lowndes 10775 9140.81 204 479
Lumpkin 4373 12937.1 80 397
Macon 827 6367.42 35 97
Madison 4101 13589.82 56 242
Marion 649 7825.88 31 55
McDuffie 2190 10140.3 55 202
McIntosh 1377 9452.87 25 79
Meriwether 2151 10233.11 89 210
Miller 964 16724.5 14 49
Mitchell 2141 9707.11 88 275
Monroe 2700 9737.8 114 235
Montgomery 1111 12044.67 32 55
Morgan 1795 9379.25 30 119
Murray 6010 14927.6 114 331
Muscogee 20306 10596.68 507 1631
Newton 10828 9637.4 291 1067
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33493 0 649 1946
Oconee 4260 10206.77 70 180
Oglethorpe 1646 10800.52 37 115
Paulding 15799 9156.61 229 547
Peach 2609 9530.59 79 282
Pickens 3495 10423.5 82 301
Pierce 2175 11128.17 77 217
Pike 1830 9703.08 46 112
Polk 6210 14281.77 121 505
Pulaski 862 7913.34 35 61
Putnam 2552 11660.95 72 216
Quitman 120 5231.04 3 14
Rabun 2034 11974.57 49 188
Randolph 584 8646.73 37 98
Richmond 25979 12845.63 512 1668
Rockdale 8720 9182.81 199 1300
Schley 312 5914.69 7 27
Screven 1333 9589.93 28 94
Seminole 1190 14619.16 22 90
Spalding 6594 9541.31 214 602
Stephens 4367 16586.9 93 328
Stewart 1316 21471.69 28 137
Sumter 2705 9200.99 110 332
Talbot 568 9223.77 24 59
Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 11
Tattnall 2739 10778.8 70 148
Taylor 734 9223.42 30 88
Telfair 944 6034.26 50 84
Terrell 799 9436.64 55 149
Thomas 5965 13425.31 154 491
Tift 4791 11734.02 124 484
Toombs 4355 16139.79 139 253
Towns 1518 12614.26 63 175
Treutlen 870 12739.79 38 61
Troup 8399 11928.03 245 625
Turner 785 9720.16 39 106
Twiggs 739 9139.25 48 126
Union 3065 12097.89 103 313
Unknown 3056 0 5 61
Upson 2689 10233.28 127 235
Walker 9228 13256.72 106 343
Walton 10816 11288.54 287 790
Ware 4467 12459.21 198 499
Warren 504 9673.7 19 57
Washington 2322 11437.3 74 131
Wayne 4397 14669.38 145 360
Webster 163 6392.16 6 18
Wheeler 595 7523.07 28 41
White 4381 13794.95 103 390
Whitfield 18797 17958 296 882
Wilcox 629 7155.86 31 81
Wilkes 868 8667.86 24 102
Wilkinson 1097 12299.59 36 138
Worth 1736 8618.81 74 222
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 12,357,025 (11,717,894 reported molecular tests; 639,131 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,234,381 (10.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 81,885 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 22,920 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

