UPDATE (Tuesday, October 5 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/5/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,234,381 (+2,066*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2784 14999.19 85 230 Atkinson 1140 13685.47 26 170 Bacon 1873 16424.06 45 144 Baker 237 7605.91 13 42 Baldwin 5168 11632.3 151 376 Banks 2346 11740.57 55 264 Barrow 12617 14605.88 175 818 Bartow 15066 13601.03 285 975 Ben Hill 1834 11018.32 67 176 Berrien 1508 7823.2 43 86 Bibb 19867 13057.51 532 2176 Bleckley 1088 8474.84 35 58 Brantley 1909 9941.67 66 148 Brooks 1373 8730.21 48 115 Bryan 4530 11574.72 53 295 Bulloch 7883 9919.84 90 279 Burke 2268 10151.28 44 191 Butts 3274 13005.48 95 177 Calhoun 607 9608.99 20 89 Camden 5797 10750.32 74 212 Candler 1106 10205.78 47 82 Carroll 9819 8174.39 146 378 Catoosa 8060 11720.06 81 289 Charlton 1688 12738.66 40 99 Chatham 32340 11068.67 584 2462 Chattahoochee 4689 43622.66 13 38 Chattooga 3573 14427.04 83 235 Cherokee 30426 11411.88 390 1786 Clarke 17059 13144.65 161 718 Clay 231 8091.07 4 12 Clayton 34133 11197.09 628 1991 Clinch 1066 16015.63 33 81 Cobb 82301 10410.1 1196 3938 Coffee 6168 14330.19 169 865 Colquitt 5386 11865.27 115 316 Columbia 14403 9079.56 214 631 Cook 1653 9479.84 51 123 Coweta 12385 8147.97 289 727 Crawford 809 6615.96 34 95 Crisp 1834 8228.27 63 180 Dade 1745 10796.93 15 67 Dawson 4063 15036.45 61 314 Decatur 3388 12871.36 75 211 DeKalb 77589 9782.34 1127 6027 Dodge 1506 7387.79 59 120 Dooly 1055 7873.13 35 98 Dougherty 8823 9813.69 355 1278 Douglas 17032 11212.2 220 1049 Early 1517 14951.71 50 98 Echols 404 10178.89 4 13 Effingham 6842 10686.28 129 439 Elbert 1971 10403.8 65 167 Emanuel 2646 11674.9 63 158 Evans 1136 10629.74 33 104 Fannin 3093 11751.52 86 235 Fayette 9457 8045.5 192 551 Floyd 15050 15062.65 269 1129 Forsyth 25918 10264.27 232 1176 Franklin 3202 13725.41 64 208 Fulton 108816 9899.73 1539 6837 Gilmer 3400 10822.17 110 301 Glascock 183 6049.59 7 25 Glynn 12222 14203.87 288 637 Gordon 8493 14630.74 161 398 Grady 2342 9543.6 63 219 Greene 2144 11454.83 61 174 Gwinnett 108624 11185.15 1272 6006 Habersham 6218 13576.42 172 587 Hall 33077 16029.64 562 2991 Hancock 993 12120.1 75 120 Haralson 2313 7528.81 42 91 Harris 3065 8829.8 71 222 Hart 2237 8568.58 43 157 Heard 1022 8261.92 23 62 Henry 28254 11779.08 423 1117 Houston 15650 9965.68 258 1035 Irwin 889 9424.36 20 89 Jackson 12504 16738.96 178 751 Jasper 992 6986.41 31 94 Jeff Davis 1802 11895.96 42 114 Jefferson 1831 11957.16 64 181 Jenkins 893 10412.78 42 94 Johnson 1008 10433.7 47 108 Jones 2523 8824.46 76 223 Lamar 2237 11562.52 70 166 Lanier 757 7313.3 10 32 Laurens 5665 11977.76 186 404 Lee 2548 8501.55 68 284 Liberty 6356 10267.51 85 313 Lincoln 664 8172.31 27 64 Long 1297 6512.68 19 74 Lowndes 10775 9140.81 204 479 Lumpkin 4373 12937.1 80 397 Macon 827 6367.42 35 97 Madison 4101 13589.82 56 242 Marion 649 7825.88 31 55 McDuffie 2190 10140.3 55 202 McIntosh 1377 9452.87 25 79 Meriwether 2151 10233.11 89 210 Miller 964 16724.5 14 49 Mitchell 2141 9707.11 88 275 Monroe 2700 9737.8 114 235 Montgomery 1111 12044.67 32 55 Morgan 1795 9379.25 30 119 Murray 6010 14927.6 114 331 Muscogee 20306 10596.68 507 1631 Newton 10828 9637.4 291 1067 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33493 0 649 1946 Oconee 4260 10206.77 70 180 Oglethorpe 1646 10800.52 37 115 Paulding 15799 9156.61 229 547 Peach 2609 9530.59 79 282 Pickens 3495 10423.5 82 301 Pierce 2175 11128.17 77 217 Pike 1830 9703.08 46 112 Polk 6210 14281.77 121 505 Pulaski 862 7913.34 35 61 Putnam 2552 11660.95 72 216 Quitman 120 5231.04 3 14 Rabun 2034 11974.57 49 188 Randolph 584 8646.73 37 98 Richmond 25979 12845.63 512 1668 Rockdale 8720 9182.81 199 1300 Schley 312 5914.69 7 27 Screven 1333 9589.93 28 94 Seminole 1190 14619.16 22 90 Spalding 6594 9541.31 214 602 Stephens 4367 16586.9 93 328 Stewart 1316 21471.69 28 137 Sumter 2705 9200.99 110 332 Talbot 568 9223.77 24 59 Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 11 Tattnall 2739 10778.8 70 148 Taylor 734 9223.42 30 88 Telfair 944 6034.26 50 84 Terrell 799 9436.64 55 149 Thomas 5965 13425.31 154 491 Tift 4791 11734.02 124 484 Toombs 4355 16139.79 139 253 Towns 1518 12614.26 63 175 Treutlen 870 12739.79 38 61 Troup 8399 11928.03 245 625 Turner 785 9720.16 39 106 Twiggs 739 9139.25 48 126 Union 3065 12097.89 103 313 Unknown 3056 0 5 61 Upson 2689 10233.28 127 235 Walker 9228 13256.72 106 343 Walton 10816 11288.54 287 790 Ware 4467 12459.21 198 499 Warren 504 9673.7 19 57 Washington 2322 11437.3 74 131 Wayne 4397 14669.38 145 360 Webster 163 6392.16 6 18 Wheeler 595 7523.07 28 41 White 4381 13794.95 103 390 Whitfield 18797 17958 296 882 Wilcox 629 7155.86 31 81 Wilkes 868 8667.86 24 102 Wilkinson 1097 12299.59 36 138 Worth 1736 8618.81 74 222

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 12,357,025 (11,717,894 reported molecular tests; 639,131 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,234,381 (10.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

81,885 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



22,920 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.