UPDATE (Monday, October 4 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases October 4

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, October 4, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 10/4/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,232,349 (+6,827 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, October 4, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2772 14934.54 85 228
Atkinson 1138 13661.46 26 169
Bacon 1864 16345.14 43 141
Baker 237 7605.91 13 42
Baldwin 5166 11627.8 151 375
Banks 2342 11720.55 55 264
Barrow 12597 14582.73 174 817
Bartow 15045 13582.07 285 974
Ben Hill 1834 11018.32 67 176
Berrien 1505 7807.64 43 86
Bibb 19817 13024.65 527 2171
Bleckley 1088 8474.84 35 58
Brantley 1902 9905.22 65 147
Brooks 1371 8717.49 48 114
Bryan 4520 11549.17 53 294
Bulloch 7881 9917.32 89 278
Burke 2266 10142.33 44 191
Butts 3269 12985.62 91 175
Calhoun 607 9608.99 20 89
Camden 5775 10709.52 74 210
Candler 1104 10187.32 47 82
Carroll 9802 8160.24 146 377
Catoosa 8051 11706.97 81 288
Charlton 1682 12693.38 40 98
Chatham 32278 11047.45 577 2456
Chattahoochee 4688 43613.36 13 38
Chattooga 3566 14398.77 81 234
Cherokee 30397 11401 388 1770
Clarke 17047 13135.41 161 718
Clay 231 8091.07 4 12
Clayton 34075 11178.07 623 1983
Clinch 1063 15970.55 32 81
Cobb 82185 10395.43 1190 3930
Coffee 6157 14304.63 168 862
Colquitt 5380 11852.05 115 316
Columbia 14385 9068.21 213 631
Cook 1653 9479.84 51 122
Coweta 12369 8137.45 288 724
Crawford 807 6599.61 34 95
Crisp 1831 8214.81 63 180
Dade 1745 10796.93 15 66
Dawson 4057 15014.25 61 314
Decatur 3363 12776.38 75 205
DeKalb 77385 9756.62 1124 6012
Dodge 1503 7373.07 59 119
Dooly 1053 7858.21 35 98
Dougherty 8802 9790.33 354 1277
Douglas 17004 11193.76 217 1045
Early 1517 14951.71 50 97
Echols 404 10178.89 4 13
Effingham 6834 10673.79 128 438
Elbert 1970 10398.52 65 167
Emanuel 2643 11661.67 63 155
Evans 1136 10629.74 33 104
Fannin 3088 11732.52 85 233
Fayette 9447 8036.99 192 547
Floyd 15026 15038.63 266 1122
Forsyth 25880 10249.22 232 1174
Franklin 3199 13712.55 63 208
Fulton 108644 9884.09 1533 6799
Gilmer 3396 10809.43 110 300
Glascock 183 6049.59 7 25
Glynn 12210 14189.92 287 636
Gordon 8485 14616.96 160 397
Grady 2337 9523.23 62 219
Greene 2143 11449.48 61 173
Gwinnett 108337 11155.59 1271 6000
Habersham 6208 13554.59 172 580
Hall 33017 16000.56 557 2982
Hancock 994 12132.31 74 120
Haralson 2312 7525.55 41 90
Harris 3058 8809.63 70 222
Hart 2234 8557.09 43 157
Heard 1022 8261.92 23 62
Henry 28208 11759.9 418 1112
Houston 15621 9947.21 258 1035
Irwin 889 9424.36 19 89
Jackson 12468 16690.76 177 751
Jasper 991 6979.36 31 94
Jeff Davis 1800 11882.76 42 114
Jefferson 1830 11950.63 64 181
Jenkins 893 10412.78 42 94
Johnson 1007 10423.35 47 108
Jones 2520 8813.96 76 222
Lamar 2235 11552.18 70 165
Lanier 757 7313.3 10 31
Laurens 5665 11977.76 183 404
Lee 2544 8488.21 68 282
Liberty 6305 10185.13 84 310
Lincoln 663 8160 27 64
Long 1289 6472.51 17 71
Lowndes 10764 9131.47 204 478
Lumpkin 4360 12898.65 80 398
Macon 827 6367.42 35 97
Madison 4098 13579.88 55 242
Marion 648 7813.82 31 55
McDuffie 2189 10135.67 55 202
McIntosh 1377 9452.87 25 79
Meriwether 2149 10223.6 88 209
Miller 962 16689.8 14 49
Mitchell 2137 9688.97 88 273
Monroe 2694 9716.16 114 235
Montgomery 1112 12055.51 32 55
Morgan 1794 9374.02 30 119
Murray 5995 14890.34 113 331
Muscogee 20280 10583.12 502 1628
Newton 10820 9630.28 288 1063
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33453 0 645 1941
Oconee 4254 10192.4 70 180
Oglethorpe 1645 10793.96 37 114
Paulding 15780 9145.6 226 545
Peach 2607 9523.29 78 281
Pickens 3491 10411.57 82 299
Pierce 2168 11092.35 76 214
Pike 1829 9697.77 45 111
Polk 6204 14267.97 121 503
Pulaski 862 7913.34 35 61
Putnam 2549 11647.25 72 214
Quitman 120 5231.04 3 14
Rabun 2030 11951.02 49 188
Randolph 584 8646.73 37 98
Richmond 25950 12831.29 509 1665
Rockdale 8710 9172.28 196 1297
Schley 312 5914.69 7 27
Screven 1333 9589.93 28 94
Seminole 1190 14619.16 22 90
Spalding 6586 9529.74 214 601
Stephens 4344 16499.54 93 323
Stewart 1315 21455.38 28 136
Sumter 2704 9197.59 110 332
Talbot 568 9223.77 23 59
Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 11
Tattnall 2733 10755.18 70 147
Taylor 732 9198.29 29 87
Telfair 943 6027.87 50 83
Terrell 791 9342.15 55 147
Thomas 5958 13409.56 154 490
Tift 4787 11724.22 121 483
Toombs 4348 16113.85 138 251
Towns 1517 12605.95 62 176
Treutlen 869 12725.14 38 61
Troup 8396 11923.77 244 625
Turner 784 9707.78 39 105
Twiggs 738 9126.89 48 126
Union 3064 12093.94 99 312
Unknown 3096 0 5 62
Upson 2689 10233.28 126 235
Walker 9217 13240.91 105 341
Walton 10803 11274.97 283 791
Ware 4451 12414.58 196 497
Warren 504 9673.7 19 57
Washington 2320 11427.45 74 131
Wayne 4394 14659.37 144 358
Webster 163 6392.16 6 18
Wheeler 595 7523.07 28 41
White 4373 13769.76 101 388
Whitfield 18771 17933.16 296 882
Wilcox 629 7155.86 31 81
Wilkes 867 8657.88 24 102
Wilkinson 1096 12288.37 35 138
Worth 1731 8593.98 74 221
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 12,331,768 (11,692,977 reported molecular tests; 638,791 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,232,349 (10.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 81,626 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 22,785 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, October 4, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

