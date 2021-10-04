UPDATE (Monday, October 4 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/4/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,232,349 (+6,827 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, October 4, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2772 14934.54 85 228 Atkinson 1138 13661.46 26 169 Bacon 1864 16345.14 43 141 Baker 237 7605.91 13 42 Baldwin 5166 11627.8 151 375 Banks 2342 11720.55 55 264 Barrow 12597 14582.73 174 817 Bartow 15045 13582.07 285 974 Ben Hill 1834 11018.32 67 176 Berrien 1505 7807.64 43 86 Bibb 19817 13024.65 527 2171 Bleckley 1088 8474.84 35 58 Brantley 1902 9905.22 65 147 Brooks 1371 8717.49 48 114 Bryan 4520 11549.17 53 294 Bulloch 7881 9917.32 89 278 Burke 2266 10142.33 44 191 Butts 3269 12985.62 91 175 Calhoun 607 9608.99 20 89 Camden 5775 10709.52 74 210 Candler 1104 10187.32 47 82 Carroll 9802 8160.24 146 377 Catoosa 8051 11706.97 81 288 Charlton 1682 12693.38 40 98 Chatham 32278 11047.45 577 2456 Chattahoochee 4688 43613.36 13 38 Chattooga 3566 14398.77 81 234 Cherokee 30397 11401 388 1770 Clarke 17047 13135.41 161 718 Clay 231 8091.07 4 12 Clayton 34075 11178.07 623 1983 Clinch 1063 15970.55 32 81 Cobb 82185 10395.43 1190 3930 Coffee 6157 14304.63 168 862 Colquitt 5380 11852.05 115 316 Columbia 14385 9068.21 213 631 Cook 1653 9479.84 51 122 Coweta 12369 8137.45 288 724 Crawford 807 6599.61 34 95 Crisp 1831 8214.81 63 180 Dade 1745 10796.93 15 66 Dawson 4057 15014.25 61 314 Decatur 3363 12776.38 75 205 DeKalb 77385 9756.62 1124 6012 Dodge 1503 7373.07 59 119 Dooly 1053 7858.21 35 98 Dougherty 8802 9790.33 354 1277 Douglas 17004 11193.76 217 1045 Early 1517 14951.71 50 97 Echols 404 10178.89 4 13 Effingham 6834 10673.79 128 438 Elbert 1970 10398.52 65 167 Emanuel 2643 11661.67 63 155 Evans 1136 10629.74 33 104 Fannin 3088 11732.52 85 233 Fayette 9447 8036.99 192 547 Floyd 15026 15038.63 266 1122 Forsyth 25880 10249.22 232 1174 Franklin 3199 13712.55 63 208 Fulton 108644 9884.09 1533 6799 Gilmer 3396 10809.43 110 300 Glascock 183 6049.59 7 25 Glynn 12210 14189.92 287 636 Gordon 8485 14616.96 160 397 Grady 2337 9523.23 62 219 Greene 2143 11449.48 61 173 Gwinnett 108337 11155.59 1271 6000 Habersham 6208 13554.59 172 580 Hall 33017 16000.56 557 2982 Hancock 994 12132.31 74 120 Haralson 2312 7525.55 41 90 Harris 3058 8809.63 70 222 Hart 2234 8557.09 43 157 Heard 1022 8261.92 23 62 Henry 28208 11759.9 418 1112 Houston 15621 9947.21 258 1035 Irwin 889 9424.36 19 89 Jackson 12468 16690.76 177 751 Jasper 991 6979.36 31 94 Jeff Davis 1800 11882.76 42 114 Jefferson 1830 11950.63 64 181 Jenkins 893 10412.78 42 94 Johnson 1007 10423.35 47 108 Jones 2520 8813.96 76 222 Lamar 2235 11552.18 70 165 Lanier 757 7313.3 10 31 Laurens 5665 11977.76 183 404 Lee 2544 8488.21 68 282 Liberty 6305 10185.13 84 310 Lincoln 663 8160 27 64 Long 1289 6472.51 17 71 Lowndes 10764 9131.47 204 478 Lumpkin 4360 12898.65 80 398 Macon 827 6367.42 35 97 Madison 4098 13579.88 55 242 Marion 648 7813.82 31 55 McDuffie 2189 10135.67 55 202 McIntosh 1377 9452.87 25 79 Meriwether 2149 10223.6 88 209 Miller 962 16689.8 14 49 Mitchell 2137 9688.97 88 273 Monroe 2694 9716.16 114 235 Montgomery 1112 12055.51 32 55 Morgan 1794 9374.02 30 119 Murray 5995 14890.34 113 331 Muscogee 20280 10583.12 502 1628 Newton 10820 9630.28 288 1063 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33453 0 645 1941 Oconee 4254 10192.4 70 180 Oglethorpe 1645 10793.96 37 114 Paulding 15780 9145.6 226 545 Peach 2607 9523.29 78 281 Pickens 3491 10411.57 82 299 Pierce 2168 11092.35 76 214 Pike 1829 9697.77 45 111 Polk 6204 14267.97 121 503 Pulaski 862 7913.34 35 61 Putnam 2549 11647.25 72 214 Quitman 120 5231.04 3 14 Rabun 2030 11951.02 49 188 Randolph 584 8646.73 37 98 Richmond 25950 12831.29 509 1665 Rockdale 8710 9172.28 196 1297 Schley 312 5914.69 7 27 Screven 1333 9589.93 28 94 Seminole 1190 14619.16 22 90 Spalding 6586 9529.74 214 601 Stephens 4344 16499.54 93 323 Stewart 1315 21455.38 28 136 Sumter 2704 9197.59 110 332 Talbot 568 9223.77 23 59 Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 11 Tattnall 2733 10755.18 70 147 Taylor 732 9198.29 29 87 Telfair 943 6027.87 50 83 Terrell 791 9342.15 55 147 Thomas 5958 13409.56 154 490 Tift 4787 11724.22 121 483 Toombs 4348 16113.85 138 251 Towns 1517 12605.95 62 176 Treutlen 869 12725.14 38 61 Troup 8396 11923.77 244 625 Turner 784 9707.78 39 105 Twiggs 738 9126.89 48 126 Union 3064 12093.94 99 312 Unknown 3096 0 5 62 Upson 2689 10233.28 126 235 Walker 9217 13240.91 105 341 Walton 10803 11274.97 283 791 Ware 4451 12414.58 196 497 Warren 504 9673.7 19 57 Washington 2320 11427.45 74 131 Wayne 4394 14659.37 144 358 Webster 163 6392.16 6 18 Wheeler 595 7523.07 28 41 White 4373 13769.76 101 388 Whitfield 18771 17933.16 296 882 Wilcox 629 7155.86 31 81 Wilkes 867 8657.88 24 102 Wilkinson 1096 12288.37 35 138 Worth 1731 8593.98 74 221

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 12,331,768 (11,692,977 reported molecular tests; 638,791 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,232,349 (10.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

81,626 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



22,785 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, October 4, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.