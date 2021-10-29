UPDATE (Friday, October 29 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases October 29
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, October 29, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,263,757 (+912*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, October 29, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2775 14950.7 94 237
Atkinson 1177 14129.65 32 174
Bacon 1897 16634.51 50 152
Baker 242 7766.37 13 44
Baldwin 5250 11816.87 166 387
Banks 2407 12045.84 58 275
Barrow 13010 15060.83 191 856
Bartow 15424 13924.22 306 1013
Ben Hill 1853 11132.47 68 179
Berrien 1529 7932.14 47 89
Bibb 20155 13246.8 568 2295
Bleckley 1094 8521.58 38 62
Brantley 1884 9811.48 75 157
Brooks 1383 8793.79 53 129
Bryan 4601 11756.14 61 314
Bulloch 7899 9939.98 97 297
Burke 2291 10254.23 48 193
Butts 3355 13327.24 104 189
Calhoun 617 9767.29 21 89
Camden 5947 11028.48 78 219
Candler 1109 10233.46 49 82
Carroll 9987 8314.26 155 386
Catoosa 8340 12127.2 90 296
Charlton 1733 13078.26 42 103
Chatham 32972 11284.98 639 2617
Chattahoochee 5160 48004.47 14 39
Chattooga 3666 14802.55 89 248
Cherokee 31530 11825.95 423 1920
Clarke 17366 13381.21 171 773
Clay 232 8126.09 4 12
Clayton 35010 11484.79 684 2126
Clinch 1004 15084.13 33 83
Cobb 84650 10707.22 1280 4057
Coffee 6292 14618.28 179 896
Colquitt 5494 12103.19 127 330
Columbia 14673 9249.77 240 657
Cook 1664 9542.93 52 127
Coweta 12692 8349.95 333 799
Crawford 832 6804.06 37 100
Crisp 1852 8309.03 64 184
Dade 1806 11174.36 17 68
Dawson 4154 15373.23 68 329
Decatur 3462 13152.5 77 222
DeKalb 79830 10064.88 1206 6270
Dodge 1524 7476.09 60 122
Dooly 1079 8052.24 37 101
Dougherty 9075 10093.99 378 1332
Douglas 17532 11541.35 239 1080
Early 1540 15178.4 51 104
Echols 406 10229.28 5 13
Effingham 6948 10851.84 149 483
Elbert 2033 10731.06 68 183
Emanuel 2681 11829.33 72 163
Evans 1116 10442.59 36 106
Fannin 3171 12047.87 90 253
Fayette 9702 8253.93 210 601
Floyd 15426 15438.97 304 1170
Forsyth 26738 10589.01 262 1223
Franklin 3276 14042.61 67 217
Fulton 111338 10129.18 1634 7259
Gilmer 3501 11143.65 118 323
Glascock 186 6148.76 7 27
Glynn 12347 14349.13 301 659
Gordon 8686 14963.22 171 425
Grady 2395 9759.58 64 235
Greene 2193 11716.62 61 194
Gwinnett 111882 11520.63 1365 6211
Habersham 6398 13969.43 191 614
Hall 33950 16452.71 606 3099
Hancock 998 12181.13 75 121
Haralson 2384 7759.91 46 95
Harris 3180 9161.1 78 240
Hart 2298 8802.24 47 161
Heard 1031 8334.68 24 62
Henry 28927 12059.65 467 1225
Houston 15966 10166.9 281 1061
Irwin 897 9509.17 20 92
Jackson 12848 17199.46 199 803
Jasper 1021 7190.65 33 102
Jeff Davis 1808 11935.57 42 120
Jefferson 1855 12113.89 67 183
Jenkins 896 10447.76 43 95
Johnson 1022 10578.62 52 115
Jones 2566 8974.85 84 250
Lamar 2279 11779.6 77 179
Lanier 776 7496.86 12 33
Laurens 5801 12265.31 196 415
Lee 2606 8695.07 72 297
Liberty 6564 10603.52 95 324
Lincoln 686 8443.08 27 69
Long 1369 6874.22 20 76
Lowndes 10942 9282.48 222 517
Lumpkin 4444 13147.15 91 414
Macon 841 6475.21 37 99
Madison 4208 13944.39 65 269
Marion 658 7934.4 33 59
McDuffie 2238 10362.55 60 210
McIntosh 1387 9521.52 28 88
Meriwether 2188 10409.13 97 221
Miller 984 17071.48 15 53
Mitchell 2177 9870.33 89 288
Monroe 2756 9939.77 117 247
Montgomery 1142 12380.75 37 58
Morgan 1872 9781.59 34 132
Murray 6251 15526.19 128 357
Muscogee 20775 10841.43 552 1734
Newton 11122 9899.07 311 1170
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33692 0 729 2103
Oconee 4404 10551.79 73 186
Oglethorpe 1693 11108.92 39 125
Paulding 16401 9505.51 246 581
Peach 2646 9665.75 88 291
Pickens 3597 10727.71 89 328
Pierce 2085 10667.69 84 231
Pike 1859 9856.84 49 119
Polk 6362 14631.34 138 526
Pulaski 885 8124.48 37 63
Putnam 2593 11848.3 77 230
Quitman 120 5231.04 3 16
Rabun 2120 12480.87 56 198
Randolph 602 8913.24 38 100
Richmond 26485 13095.83 562 1743
Rockdale 8966 9441.87 215 1389
Schley 328 6218.01 7 27
Screven 1342 9654.68 34 97
Seminole 1208 14840.29 23 96
Spalding 6742 9755.46 262 632
Stephens 4525 17187.03 104 343
Stewart 1327 21651.17 28 138
Sumter 2745 9337.05 123 349
Talbot 583 9467.36 27 60
Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 12
Tattnall 2673 10519.07 70 152
Taylor 752 9449.61 32 94
Telfair 961 6142.93 53 86
Terrell 824 9731.9 55 153
Thomas 6035 13582.86 161 529
Tift 4860 11903.01 135 510
Toombs 4390 16269.5 150 259
Towns 1537 12772.15 65 178
Treutlen 888 13003.37 45 62
Troup 8517 12095.61 260 637
Turner 803 9943.04 40 109
Twiggs 748 9250.56 49 133
Union 3117 12303.14 114 323
Unknown 3169 0 6 69
Upson 2725 10370.29 137 246
Walker 9491 13634.54 118 357
Walton 11028 11509.8 310 875
Ware 4513 12587.51 207 524
Warren 510 9788.87 20 58
Washington 2359 11619.54 78 133
Wayne 4372 14585.97 155 383
Webster 171 6705.88 6 21
Wheeler 608 7687.44 30 41
White 4458 14037.41 111 403
Whitfield 19229 18370.72 313 924
Wilcox 640 7281 31 82
Wilkes 883 8817.66 26 106
Wilkinson 1105 12389.28 39 145
Worth 1767 8772.71 76 235
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 13,044,204 (12,383,445 reported molecular tests; 660,759 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,263,757 (10.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 86,115 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 24,786 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, October 29, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

