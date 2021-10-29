UPDATE (Friday, October 29 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, October 29, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/29/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,263,757 (+912*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, October 29, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2775 14950.7 94 237 Atkinson 1177 14129.65 32 174 Bacon 1897 16634.51 50 152 Baker 242 7766.37 13 44 Baldwin 5250 11816.87 166 387 Banks 2407 12045.84 58 275 Barrow 13010 15060.83 191 856 Bartow 15424 13924.22 306 1013 Ben Hill 1853 11132.47 68 179 Berrien 1529 7932.14 47 89 Bibb 20155 13246.8 568 2295 Bleckley 1094 8521.58 38 62 Brantley 1884 9811.48 75 157 Brooks 1383 8793.79 53 129 Bryan 4601 11756.14 61 314 Bulloch 7899 9939.98 97 297 Burke 2291 10254.23 48 193 Butts 3355 13327.24 104 189 Calhoun 617 9767.29 21 89 Camden 5947 11028.48 78 219 Candler 1109 10233.46 49 82 Carroll 9987 8314.26 155 386 Catoosa 8340 12127.2 90 296 Charlton 1733 13078.26 42 103 Chatham 32972 11284.98 639 2617 Chattahoochee 5160 48004.47 14 39 Chattooga 3666 14802.55 89 248 Cherokee 31530 11825.95 423 1920 Clarke 17366 13381.21 171 773 Clay 232 8126.09 4 12 Clayton 35010 11484.79 684 2126 Clinch 1004 15084.13 33 83 Cobb 84650 10707.22 1280 4057 Coffee 6292 14618.28 179 896 Colquitt 5494 12103.19 127 330 Columbia 14673 9249.77 240 657 Cook 1664 9542.93 52 127 Coweta 12692 8349.95 333 799 Crawford 832 6804.06 37 100 Crisp 1852 8309.03 64 184 Dade 1806 11174.36 17 68 Dawson 4154 15373.23 68 329 Decatur 3462 13152.5 77 222 DeKalb 79830 10064.88 1206 6270 Dodge 1524 7476.09 60 122 Dooly 1079 8052.24 37 101 Dougherty 9075 10093.99 378 1332 Douglas 17532 11541.35 239 1080 Early 1540 15178.4 51 104 Echols 406 10229.28 5 13 Effingham 6948 10851.84 149 483 Elbert 2033 10731.06 68 183 Emanuel 2681 11829.33 72 163 Evans 1116 10442.59 36 106 Fannin 3171 12047.87 90 253 Fayette 9702 8253.93 210 601 Floyd 15426 15438.97 304 1170 Forsyth 26738 10589.01 262 1223 Franklin 3276 14042.61 67 217 Fulton 111338 10129.18 1634 7259 Gilmer 3501 11143.65 118 323 Glascock 186 6148.76 7 27 Glynn 12347 14349.13 301 659 Gordon 8686 14963.22 171 425 Grady 2395 9759.58 64 235 Greene 2193 11716.62 61 194 Gwinnett 111882 11520.63 1365 6211 Habersham 6398 13969.43 191 614 Hall 33950 16452.71 606 3099 Hancock 998 12181.13 75 121 Haralson 2384 7759.91 46 95 Harris 3180 9161.1 78 240 Hart 2298 8802.24 47 161 Heard 1031 8334.68 24 62 Henry 28927 12059.65 467 1225 Houston 15966 10166.9 281 1061 Irwin 897 9509.17 20 92 Jackson 12848 17199.46 199 803 Jasper 1021 7190.65 33 102 Jeff Davis 1808 11935.57 42 120 Jefferson 1855 12113.89 67 183 Jenkins 896 10447.76 43 95 Johnson 1022 10578.62 52 115 Jones 2566 8974.85 84 250 Lamar 2279 11779.6 77 179 Lanier 776 7496.86 12 33 Laurens 5801 12265.31 196 415 Lee 2606 8695.07 72 297 Liberty 6564 10603.52 95 324 Lincoln 686 8443.08 27 69 Long 1369 6874.22 20 76 Lowndes 10942 9282.48 222 517 Lumpkin 4444 13147.15 91 414 Macon 841 6475.21 37 99 Madison 4208 13944.39 65 269 Marion 658 7934.4 33 59 McDuffie 2238 10362.55 60 210 McIntosh 1387 9521.52 28 88 Meriwether 2188 10409.13 97 221 Miller 984 17071.48 15 53 Mitchell 2177 9870.33 89 288 Monroe 2756 9939.77 117 247 Montgomery 1142 12380.75 37 58 Morgan 1872 9781.59 34 132 Murray 6251 15526.19 128 357 Muscogee 20775 10841.43 552 1734 Newton 11122 9899.07 311 1170 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33692 0 729 2103 Oconee 4404 10551.79 73 186 Oglethorpe 1693 11108.92 39 125 Paulding 16401 9505.51 246 581 Peach 2646 9665.75 88 291 Pickens 3597 10727.71 89 328 Pierce 2085 10667.69 84 231 Pike 1859 9856.84 49 119 Polk 6362 14631.34 138 526 Pulaski 885 8124.48 37 63 Putnam 2593 11848.3 77 230 Quitman 120 5231.04 3 16 Rabun 2120 12480.87 56 198 Randolph 602 8913.24 38 100 Richmond 26485 13095.83 562 1743 Rockdale 8966 9441.87 215 1389 Schley 328 6218.01 7 27 Screven 1342 9654.68 34 97 Seminole 1208 14840.29 23 96 Spalding 6742 9755.46 262 632 Stephens 4525 17187.03 104 343 Stewart 1327 21651.17 28 138 Sumter 2745 9337.05 123 349 Talbot 583 9467.36 27 60 Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 12 Tattnall 2673 10519.07 70 152 Taylor 752 9449.61 32 94 Telfair 961 6142.93 53 86 Terrell 824 9731.9 55 153 Thomas 6035 13582.86 161 529 Tift 4860 11903.01 135 510 Toombs 4390 16269.5 150 259 Towns 1537 12772.15 65 178 Treutlen 888 13003.37 45 62 Troup 8517 12095.61 260 637 Turner 803 9943.04 40 109 Twiggs 748 9250.56 49 133 Union 3117 12303.14 114 323 Unknown 3169 0 6 69 Upson 2725 10370.29 137 246 Walker 9491 13634.54 118 357 Walton 11028 11509.8 310 875 Ware 4513 12587.51 207 524 Warren 510 9788.87 20 58 Washington 2359 11619.54 78 133 Wayne 4372 14585.97 155 383 Webster 171 6705.88 6 21 Wheeler 608 7687.44 30 41 White 4458 14037.41 111 403 Whitfield 19229 18370.72 313 924 Wilcox 640 7281 31 82 Wilkes 883 8817.66 26 106 Wilkinson 1105 12389.28 39 145 Worth 1767 8772.71 76 235

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Total tests: 13,044,204 (12,383,445 reported molecular tests; 660,759 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,263,757 (10.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

86,115 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



24,786 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, October 29, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



