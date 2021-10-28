UPDATE (Thursday, October 28 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases October 28
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 28, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 10/28/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,262,856 (+1,148*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2774 14945.32 94 237
Atkinson 1177 14129.65 31 174
Bacon 1891 16581.9 50 152
Baker 241 7734.27 13 44
Baldwin 5246 11807.87 165 387
Banks 2406 12040.84 58 275
Barrow 13001 15050.42 189 853
Bartow 15419 13919.71 306 1012
Ben Hill 1852 11126.46 68 179
Berrien 1528 7926.96 47 89
Bibb 20156 13247.45 563 2294
Bleckley 1094 8521.58 38 62
Brantley 1882 9801.06 74 156
Brooks 1383 8793.79 52 129
Bryan 4596 11743.36 61 313
Bulloch 7896 9936.2 97 297
Burke 2288 10240.8 48 192
Butts 3353 13319.3 103 189
Calhoun 613 9703.97 21 89
Camden 5946 11026.63 78 219
Candler 1109 10233.46 49 82
Carroll 9978 8306.76 155 386
Catoosa 8336 12121.39 89 296
Charlton 1730 13055.62 42 103
Chatham 32944 11275.4 638 2608
Chattahoochee 5158 47985.86 14 39
Chattooga 3663 14790.44 89 248
Cherokee 31503 11815.83 424 1918
Clarke 17350 13368.88 171 773
Clay 232 8126.09 4 12
Clayton 34985 11476.59 681 2124
Clinch 1004 15084.13 33 82
Cobb 84574 10697.61 1275 4049
Coffee 6289 14611.31 178 896
Colquitt 5492 12098.78 127 331
Columbia 14661 9242.2 240 656
Cook 1664 9542.93 52 127
Coweta 12685 8345.34 329 797
Crawford 831 6795.88 37 100
Crisp 1852 8309.03 63 184
Dade 1804 11161.98 17 68
Dawson 4153 15369.53 66 328
Decatur 3461 13148.7 76 223
DeKalb 79774 10057.82 1200 6256
Dodge 1524 7476.09 60 122
Dooly 1079 8052.24 37 101
Dougherty 9065 10082.87 377 1329
Douglas 17521 11534.11 238 1079
Early 1540 15178.4 51 104
Echols 407 10254.47 5 13
Effingham 6944 10845.59 148 480
Elbert 2027 10699.39 68 183
Emanuel 2679 11820.51 70 163
Evans 1116 10442.59 35 106
Fannin 3168 12036.47 90 252
Fayette 9695 8247.98 210 597
Floyd 15415 15427.96 302 1170
Forsyth 26712 10578.72 260 1219
Franklin 3274 14034.03 67 218
Fulton 111227 10119.08 1625 7239
Gilmer 3499 11137.28 117 322
Glascock 186 6148.76 7 27
Glynn 12344 14345.65 301 656
Gordon 8684 14959.78 171 425
Grady 2393 9751.43 64 235
Greene 2192 11711.28 61 194
Gwinnett 111807 11512.9 1363 6204
Habersham 6390 13951.97 189 614
Hall 33929 16442.53 603 3093
Hancock 998 12181.13 75 121
Haralson 2383 7756.66 46 95
Harris 3176 9149.57 78 240
Hart 2297 8798.41 47 161
Heard 1031 8334.68 24 62
Henry 28904 12050.06 464 1224
Houston 15957 10161.17 280 1059
Irwin 897 9509.17 20 92
Jackson 12840 17188.76 198 801
Jasper 1019 7176.56 32 101
Jeff Davis 1807 11928.97 42 119
Jefferson 1853 12100.83 67 183
Jenkins 896 10447.76 43 95
Johnson 1022 10578.62 52 115
Jones 2564 8967.86 84 249
Lamar 2279 11779.6 76 179
Lanier 776 7496.86 11 33
Laurens 5791 12244.16 195 415
Lee 2606 8695.07 71 297
Liberty 6560 10597.05 95 324
Lincoln 685 8430.77 27 69
Long 1369 6874.22 19 75
Lowndes 10931 9273.15 221 512
Lumpkin 4444 13147.15 90 414
Macon 841 6475.21 37 99
Madison 4204 13931.14 64 269
Marion 658 7934.4 33 59
McDuffie 2237 10357.92 60 210
McIntosh 1387 9521.52 28 88
Meriwether 2186 10399.62 97 220
Miller 983 17054.13 15 53
Mitchell 2176 9865.8 89 288
Monroe 2753 9928.95 117 245
Montgomery 1142 12380.75 37 58
Morgan 1871 9776.36 33 131
Murray 6247 15516.26 128 357
Muscogee 20756 10831.52 549 1729
Newton 11117 9894.62 309 1169
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33667 0 726 2099
Oconee 4399 10539.81 73 185
Oglethorpe 1689 11082.68 39 125
Paulding 16386 9496.82 246 578
Peach 2645 9662.1 84 288
Pickens 3597 10727.71 89 328
Pierce 2084 10662.57 84 229
Pike 1859 9856.84 49 119
Polk 6355 14615.24 138 526
Pulaski 885 8124.48 37 63
Putnam 2593 11848.3 77 230
Quitman 120 5231.04 3 16
Rabun 2106 12398.45 55 197
Randolph 601 8898.43 38 100
Richmond 26465 13085.94 559 1740
Rockdale 8958 9433.45 215 1386
Schley 328 6218.01 7 27
Screven 1342 9654.68 32 97
Seminole 1208 14840.29 23 95
Spalding 6740 9752.57 256 630
Stephens 4519 17164.24 104 342
Stewart 1327 21651.17 28 138
Sumter 2743 9330.25 123 348
Talbot 579 9402.4 27 60
Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 12
Tattnall 2672 10515.13 70 151
Taylor 751 9437.04 32 94
Telfair 960 6136.54 53 86
Terrell 824 9731.9 55 153
Thomas 6033 13578.36 161 529
Tift 4857 11895.66 135 509
Toombs 4389 16265.8 149 259
Towns 1537 12772.15 65 178
Treutlen 888 13003.37 45 62
Troup 8513 12089.93 259 637
Turner 803 9943.04 40 109
Twiggs 748 9250.56 48 133
Union 3117 12303.14 114 322
Unknown 3181 0 6 76
Upson 2724 10366.48 137 245
Walker 9486 13627.35 117 356
Walton 11020 11501.45 310 873
Ware 4513 12587.51 205 521
Warren 510 9788.87 20 58
Washington 2357 11609.69 77 133
Wayne 4372 14585.97 155 383
Webster 171 6705.88 6 21
Wheeler 608 7687.44 29 41
White 4457 14034.26 109 402
Whitfield 19216 18358.3 313 920
Wilcox 640 7281 31 82
Wilkes 881 8797.68 25 106
Wilkinson 1105 12389.28 39 145
Worth 1766 8767.75 76 235
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 13,013,378 (12,353,678 reported molecular tests; 659,700 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,262,856 (10.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 85,960 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 24,673 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Categories: Featured, Georgia News, Happening Now, Health, Local News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related