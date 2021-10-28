UPDATE (Thursday, October 28 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 28, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/28/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,262,856 (+1,148*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2774 14945.32 94 237 Atkinson 1177 14129.65 31 174 Bacon 1891 16581.9 50 152 Baker 241 7734.27 13 44 Baldwin 5246 11807.87 165 387 Banks 2406 12040.84 58 275 Barrow 13001 15050.42 189 853 Bartow 15419 13919.71 306 1012 Ben Hill 1852 11126.46 68 179 Berrien 1528 7926.96 47 89 Bibb 20156 13247.45 563 2294 Bleckley 1094 8521.58 38 62 Brantley 1882 9801.06 74 156 Brooks 1383 8793.79 52 129 Bryan 4596 11743.36 61 313 Bulloch 7896 9936.2 97 297 Burke 2288 10240.8 48 192 Butts 3353 13319.3 103 189 Calhoun 613 9703.97 21 89 Camden 5946 11026.63 78 219 Candler 1109 10233.46 49 82 Carroll 9978 8306.76 155 386 Catoosa 8336 12121.39 89 296 Charlton 1730 13055.62 42 103 Chatham 32944 11275.4 638 2608 Chattahoochee 5158 47985.86 14 39 Chattooga 3663 14790.44 89 248 Cherokee 31503 11815.83 424 1918 Clarke 17350 13368.88 171 773 Clay 232 8126.09 4 12 Clayton 34985 11476.59 681 2124 Clinch 1004 15084.13 33 82 Cobb 84574 10697.61 1275 4049 Coffee 6289 14611.31 178 896 Colquitt 5492 12098.78 127 331 Columbia 14661 9242.2 240 656 Cook 1664 9542.93 52 127 Coweta 12685 8345.34 329 797 Crawford 831 6795.88 37 100 Crisp 1852 8309.03 63 184 Dade 1804 11161.98 17 68 Dawson 4153 15369.53 66 328 Decatur 3461 13148.7 76 223 DeKalb 79774 10057.82 1200 6256 Dodge 1524 7476.09 60 122 Dooly 1079 8052.24 37 101 Dougherty 9065 10082.87 377 1329 Douglas 17521 11534.11 238 1079 Early 1540 15178.4 51 104 Echols 407 10254.47 5 13 Effingham 6944 10845.59 148 480 Elbert 2027 10699.39 68 183 Emanuel 2679 11820.51 70 163 Evans 1116 10442.59 35 106 Fannin 3168 12036.47 90 252 Fayette 9695 8247.98 210 597 Floyd 15415 15427.96 302 1170 Forsyth 26712 10578.72 260 1219 Franklin 3274 14034.03 67 218 Fulton 111227 10119.08 1625 7239 Gilmer 3499 11137.28 117 322 Glascock 186 6148.76 7 27 Glynn 12344 14345.65 301 656 Gordon 8684 14959.78 171 425 Grady 2393 9751.43 64 235 Greene 2192 11711.28 61 194 Gwinnett 111807 11512.9 1363 6204 Habersham 6390 13951.97 189 614 Hall 33929 16442.53 603 3093 Hancock 998 12181.13 75 121 Haralson 2383 7756.66 46 95 Harris 3176 9149.57 78 240 Hart 2297 8798.41 47 161 Heard 1031 8334.68 24 62 Henry 28904 12050.06 464 1224 Houston 15957 10161.17 280 1059 Irwin 897 9509.17 20 92 Jackson 12840 17188.76 198 801 Jasper 1019 7176.56 32 101 Jeff Davis 1807 11928.97 42 119 Jefferson 1853 12100.83 67 183 Jenkins 896 10447.76 43 95 Johnson 1022 10578.62 52 115 Jones 2564 8967.86 84 249 Lamar 2279 11779.6 76 179 Lanier 776 7496.86 11 33 Laurens 5791 12244.16 195 415 Lee 2606 8695.07 71 297 Liberty 6560 10597.05 95 324 Lincoln 685 8430.77 27 69 Long 1369 6874.22 19 75 Lowndes 10931 9273.15 221 512 Lumpkin 4444 13147.15 90 414 Macon 841 6475.21 37 99 Madison 4204 13931.14 64 269 Marion 658 7934.4 33 59 McDuffie 2237 10357.92 60 210 McIntosh 1387 9521.52 28 88 Meriwether 2186 10399.62 97 220 Miller 983 17054.13 15 53 Mitchell 2176 9865.8 89 288 Monroe 2753 9928.95 117 245 Montgomery 1142 12380.75 37 58 Morgan 1871 9776.36 33 131 Murray 6247 15516.26 128 357 Muscogee 20756 10831.52 549 1729 Newton 11117 9894.62 309 1169 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33667 0 726 2099 Oconee 4399 10539.81 73 185 Oglethorpe 1689 11082.68 39 125 Paulding 16386 9496.82 246 578 Peach 2645 9662.1 84 288 Pickens 3597 10727.71 89 328 Pierce 2084 10662.57 84 229 Pike 1859 9856.84 49 119 Polk 6355 14615.24 138 526 Pulaski 885 8124.48 37 63 Putnam 2593 11848.3 77 230 Quitman 120 5231.04 3 16 Rabun 2106 12398.45 55 197 Randolph 601 8898.43 38 100 Richmond 26465 13085.94 559 1740 Rockdale 8958 9433.45 215 1386 Schley 328 6218.01 7 27 Screven 1342 9654.68 32 97 Seminole 1208 14840.29 23 95 Spalding 6740 9752.57 256 630 Stephens 4519 17164.24 104 342 Stewart 1327 21651.17 28 138 Sumter 2743 9330.25 123 348 Talbot 579 9402.4 27 60 Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 12 Tattnall 2672 10515.13 70 151 Taylor 751 9437.04 32 94 Telfair 960 6136.54 53 86 Terrell 824 9731.9 55 153 Thomas 6033 13578.36 161 529 Tift 4857 11895.66 135 509 Toombs 4389 16265.8 149 259 Towns 1537 12772.15 65 178 Treutlen 888 13003.37 45 62 Troup 8513 12089.93 259 637 Turner 803 9943.04 40 109 Twiggs 748 9250.56 48 133 Union 3117 12303.14 114 322 Unknown 3181 0 6 76 Upson 2724 10366.48 137 245 Walker 9486 13627.35 117 356 Walton 11020 11501.45 310 873 Ware 4513 12587.51 205 521 Warren 510 9788.87 20 58 Washington 2357 11609.69 77 133 Wayne 4372 14585.97 155 383 Webster 171 6705.88 6 21 Wheeler 608 7687.44 29 41 White 4457 14034.26 109 402 Whitfield 19216 18358.3 313 920 Wilcox 640 7281 31 82 Wilkes 881 8797.68 25 106 Wilkinson 1105 12389.28 39 145 Worth 1766 8767.75 76 235

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 13,013,378 (12,353,678 reported molecular tests; 659,700 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,262,856 (10.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

85,960 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



24,673 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



