UPDATE (Wednesday, October 27 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/27/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,261,729 (+1,522*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2770 14923.76 94 236 Atkinson 1175 14105.64 31 173 Bacon 1889 16564.36 50 152 Baker 241 7734.27 13 44 Baldwin 5242 11798.87 164 386 Banks 2403 12025.82 57 275 Barrow 12989 15036.52 187 852 Bartow 15408 13909.78 305 1011 Ben Hill 1852 11126.46 68 179 Berrien 1528 7926.96 47 89 Bibb 20148 13242.2 561 2293 Bleckley 1094 8521.58 38 61 Brantley 1881 9795.85 74 156 Brooks 1383 8793.79 52 128 Bryan 4594 11738.25 60 312 Bulloch 7894 9933.68 97 294 Burke 2288 10240.8 47 192 Butts 3348 13299.44 103 189 Calhoun 613 9703.97 21 89 Camden 5945 11024.78 78 218 Candler 1108 10224.23 49 81 Carroll 9971 8300.93 154 386 Catoosa 8317 12093.76 89 295 Charlton 1729 13048.07 42 103 Chatham 32922 11267.87 638 2600 Chattahoochee 5155 47957.95 14 39 Chattooga 3662 14786.4 88 248 Cherokee 31466 11801.95 423 1912 Clarke 17339 13360.4 170 771 Clay 232 8126.09 4 12 Clayton 34927 11457.56 680 2118 Clinch 1004 15084.13 33 82 Cobb 84505 10688.88 1271 4044 Coffee 6283 14597.37 178 893 Colquitt 5478 12067.94 125 327 Columbia 14647 9233.38 238 654 Cook 1664 9542.93 52 127 Coweta 12669 8334.81 326 793 Crawford 830 6787.7 37 100 Crisp 1852 8309.03 63 184 Dade 1804 11161.98 17 68 Dawson 4145 15339.92 66 328 Decatur 3458 13137.3 76 222 DeKalb 79663 10043.83 1196 6250 Dodge 1524 7476.09 60 122 Dooly 1079 8052.24 37 101 Dougherty 9062 10079.53 377 1327 Douglas 17495 11516.99 236 1076 Early 1540 15178.4 51 104 Echols 407 10254.47 5 13 Effingham 6935 10831.54 147 480 Elbert 2024 10683.56 68 183 Emanuel 2679 11820.51 70 163 Evans 1116 10442.59 35 106 Fannin 3167 12032.67 90 250 Fayette 9671 8227.56 209 595 Floyd 15410 15422.96 301 1170 Forsyth 26669 10561.69 259 1219 Franklin 3272 14025.46 67 218 Fulton 111122 10109.53 1622 7210 Gilmer 3491 11111.82 117 321 Glascock 186 6148.76 7 27 Glynn 12340 14341 301 656 Gordon 8679 14951.16 171 424 Grady 2393 9751.43 64 235 Greene 2192 11711.28 61 194 Gwinnett 111682 11500.03 1359 6196 Habersham 6382 13934.5 187 614 Hall 33896 16426.54 602 3087 Hancock 998 12181.13 75 121 Haralson 2381 7750.15 46 94 Harris 3172 9138.05 78 239 Hart 2294 8786.92 47 161 Heard 1031 8334.68 24 62 Henry 28874 12037.55 463 1221 Houston 15943 10152.26 280 1058 Irwin 895 9487.97 20 92 Jackson 12830 17175.37 197 800 Jasper 1019 7176.56 32 101 Jeff Davis 1807 11928.97 42 119 Jefferson 1852 12094.3 67 183 Jenkins 896 10447.76 43 95 Johnson 1022 10578.62 52 113 Jones 2562 8960.86 84 249 Lamar 2274 11753.76 76 179 Lanier 776 7496.86 11 32 Laurens 5783 12227.25 195 415 Lee 2604 8688.4 71 296 Liberty 6559 10595.44 95 323 Lincoln 683 8406.15 27 69 Long 1366 6859.15 19 75 Lowndes 10923 9266.36 221 508 Lumpkin 4441 13138.28 90 413 Macon 841 6475.21 37 99 Madison 4203 13927.83 64 268 Marion 658 7934.4 33 59 McDuffie 2235 10348.66 60 210 McIntosh 1387 9521.52 28 87 Meriwether 2185 10394.86 97 220 Miller 983 17054.13 15 52 Mitchell 2176 9865.8 89 288 Monroe 2750 9918.13 117 245 Montgomery 1141 12369.9 37 57 Morgan 1869 9765.91 33 131 Murray 6241 15501.35 126 355 Muscogee 20746 10826.3 548 1726 Newton 11104 9883.05 308 1167 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33678 0 724 2095 Oconee 4396 10532.62 73 184 Oglethorpe 1687 11069.55 38 125 Paulding 16373 9489.28 246 576 Peach 2643 9654.79 84 288 Pickens 3592 10712.79 88 327 Pierce 2079 10636.99 83 227 Pike 1857 9846.24 49 119 Polk 6355 14615.24 137 525 Pulaski 885 8124.48 37 63 Putnam 2591 11839.16 77 230 Quitman 120 5231.04 3 16 Rabun 2102 12374.9 55 196 Randolph 601 8898.43 38 99 Richmond 26442 13074.56 559 1738 Rockdale 8943 9417.65 215 1379 Schley 327 6199.05 7 27 Screven 1341 9647.48 32 96 Seminole 1207 14828.01 23 95 Spalding 6733 9742.44 256 628 Stephens 4515 17149.04 103 341 Stewart 1327 21651.17 28 138 Sumter 2741 9323.45 122 347 Talbot 578 9386.16 26 60 Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 12 Tattnall 2668 10499.39 70 150 Taylor 750 9424.48 32 94 Telfair 958 6123.75 52 85 Terrell 824 9731.9 55 153 Thomas 6031 13573.86 160 529 Tift 4854 11888.32 134 508 Toombs 4385 16250.97 149 260 Towns 1536 12763.84 65 177 Treutlen 887 12988.72 44 62 Troup 8510 12085.66 259 637 Turner 803 9943.04 39 109 Twiggs 748 9250.56 48 133 Union 3117 12303.14 113 321 Unknown 3211 0 6 75 Upson 2723 10362.67 136 245 Walker 9471 13605.8 116 354 Walton 11008 11488.93 309 870 Ware 4508 12573.56 205 519 Warren 510 9788.87 20 58 Washington 2357 11609.69 77 133 Wayne 4371 14582.64 154 383 Webster 171 6705.88 6 21 Wheeler 607 7674.8 29 41 White 4455 14027.96 109 401 Whitfield 19201 18343.97 312 918 Wilcox 640 7281 31 82 Wilkes 880 8787.7 25 106 Wilkinson 1106 12400.49 39 144 Worth 1766 8767.75 76 234

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 12,982,915 (12,324,314 reported molecular tests; 658,601 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,261,729 (10.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

85,772 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



24,602 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



