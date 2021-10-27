UPDATE (Wednesday, October 27 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases October 27

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,261,729 (+1,522*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2770 14923.76 94 236
Atkinson 1175 14105.64 31 173
Bacon 1889 16564.36 50 152
Baker 241 7734.27 13 44
Baldwin 5242 11798.87 164 386
Banks 2403 12025.82 57 275
Barrow 12989 15036.52 187 852
Bartow 15408 13909.78 305 1011
Ben Hill 1852 11126.46 68 179
Berrien 1528 7926.96 47 89
Bibb 20148 13242.2 561 2293
Bleckley 1094 8521.58 38 61
Brantley 1881 9795.85 74 156
Brooks 1383 8793.79 52 128
Bryan 4594 11738.25 60 312
Bulloch 7894 9933.68 97 294
Burke 2288 10240.8 47 192
Butts 3348 13299.44 103 189
Calhoun 613 9703.97 21 89
Camden 5945 11024.78 78 218
Candler 1108 10224.23 49 81
Carroll 9971 8300.93 154 386
Catoosa 8317 12093.76 89 295
Charlton 1729 13048.07 42 103
Chatham 32922 11267.87 638 2600
Chattahoochee 5155 47957.95 14 39
Chattooga 3662 14786.4 88 248
Cherokee 31466 11801.95 423 1912
Clarke 17339 13360.4 170 771
Clay 232 8126.09 4 12
Clayton 34927 11457.56 680 2118
Clinch 1004 15084.13 33 82
Cobb 84505 10688.88 1271 4044
Coffee 6283 14597.37 178 893
Colquitt 5478 12067.94 125 327
Columbia 14647 9233.38 238 654
Cook 1664 9542.93 52 127
Coweta 12669 8334.81 326 793
Crawford 830 6787.7 37 100
Crisp 1852 8309.03 63 184
Dade 1804 11161.98 17 68
Dawson 4145 15339.92 66 328
Decatur 3458 13137.3 76 222
DeKalb 79663 10043.83 1196 6250
Dodge 1524 7476.09 60 122
Dooly 1079 8052.24 37 101
Dougherty 9062 10079.53 377 1327
Douglas 17495 11516.99 236 1076
Early 1540 15178.4 51 104
Echols 407 10254.47 5 13
Effingham 6935 10831.54 147 480
Elbert 2024 10683.56 68 183
Emanuel 2679 11820.51 70 163
Evans 1116 10442.59 35 106
Fannin 3167 12032.67 90 250
Fayette 9671 8227.56 209 595
Floyd 15410 15422.96 301 1170
Forsyth 26669 10561.69 259 1219
Franklin 3272 14025.46 67 218
Fulton 111122 10109.53 1622 7210
Gilmer 3491 11111.82 117 321
Glascock 186 6148.76 7 27
Glynn 12340 14341 301 656
Gordon 8679 14951.16 171 424
Grady 2393 9751.43 64 235
Greene 2192 11711.28 61 194
Gwinnett 111682 11500.03 1359 6196
Habersham 6382 13934.5 187 614
Hall 33896 16426.54 602 3087
Hancock 998 12181.13 75 121
Haralson 2381 7750.15 46 94
Harris 3172 9138.05 78 239
Hart 2294 8786.92 47 161
Heard 1031 8334.68 24 62
Henry 28874 12037.55 463 1221
Houston 15943 10152.26 280 1058
Irwin 895 9487.97 20 92
Jackson 12830 17175.37 197 800
Jasper 1019 7176.56 32 101
Jeff Davis 1807 11928.97 42 119
Jefferson 1852 12094.3 67 183
Jenkins 896 10447.76 43 95
Johnson 1022 10578.62 52 113
Jones 2562 8960.86 84 249
Lamar 2274 11753.76 76 179
Lanier 776 7496.86 11 32
Laurens 5783 12227.25 195 415
Lee 2604 8688.4 71 296
Liberty 6559 10595.44 95 323
Lincoln 683 8406.15 27 69
Long 1366 6859.15 19 75
Lowndes 10923 9266.36 221 508
Lumpkin 4441 13138.28 90 413
Macon 841 6475.21 37 99
Madison 4203 13927.83 64 268
Marion 658 7934.4 33 59
McDuffie 2235 10348.66 60 210
McIntosh 1387 9521.52 28 87
Meriwether 2185 10394.86 97 220
Miller 983 17054.13 15 52
Mitchell 2176 9865.8 89 288
Monroe 2750 9918.13 117 245
Montgomery 1141 12369.9 37 57
Morgan 1869 9765.91 33 131
Murray 6241 15501.35 126 355
Muscogee 20746 10826.3 548 1726
Newton 11104 9883.05 308 1167
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33678 0 724 2095
Oconee 4396 10532.62 73 184
Oglethorpe 1687 11069.55 38 125
Paulding 16373 9489.28 246 576
Peach 2643 9654.79 84 288
Pickens 3592 10712.79 88 327
Pierce 2079 10636.99 83 227
Pike 1857 9846.24 49 119
Polk 6355 14615.24 137 525
Pulaski 885 8124.48 37 63
Putnam 2591 11839.16 77 230
Quitman 120 5231.04 3 16
Rabun 2102 12374.9 55 196
Randolph 601 8898.43 38 99
Richmond 26442 13074.56 559 1738
Rockdale 8943 9417.65 215 1379
Schley 327 6199.05 7 27
Screven 1341 9647.48 32 96
Seminole 1207 14828.01 23 95
Spalding 6733 9742.44 256 628
Stephens 4515 17149.04 103 341
Stewart 1327 21651.17 28 138
Sumter 2741 9323.45 122 347
Talbot 578 9386.16 26 60
Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 12
Tattnall 2668 10499.39 70 150
Taylor 750 9424.48 32 94
Telfair 958 6123.75 52 85
Terrell 824 9731.9 55 153
Thomas 6031 13573.86 160 529
Tift 4854 11888.32 134 508
Toombs 4385 16250.97 149 260
Towns 1536 12763.84 65 177
Treutlen 887 12988.72 44 62
Troup 8510 12085.66 259 637
Turner 803 9943.04 39 109
Twiggs 748 9250.56 48 133
Union 3117 12303.14 113 321
Unknown 3211 0 6 75
Upson 2723 10362.67 136 245
Walker 9471 13605.8 116 354
Walton 11008 11488.93 309 870
Ware 4508 12573.56 205 519
Warren 510 9788.87 20 58
Washington 2357 11609.69 77 133
Wayne 4371 14582.64 154 383
Webster 171 6705.88 6 21
Wheeler 607 7674.8 29 41
White 4455 14027.96 109 401
Whitfield 19201 18343.97 312 918
Wilcox 640 7281 31 82
Wilkes 880 8787.7 25 106
Wilkinson 1106 12400.49 39 144
Worth 1766 8767.75 76 234
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 12,982,915 (12,324,314 reported molecular tests; 658,601 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,261,729 (10.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 85,772 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 24,602 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

