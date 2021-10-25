UPDATE (Monday, October 25 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/25/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,259,464 (+2,202 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, October 25, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2768 14912.99 94 235 Atkinson 1175 14105.64 29 173 Bacon 1876 16450.37 47 151 Baker 241 7734.27 13 44 Baldwin 5239 11792.11 163 384 Banks 2389 11955.76 56 275 Barrow 12973 15018 187 849 Bartow 15373 13878.18 301 1008 Ben Hill 1850 11114.45 68 179 Berrien 1526 7916.58 45 87 Bibb 20137 13234.97 558 2278 Bleckley 1096 8537.16 38 61 Brantley 1880 9790.65 72 154 Brooks 1383 8793.79 52 125 Bryan 4589 11725.48 60 310 Bulloch 7891 9929.91 96 289 Burke 2288 10240.8 47 192 Butts 3346 13291.49 103 189 Calhoun 613 9703.97 21 89 Camden 5942 11019.21 77 218 Candler 1108 10224.23 49 81 Carroll 9963 8294.27 153 385 Catoosa 8301 12070.49 88 294 Charlton 1728 13040.53 41 102 Chatham 32884 11254.86 635 2589 Chattahoochee 5143 47846.31 14 39 Chattooga 3658 14770.25 88 247 Cherokee 30930 11600.91 421 1908 Clarke 17324 13348.85 167 765 Clay 233 8161.12 4 12 Clayton 34884 11443.46 671 2110 Clinch 1003 15069.11 33 82 Cobb 84259 10657.76 1264 4019 Coffee 6270 14567.17 178 892 Colquitt 5469 12048.11 125 325 Columbia 14624 9218.88 235 650 Cook 1663 9537.19 52 126 Coweta 12653 8324.29 323 793 Crawford 830 6787.7 37 101 Crisp 1852 8309.03 63 183 Dade 1800 11137.24 17 69 Dawson 4141 15325.12 66 326 Decatur 3455 13125.9 76 221 DeKalb 79568 10031.85 1187 6236 Dodge 1523 7471.18 60 121 Dooly 1078 8044.78 36 99 Dougherty 9058 10075.08 376 1321 Douglas 17477 11505.14 233 1070 Early 1539 15168.54 51 103 Echols 406 10229.28 5 13 Effingham 6931 10825.29 146 476 Elbert 2022 10673 68 182 Emanuel 2675 11802.86 69 162 Evans 1116 10442.59 35 106 Fannin 3167 12032.67 88 249 Fayette 9659 8217.35 206 590 Floyd 15392 15404.94 300 1169 Forsyth 26614 10539.91 258 1212 Franklin 3270 14016.89 67 217 Fulton 110975 10096.15 1610 7176 Gilmer 3486 11095.9 117 320 Glascock 187 6181.82 7 27 Glynn 12332 14331.7 301 655 Gordon 8669 14933.94 170 422 Grady 2392 9747.35 64 233 Greene 2185 11673.88 61 192 Gwinnett 111446 11475.73 1349 6182 Habersham 6376 13921.4 186 611 Hall 33846 16402.31 601 3076 Hancock 998 12181.13 75 121 Haralson 2378 7740.38 46 94 Harris 3167 9123.65 78 237 Hart 2291 8775.42 44 161 Heard 1031 8334.68 24 62 Henry 28822 12015.88 461 1214 Houston 15929 10143.34 280 1057 Irwin 895 9487.97 20 92 Jackson 12817 17157.97 195 799 Jasper 1016 7155.43 32 100 Jeff Davis 1805 11915.76 42 119 Jefferson 1850 12081.24 67 183 Jenkins 896 10447.76 43 95 Johnson 1021 10568.26 51 113 Jones 2561 8957.36 84 246 Lamar 2272 11743.42 76 179 Lanier 775 7487.2 11 32 Laurens 5779 12218.79 195 413 Lee 2602 8681.73 71 295 Liberty 6548 10577.67 94 322 Lincoln 682 8393.85 27 68 Long 1364 6849.11 19 75 Lowndes 10907 9252.79 219 502 Lumpkin 4441 13138.28 88 412 Macon 840 6467.51 36 98 Madison 4200 13917.88 64 268 Marion 657 7922.34 33 59 McDuffie 2231 10330.14 60 209 McIntosh 1386 9514.66 27 87 Meriwether 2182 10380.59 96 217 Miller 983 17054.13 15 51 Mitchell 2174 9856.73 89 287 Monroe 2747 9907.31 116 242 Montgomery 1140 12359.06 36 57 Morgan 1865 9745.01 33 130 Murray 6227 15466.58 126 352 Muscogee 20713 10809.08 547 1716 Newton 11078 9859.91 306 1163 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33623 0 717 2085 Oconee 4393 10525.43 72 184 Oglethorpe 1686 11062.99 37 125 Paulding 16337 9468.42 241 568 Peach 2639 9640.18 83 288 Pickens 3584 10688.94 88 321 Pierce 2077 10626.76 82 223 Pike 1855 9835.63 48 117 Polk 6356 14617.54 135 522 Pulaski 886 8133.66 37 63 Putnam 2589 11830.02 77 230 Quitman 120 5231.04 3 16 Rabun 2096 12339.57 54 194 Randolph 600 8883.62 38 99 Richmond 26422 13064.68 554 1734 Rockdale 8930 9403.96 214 1375 Schley 327 6199.05 7 27 Screven 1341 9647.48 32 96 Seminole 1207 14828.01 23 95 Spalding 6728 9735.2 253 627 Stephens 4489 17050.29 102 336 Stewart 1327 21651.17 28 138 Sumter 2736 9306.44 122 343 Talbot 577 9369.93 26 60 Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 12 Tattnall 2668 10499.39 70 150 Taylor 749 9411.91 32 94 Telfair 959 6130.15 52 85 Terrell 822 9708.28 55 153 Thomas 6029 13569.35 159 527 Tift 4852 11883.42 133 507 Toombs 4377 16221.32 147 259 Towns 1535 12755.53 65 177 Treutlen 885 12959.44 41 62 Troup 8503 12075.72 259 637 Turner 802 9930.66 39 109 Twiggs 747 9238.19 48 132 Union 3118 12307.09 113 321 Unknown 3269 0 6 68 Upson 2721 10355.06 135 244 Walker 9445 13568.45 116 352 Walton 10997 11477.45 308 867 Ware 4504 12562.41 205 517 Warren 510 9788.87 19 58 Washington 2357 11609.69 77 133 Wayne 4367 14569.29 153 385 Webster 171 6705.88 6 21 Wheeler 607 7674.8 29 41 White 4453 14021.66 109 399 Whitfield 19167 18311.49 312 914 Wilcox 639 7269.62 31 81 Wilkes 879 8777.71 25 106 Wilkinson 1104 12378.07 39 142 Worth 1766 8767.75 76 233

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 12,937,129 (12,279,449 reported molecular tests; 657,680 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,259,464 (10.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

85,408 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



24,439 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, October 25, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.