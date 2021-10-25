UPDATE (Monday, October 25 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases October 25

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, October 25, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 10/25/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,259,464 (+2,202 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, October 25, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2768 14912.99 94 235
Atkinson 1175 14105.64 29 173
Bacon 1876 16450.37 47 151
Baker 241 7734.27 13 44
Baldwin 5239 11792.11 163 384
Banks 2389 11955.76 56 275
Barrow 12973 15018 187 849
Bartow 15373 13878.18 301 1008
Ben Hill 1850 11114.45 68 179
Berrien 1526 7916.58 45 87
Bibb 20137 13234.97 558 2278
Bleckley 1096 8537.16 38 61
Brantley 1880 9790.65 72 154
Brooks 1383 8793.79 52 125
Bryan 4589 11725.48 60 310
Bulloch 7891 9929.91 96 289
Burke 2288 10240.8 47 192
Butts 3346 13291.49 103 189
Calhoun 613 9703.97 21 89
Camden 5942 11019.21 77 218
Candler 1108 10224.23 49 81
Carroll 9963 8294.27 153 385
Catoosa 8301 12070.49 88 294
Charlton 1728 13040.53 41 102
Chatham 32884 11254.86 635 2589
Chattahoochee 5143 47846.31 14 39
Chattooga 3658 14770.25 88 247
Cherokee 30930 11600.91 421 1908
Clarke 17324 13348.85 167 765
Clay 233 8161.12 4 12
Clayton 34884 11443.46 671 2110
Clinch 1003 15069.11 33 82
Cobb 84259 10657.76 1264 4019
Coffee 6270 14567.17 178 892
Colquitt 5469 12048.11 125 325
Columbia 14624 9218.88 235 650
Cook 1663 9537.19 52 126
Coweta 12653 8324.29 323 793
Crawford 830 6787.7 37 101
Crisp 1852 8309.03 63 183
Dade 1800 11137.24 17 69
Dawson 4141 15325.12 66 326
Decatur 3455 13125.9 76 221
DeKalb 79568 10031.85 1187 6236
Dodge 1523 7471.18 60 121
Dooly 1078 8044.78 36 99
Dougherty 9058 10075.08 376 1321
Douglas 17477 11505.14 233 1070
Early 1539 15168.54 51 103
Echols 406 10229.28 5 13
Effingham 6931 10825.29 146 476
Elbert 2022 10673 68 182
Emanuel 2675 11802.86 69 162
Evans 1116 10442.59 35 106
Fannin 3167 12032.67 88 249
Fayette 9659 8217.35 206 590
Floyd 15392 15404.94 300 1169
Forsyth 26614 10539.91 258 1212
Franklin 3270 14016.89 67 217
Fulton 110975 10096.15 1610 7176
Gilmer 3486 11095.9 117 320
Glascock 187 6181.82 7 27
Glynn 12332 14331.7 301 655
Gordon 8669 14933.94 170 422
Grady 2392 9747.35 64 233
Greene 2185 11673.88 61 192
Gwinnett 111446 11475.73 1349 6182
Habersham 6376 13921.4 186 611
Hall 33846 16402.31 601 3076
Hancock 998 12181.13 75 121
Haralson 2378 7740.38 46 94
Harris 3167 9123.65 78 237
Hart 2291 8775.42 44 161
Heard 1031 8334.68 24 62
Henry 28822 12015.88 461 1214
Houston 15929 10143.34 280 1057
Irwin 895 9487.97 20 92
Jackson 12817 17157.97 195 799
Jasper 1016 7155.43 32 100
Jeff Davis 1805 11915.76 42 119
Jefferson 1850 12081.24 67 183
Jenkins 896 10447.76 43 95
Johnson 1021 10568.26 51 113
Jones 2561 8957.36 84 246
Lamar 2272 11743.42 76 179
Lanier 775 7487.2 11 32
Laurens 5779 12218.79 195 413
Lee 2602 8681.73 71 295
Liberty 6548 10577.67 94 322
Lincoln 682 8393.85 27 68
Long 1364 6849.11 19 75
Lowndes 10907 9252.79 219 502
Lumpkin 4441 13138.28 88 412
Macon 840 6467.51 36 98
Madison 4200 13917.88 64 268
Marion 657 7922.34 33 59
McDuffie 2231 10330.14 60 209
McIntosh 1386 9514.66 27 87
Meriwether 2182 10380.59 96 217
Miller 983 17054.13 15 51
Mitchell 2174 9856.73 89 287
Monroe 2747 9907.31 116 242
Montgomery 1140 12359.06 36 57
Morgan 1865 9745.01 33 130
Murray 6227 15466.58 126 352
Muscogee 20713 10809.08 547 1716
Newton 11078 9859.91 306 1163
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33623 0 717 2085
Oconee 4393 10525.43 72 184
Oglethorpe 1686 11062.99 37 125
Paulding 16337 9468.42 241 568
Peach 2639 9640.18 83 288
Pickens 3584 10688.94 88 321
Pierce 2077 10626.76 82 223
Pike 1855 9835.63 48 117
Polk 6356 14617.54 135 522
Pulaski 886 8133.66 37 63
Putnam 2589 11830.02 77 230
Quitman 120 5231.04 3 16
Rabun 2096 12339.57 54 194
Randolph 600 8883.62 38 99
Richmond 26422 13064.68 554 1734
Rockdale 8930 9403.96 214 1375
Schley 327 6199.05 7 27
Screven 1341 9647.48 32 96
Seminole 1207 14828.01 23 95
Spalding 6728 9735.2 253 627
Stephens 4489 17050.29 102 336
Stewart 1327 21651.17 28 138
Sumter 2736 9306.44 122 343
Talbot 577 9369.93 26 60
Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 12
Tattnall 2668 10499.39 70 150
Taylor 749 9411.91 32 94
Telfair 959 6130.15 52 85
Terrell 822 9708.28 55 153
Thomas 6029 13569.35 159 527
Tift 4852 11883.42 133 507
Toombs 4377 16221.32 147 259
Towns 1535 12755.53 65 177
Treutlen 885 12959.44 41 62
Troup 8503 12075.72 259 637
Turner 802 9930.66 39 109
Twiggs 747 9238.19 48 132
Union 3118 12307.09 113 321
Unknown 3269 0 6 68
Upson 2721 10355.06 135 244
Walker 9445 13568.45 116 352
Walton 10997 11477.45 308 867
Ware 4504 12562.41 205 517
Warren 510 9788.87 19 58
Washington 2357 11609.69 77 133
Wayne 4367 14569.29 153 385
Webster 171 6705.88 6 21
Wheeler 607 7674.8 29 41
White 4453 14021.66 109 399
Whitfield 19167 18311.49 312 914
Wilcox 639 7269.62 31 81
Wilkes 879 8777.71 25 106
Wilkinson 1104 12378.07 39 142
Worth 1766 8767.75 76 233
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 12,937,129 (12,279,449 reported molecular tests; 657,680 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,259,464 (10.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 85,408 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 24,439 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, October 25, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Categories: Featured, Georgia News, Happening Now, Health, Local News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related