UPDATE (Thursday, October 21 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/21/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,256,278 (+1,014*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2761 14875.28 94 234 Atkinson 1171 14057.62 29 172 Bacon 1856 16274.99 47 147 Baker 241 7734.27 13 43 Baldwin 5232 11776.36 162 381 Banks 2387 11945.75 56 273 Barrow 12924 14961.28 187 846 Bartow 15337 13845.68 298 1007 Ben Hill 1850 11114.45 68 180 Berrien 1527 7921.77 45 88 Bibb 20106 13214.59 553 2258 Bleckley 1095 8529.37 38 60 Brantley 1880 9790.65 72 154 Brooks 1382 8787.44 51 124 Bryan 4588 11722.92 60 309 Bulloch 7892 9931.17 95 289 Burke 2287 10236.33 47 191 Butts 3341 13271.63 102 186 Calhoun 608 9624.82 20 89 Camden 5927 10991.4 76 214 Candler 1108 10224.23 48 80 Carroll 9935 8270.96 152 385 Catoosa 8267 12021.06 87 294 Charlton 1725 13017.89 41 102 Chatham 32829 11236.04 624 2573 Chattahoochee 5099 47436.97 14 39 Chattooga 3647 14725.83 87 248 Cherokee 30857 11573.53 420 1898 Clarke 17291 13323.42 166 759 Clay 232 8126.09 4 12 Clayton 34788 11411.96 664 2091 Clinch 999 15009.01 33 82 Cobb 83992 10623.99 1256 3997 Coffee 6258 14539.29 177 891 Colquitt 5461 12030.49 123 323 Columbia 14595 9200.6 234 647 Cook 1661 9525.72 52 125 Coweta 12611 8296.66 321 785 Crawford 830 6787.7 35 99 Crisp 1846 8282.11 63 183 Dade 1787 11056.8 17 68 Dawson 4133 15295.51 66 324 Decatur 3451 13110.71 76 221 DeKalb 79326 10001.34 1180 6211 Dodge 1523 7471.18 59 122 Dooly 1077 8037.31 36 99 Dougherty 9037 10051.72 374 1310 Douglas 17441 11481.44 230 1064 Early 1534 15119.26 51 103 Echols 406 10229.28 5 13 Effingham 6922 10811.23 144 472 Elbert 2009 10604.38 68 181 Emanuel 2678 11816.1 69 158 Evans 1116 10442.59 35 106 Fannin 3161 12009.88 88 249 Fayette 9623 8186.72 203 586 Floyd 15345 15357.9 298 1170 Forsyth 26530 10506.64 257 1207 Franklin 3268 14008.32 66 213 Fulton 110706 10071.68 1595 7109 Gilmer 3470 11044.98 117 319 Glascock 187 6181.82 7 27 Glynn 12321 14318.92 298 652 Gordon 8650 14901.2 170 421 Grady 2388 9731.05 64 230 Greene 2180 11647.17 61 191 Gwinnett 111187 11449.06 1340 6149 Habersham 6347 13858.08 184 607 Hall 33742 16351.91 596 3065 Hancock 998 12181.13 75 121 Haralson 2365 7698.07 45 94 Harris 3154 9086.19 77 234 Hart 2285 8752.44 44 158 Heard 1027 8302.34 24 63 Henry 28729 11977.1 454 1202 Houston 15902 10126.15 276 1054 Irwin 893 9466.77 20 91 Jackson 12777 17104.42 194 791 Jasper 1011 7120.22 32 99 Jeff Davis 1804 11909.16 42 117 Jefferson 1847 12061.65 67 183 Jenkins 896 10447.76 43 95 Johnson 1019 10547.56 51 113 Jones 2555 8936.38 81 241 Lamar 2266 11712.41 76 178 Lanier 775 7487.2 11 32 Laurens 5762 12182.85 195 410 Lee 2595 8658.37 71 293 Liberty 6541 10566.36 94 321 Lincoln 680 8369.23 27 67 Long 1361 6834.04 19 74 Lowndes 10905 9251.09 217 498 Lumpkin 4431 13108.69 87 411 Macon 839 6459.81 36 98 Madison 4187 13874.81 64 262 Marion 657 7922.34 33 59 McDuffie 2227 10311.62 58 209 McIntosh 1385 9507.79 26 87 Meriwether 2178 10361.56 95 217 Miller 981 17019.43 15 50 Mitchell 2172 9847.66 89 282 Monroe 2745 9900.1 115 240 Montgomery 1140 12359.06 36 57 Morgan 1855 9692.76 32 129 Murray 6197 15392.07 123 348 Muscogee 20659 10780.9 538 1701 Newton 11043 9828.76 304 1148 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33624 0 705 2056 Oconee 4376 10484.7 72 183 Oglethorpe 1679 11017.06 37 122 Paulding 16270 9429.59 239 564 Peach 2633 9618.26 82 288 Pickens 3576 10665.08 86 316 Pierce 2075 10616.53 81 223 Pike 1852 9819.72 48 117 Polk 6341 14583.05 135 521 Pulaski 885 8124.48 36 63 Putnam 2584 11807.17 77 226 Quitman 120 5231.04 3 16 Rabun 2083 12263.04 53 193 Randolph 599 8868.82 38 99 Richmond 26376 13041.93 546 1724 Rockdale 8893 9365 213 1359 Schley 325 6161.14 7 27 Screven 1341 9647.48 32 96 Seminole 1204 14791.15 23 95 Spalding 6712 9712.05 249 625 Stephens 4471 16981.92 102 334 Stewart 1325 21618.53 28 137 Sumter 2732 9292.83 122 343 Talbot 576 9353.69 26 60 Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 12 Tattnall 2666 10491.52 69 149 Taylor 748 9399.35 32 93 Telfair 958 6123.75 52 85 Terrell 822 9708.28 55 152 Thomas 6020 13549.1 157 524 Tift 4846 11868.72 132 503 Toombs 4364 16173.15 147 259 Towns 1534 12747.22 65 177 Treutlen 883 12930.15 40 61 Troup 8489 12055.84 258 636 Turner 800 9905.89 39 108 Twiggs 747 9238.19 48 130 Union 3109 12271.56 113 319 Unknown 3167 0 6 67 Upson 2719 10347.45 132 243 Walker 9395 13496.62 115 351 Walton 10972 11451.35 308 856 Ware 4503 12559.62 204 512 Warren 509 9769.67 19 58 Washington 2354 11594.92 77 132 Wayne 4365 14562.62 153 381 Webster 171 6705.88 6 21 Wheeler 604 7636.87 29 41 White 4442 13987.03 107 396 Whitfield 19117 18263.72 309 911 Wilcox 639 7269.62 31 81 Wilkes 878 8767.73 24 104 Wilkinson 1103 12366.86 39 141 Worth 1763 8752.85 76 233

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 12,842,387 (12,188,229 reported molecular tests; 654,158 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,256,278 (10.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

84,855 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



24,239 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 21, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



