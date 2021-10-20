UPDATE (Wednesday, October 20 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/20/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,255,291 (+1,046*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2760 14869.89 94 234 Atkinson 1167 14009.6 29 170 Bacon 1852 16239.92 47 147 Baker 241 7734.27 13 43 Baldwin 5231 11774.11 161 381 Banks 2385 11935.74 56 271 Barrow 12905 14939.28 186 844 Bartow 15328 13837.56 298 1004 Ben Hill 1849 11108.44 68 179 Berrien 1527 7921.77 45 88 Bibb 20094 13206.7 550 2254 Bleckley 1094 8521.58 38 60 Brantley 1879 9785.44 70 154 Brooks 1382 8787.44 51 124 Bryan 4587 11720.37 60 306 Bulloch 7892 9931.17 95 288 Burke 2286 10231.85 46 191 Butts 3341 13271.63 102 186 Calhoun 608 9624.82 20 89 Camden 5922 10982.12 76 214 Candler 1108 10224.23 48 80 Carroll 9924 8261.81 151 385 Catoosa 8264 12016.69 86 293 Charlton 1722 12995.25 41 102 Chatham 32812 11230.22 623 2562 Chattahoochee 5048 46962.51 13 39 Chattooga 3645 14717.76 86 248 Cherokee 30838 11566.4 416 1888 Clarke 17278 13313.4 165 755 Clay 232 8126.09 4 12 Clayton 34768 11405.4 658 2089 Clinch 999 15009.01 33 82 Cobb 83917 10614.5 1257 3994 Coffee 6249 14518.38 177 890 Colquitt 5455 12017.27 123 322 Columbia 14587 9195.55 233 646 Cook 1661 9525.72 52 125 Coweta 12600 8289.42 320 781 Crawford 829 6779.52 35 99 Crisp 1846 8282.11 63 183 Dade 1782 11025.86 17 68 Dawson 4130 15284.41 65 323 Decatur 3447 13095.51 76 221 DeKalb 79249 9991.63 1180 6197 Dodge 1521 7461.37 59 122 Dooly 1077 8037.31 36 99 Dougherty 9030 10043.94 374 1310 Douglas 17423 11469.59 229 1062 Early 1531 15089.69 51 102 Echols 406 10229.28 5 13 Effingham 6916 10801.86 143 471 Elbert 2008 10599.1 67 181 Emanuel 2676 11807.27 69 158 Evans 1116 10442.59 34 106 Fannin 3156 11990.88 88 249 Fayette 9621 8185.02 202 585 Floyd 15335 15347.89 297 1164 Forsyth 26502 10495.55 257 1206 Franklin 3267 14004.03 66 213 Fulton 110677 10069.04 1588 7094 Gilmer 3465 11029.06 117 317 Glascock 187 6181.82 7 27 Glynn 12317 14314.27 298 651 Gordon 8648 14897.76 170 420 Grady 2388 9731.05 64 230 Greene 2178 11636.48 61 191 Gwinnett 111111 11441.24 1336 6138 Habersham 6342 13847.16 184 606 Hall 33696 16329.62 593 3055 Hancock 998 12181.13 75 121 Haralson 2361 7685.05 45 94 Harris 3149 9071.79 77 234 Hart 2282 8740.95 44 158 Heard 1027 8302.34 23 63 Henry 28705 11967.1 454 1197 Houston 15890 10118.51 276 1054 Irwin 893 9466.77 20 91 Jackson 12765 17088.35 192 790 Jasper 1009 7106.13 32 99 Jeff Davis 1803 11902.56 42 117 Jefferson 1847 12061.65 66 183 Jenkins 896 10447.76 43 95 Johnson 1019 10547.56 51 113 Jones 2552 8925.89 81 239 Lamar 2266 11712.41 76 178 Lanier 775 7487.2 11 32 Laurens 5754 12165.93 195 409 Lee 2591 8645.02 71 293 Liberty 6537 10559.9 94 320 Lincoln 680 8369.23 27 67 Long 1357 6813.96 19 74 Lowndes 10902 9248.55 217 497 Lumpkin 4426 13093.9 85 409 Macon 839 6459.81 36 98 Madison 4182 13858.24 64 260 Marion 657 7922.34 33 58 McDuffie 2222 10288.47 58 208 McIntosh 1385 9507.79 26 85 Meriwether 2178 10361.56 95 216 Miller 981 17019.43 15 50 Mitchell 2171 9843.13 89 282 Monroe 2744 9896.49 115 240 Montgomery 1138 12337.38 36 57 Morgan 1849 9661.41 32 128 Murray 6186 15364.75 123 346 Muscogee 20630 10765.76 537 1698 Newton 11047 9832.32 304 1145 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33602 0 700 2053 Oconee 4374 10479.91 72 183 Oglethorpe 1678 11010.5 37 122 Paulding 16244 9414.52 239 563 Peach 2633 9618.26 82 288 Pickens 3571 10650.16 84 315 Pierce 2075 10616.53 81 220 Pike 1852 9819.72 48 116 Polk 6332 14562.35 133 519 Pulaski 885 8124.48 36 63 Putnam 2581 11793.47 77 226 Quitman 120 5231.04 3 15 Rabun 2076 12221.83 50 193 Randolph 593 8779.98 38 99 Richmond 26359 13033.52 543 1720 Rockdale 8884 9355.52 211 1357 Schley 325 6161.14 7 27 Screven 1341 9647.48 32 96 Seminole 1200 14742.01 23 95 Spalding 6708 9706.27 244 625 Stephens 4470 16978.12 102 334 Stewart 1325 21618.53 28 137 Sumter 2731 9289.43 122 343 Talbot 576 9353.69 25 60 Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 12 Tattnall 2664 10483.65 69 148 Taylor 748 9399.35 32 93 Telfair 958 6123.75 52 85 Terrell 822 9708.28 55 151 Thomas 6018 13544.6 157 523 Tift 4845 11866.27 132 502 Toombs 4356 16143.5 147 259 Towns 1533 12738.91 65 177 Treutlen 882 12915.51 40 61 Troup 8487 12053 258 636 Turner 798 9881.13 39 108 Twiggs 745 9213.46 48 130 Union 3105 12255.77 113 318 Unknown 3160 0 6 67 Upson 2718 10343.65 132 242 Walker 9387 13485.13 115 350 Walton 10966 11445.09 306 854 Ware 4504 12562.41 204 510 Warren 509 9769.67 19 58 Washington 2353 11589.99 77 132 Wayne 4364 14559.28 153 380 Webster 170 6666.67 6 21 Wheeler 604 7636.87 29 41 White 4442 13987.03 106 395 Whitfield 19102 18249.39 309 906 Wilcox 639 7269.62 31 81 Wilkes 878 8767.73 24 104 Wilkinson 1102 12355.65 39 141 Worth 1762 8747.89 76 232

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 12,795,801 (12,143,199 reported molecular tests; 652,602 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,254,261 (10.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

84,461 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



24,053 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.