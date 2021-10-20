UPDATE (Wednesday, October 20 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 10/20/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,255,291 (+1,046*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2760 14869.89 94 234
Atkinson 1167 14009.6 29 170
Bacon 1852 16239.92 47 147
Baker 241 7734.27 13 43
Baldwin 5231 11774.11 161 381
Banks 2385 11935.74 56 271
Barrow 12905 14939.28 186 844
Bartow 15328 13837.56 298 1004
Ben Hill 1849 11108.44 68 179
Berrien 1527 7921.77 45 88
Bibb 20094 13206.7 550 2254
Bleckley 1094 8521.58 38 60
Brantley 1879 9785.44 70 154
Brooks 1382 8787.44 51 124
Bryan 4587 11720.37 60 306
Bulloch 7892 9931.17 95 288
Burke 2286 10231.85 46 191
Butts 3341 13271.63 102 186
Calhoun 608 9624.82 20 89
Camden 5922 10982.12 76 214
Candler 1108 10224.23 48 80
Carroll 9924 8261.81 151 385
Catoosa 8264 12016.69 86 293
Charlton 1722 12995.25 41 102
Chatham 32812 11230.22 623 2562
Chattahoochee 5048 46962.51 13 39
Chattooga 3645 14717.76 86 248
Cherokee 30838 11566.4 416 1888
Clarke 17278 13313.4 165 755
Clay 232 8126.09 4 12
Clayton 34768 11405.4 658 2089
Clinch 999 15009.01 33 82
Cobb 83917 10614.5 1257 3994
Coffee 6249 14518.38 177 890
Colquitt 5455 12017.27 123 322
Columbia 14587 9195.55 233 646
Cook 1661 9525.72 52 125
Coweta 12600 8289.42 320 781
Crawford 829 6779.52 35 99
Crisp 1846 8282.11 63 183
Dade 1782 11025.86 17 68
Dawson 4130 15284.41 65 323
Decatur 3447 13095.51 76 221
DeKalb 79249 9991.63 1180 6197
Dodge 1521 7461.37 59 122
Dooly 1077 8037.31 36 99
Dougherty 9030 10043.94 374 1310
Douglas 17423 11469.59 229 1062
Early 1531 15089.69 51 102
Echols 406 10229.28 5 13
Effingham 6916 10801.86 143 471
Elbert 2008 10599.1 67 181
Emanuel 2676 11807.27 69 158
Evans 1116 10442.59 34 106
Fannin 3156 11990.88 88 249
Fayette 9621 8185.02 202 585
Floyd 15335 15347.89 297 1164
Forsyth 26502 10495.55 257 1206
Franklin 3267 14004.03 66 213
Fulton 110677 10069.04 1588 7094
Gilmer 3465 11029.06 117 317
Glascock 187 6181.82 7 27
Glynn 12317 14314.27 298 651
Gordon 8648 14897.76 170 420
Grady 2388 9731.05 64 230
Greene 2178 11636.48 61 191
Gwinnett 111111 11441.24 1336 6138
Habersham 6342 13847.16 184 606
Hall 33696 16329.62 593 3055
Hancock 998 12181.13 75 121
Haralson 2361 7685.05 45 94
Harris 3149 9071.79 77 234
Hart 2282 8740.95 44 158
Heard 1027 8302.34 23 63
Henry 28705 11967.1 454 1197
Houston 15890 10118.51 276 1054
Irwin 893 9466.77 20 91
Jackson 12765 17088.35 192 790
Jasper 1009 7106.13 32 99
Jeff Davis 1803 11902.56 42 117
Jefferson 1847 12061.65 66 183
Jenkins 896 10447.76 43 95
Johnson 1019 10547.56 51 113
Jones 2552 8925.89 81 239
Lamar 2266 11712.41 76 178
Lanier 775 7487.2 11 32
Laurens 5754 12165.93 195 409
Lee 2591 8645.02 71 293
Liberty 6537 10559.9 94 320
Lincoln 680 8369.23 27 67
Long 1357 6813.96 19 74
Lowndes 10902 9248.55 217 497
Lumpkin 4426 13093.9 85 409
Macon 839 6459.81 36 98
Madison 4182 13858.24 64 260
Marion 657 7922.34 33 58
McDuffie 2222 10288.47 58 208
McIntosh 1385 9507.79 26 85
Meriwether 2178 10361.56 95 216
Miller 981 17019.43 15 50
Mitchell 2171 9843.13 89 282
Monroe 2744 9896.49 115 240
Montgomery 1138 12337.38 36 57
Morgan 1849 9661.41 32 128
Murray 6186 15364.75 123 346
Muscogee 20630 10765.76 537 1698
Newton 11047 9832.32 304 1145
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33602 0 700 2053
Oconee 4374 10479.91 72 183
Oglethorpe 1678 11010.5 37 122
Paulding 16244 9414.52 239 563
Peach 2633 9618.26 82 288
Pickens 3571 10650.16 84 315
Pierce 2075 10616.53 81 220
Pike 1852 9819.72 48 116
Polk 6332 14562.35 133 519
Pulaski 885 8124.48 36 63
Putnam 2581 11793.47 77 226
Quitman 120 5231.04 3 15
Rabun 2076 12221.83 50 193
Randolph 593 8779.98 38 99
Richmond 26359 13033.52 543 1720
Rockdale 8884 9355.52 211 1357
Schley 325 6161.14 7 27
Screven 1341 9647.48 32 96
Seminole 1200 14742.01 23 95
Spalding 6708 9706.27 244 625
Stephens 4470 16978.12 102 334
Stewart 1325 21618.53 28 137
Sumter 2731 9289.43 122 343
Talbot 576 9353.69 25 60
Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 12
Tattnall 2664 10483.65 69 148
Taylor 748 9399.35 32 93
Telfair 958 6123.75 52 85
Terrell 822 9708.28 55 151
Thomas 6018 13544.6 157 523
Tift 4845 11866.27 132 502
Toombs 4356 16143.5 147 259
Towns 1533 12738.91 65 177
Treutlen 882 12915.51 40 61
Troup 8487 12053 258 636
Turner 798 9881.13 39 108
Twiggs 745 9213.46 48 130
Union 3105 12255.77 113 318
Unknown 3160 0 6 67
Upson 2718 10343.65 132 242
Walker 9387 13485.13 115 350
Walton 10966 11445.09 306 854
Ware 4504 12562.41 204 510
Warren 509 9769.67 19 58
Washington 2353 11589.99 77 132
Wayne 4364 14559.28 153 380
Webster 170 6666.67 6 21
Wheeler 604 7636.87 29 41
White 4442 13987.03 106 395
Whitfield 19102 18249.39 309 906
Wilcox 639 7269.62 31 81
Wilkes 878 8767.73 24 104
Wilkinson 1102 12355.65 39 141
Worth 1762 8747.89 76 232
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 12,795,801 (12,143,199 reported molecular tests; 652,602 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,254,261 (10.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 84,461 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 24,053 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

