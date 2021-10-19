UPDATE (Tuesday, October 19 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases October 19

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,254,261 (+1,145*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2747 14799.85 93 234
Atkinson 1165 13985.59 29 170
Bacon 1845 16178.53 46 147
Baker 241 7734.27 13 43
Baldwin 5222 11753.85 161 380
Banks 2384 11930.74 56 271
Barrow 12889 14920.76 185 840
Bartow 15315 13825.82 298 1002
Ben Hill 1848 11102.43 68 179
Berrien 1527 7921.77 45 88
Bibb 20074 13193.56 548 2249
Bleckley 1094 8521.58 37 60
Brantley 1879 9785.44 68 153
Brooks 1383 8793.79 51 124
Bryan 4584 11712.7 60 305
Bulloch 7892 9931.17 95 286
Burke 2285 10227.37 46 191
Butts 3338 13259.71 102 183
Calhoun 608 9624.82 20 89
Camden 5920 10978.41 76 214
Candler 1108 10224.23 48 80
Carroll 9921 8259.31 151 384
Catoosa 8233 11971.62 86 292
Charlton 1721 12987.7 41 102
Chatham 32785 11220.98 619 2555
Chattahoochee 5014 46646.2 13 39
Chattooga 3644 14713.72 86 247
Cherokee 30817 11558.53 412 1880
Clarke 17266 13304.16 165 752
Clay 232 8126.09 4 12
Clayton 34732 11393.59 657 2080
Clinch 999 15009.01 33 82
Cobb 83849 10605.9 1251 3992
Coffee 6243 14504.44 177 888
Colquitt 5451 12008.46 121 322
Columbia 14574 9187.36 231 646
Cook 1661 9525.72 52 125
Coweta 12593 8284.81 319 779
Crawford 826 6754.99 35 99
Crisp 1846 8282.11 63 183
Dade 1779 11007.3 17 68
Dawson 4130 15284.41 65 323
Decatur 3446 13091.71 75 221
DeKalb 79179 9982.8 1174 6185
Dodge 1520 7456.46 59 121
Dooly 1077 8037.31 36 99
Dougherty 9023 10036.15 374 1309
Douglas 17412 11462.35 229 1062
Early 1531 15089.69 51 101
Echols 405 10204.08 5 13
Effingham 6912 10795.61 142 469
Elbert 2004 10577.99 67 180
Emanuel 2676 11807.27 69 158
Evans 1115 10433.24 34 106
Fannin 3150 11968.09 88 246
Fayette 9614 8179.06 199 582
Floyd 15318 15330.88 296 1162
Forsyth 26440 10471 248 1201
Franklin 3265 13995.46 66 212
Fulton 110579 10060.13 1585 7068
Gilmer 3461 11016.33 117 316
Glascock 187 6181.82 7 27
Glynn 12313 14309.62 297 648
Gordon 8632 14870.2 170 419
Grady 2388 9731.05 64 230
Greene 2175 11620.45 61 189
Gwinnett 110995 11429.29 1333 6132
Habersham 6339 13840.61 184 604
Hall 33648 16306.35 589 3049
Hancock 998 12181.13 75 121
Haralson 2356 7668.77 45 94
Harris 3141 9048.74 76 234
Hart 2277 8721.8 44 157
Heard 1027 8302.34 23 63
Henry 28681 11957.09 446 1189
Houston 15871 10106.41 276 1052
Irwin 892 9456.16 20 91
Jackson 12753 17072.29 191 788
Jasper 1007 7092.05 32 99
Jeff Davis 1799 11876.16 42 117
Jefferson 1844 12042.06 66 183
Jenkins 896 10447.76 43 95
Johnson 1019 10547.56 50 113
Jones 2548 8911.9 81 234
Lamar 2266 11712.41 76 178
Lanier 774 7477.54 11 32
Laurens 5752 12161.71 193 408
Lee 2591 8645.02 71 293
Liberty 6532 10551.82 94 319
Lincoln 680 8369.23 27 66
Long 1352 6788.85 19 74
Lowndes 10893 9240.91 215 496
Lumpkin 4424 13087.98 85 409
Macon 839 6459.81 36 98
Madison 4178 13844.98 64 258
Marion 657 7922.34 33 58
McDuffie 2220 10279.21 58 208
McIntosh 1385 9507.79 26 85
Meriwether 2175 10347.29 94 216
Miller 981 17019.43 15 50
Mitchell 2167 9824.99 89 281
Monroe 2743 9892.88 114 240
Montgomery 1138 12337.38 36 57
Morgan 1848 9656.18 32 128
Murray 6173 15332.46 122 346
Muscogee 20605 10752.72 535 1695
Newton 11037 9823.42 299 1141
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33708 0 695 2045
Oconee 4366 10460.74 71 183
Oglethorpe 1676 10997.38 37 122
Paulding 16230 9406.41 237 560
Peach 2631 9610.96 83 288
Pickens 3567 10638.23 84 313
Pierce 2075 10616.53 81 220
Pike 1852 9819.72 48 116
Polk 6322 14539.35 132 519
Pulaski 885 8124.48 36 63
Putnam 2581 11793.47 77 226
Quitman 120 5231.04 3 15
Rabun 2073 12204.17 50 192
Randolph 592 8765.18 38 99
Richmond 26344 13026.11 542 1718
Rockdale 8880 9351.31 208 1354
Schley 323 6123.22 7 27
Screven 1341 9647.48 32 96
Seminole 1199 14729.73 23 95
Spalding 6696 9688.9 243 623
Stephens 4465 16959.13 102 334
Stewart 1324 21602.22 28 137
Sumter 2729 9282.63 121 343
Talbot 576 9353.69 25 60
Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 12
Tattnall 2661 10471.84 69 148
Taylor 745 9361.65 32 92
Telfair 955 6104.58 51 85
Terrell 820 9684.66 55 151
Thomas 6013 13533.34 157 522
Tift 4845 11866.27 131 501
Toombs 4356 16143.5 147 259
Towns 1533 12738.91 65 177
Treutlen 881 12900.86 40 61
Troup 8481 12044.48 256 634
Turner 798 9881.13 39 107
Twiggs 744 9201.09 48 130
Union 3097 12224.2 112 315
Unknown 3245 0 6 77
Upson 2714 10328.42 132 240
Walker 9364 13452.09 115 350
Walton 10952 11430.48 305 846
Ware 4500 12551.25 204 509
Warren 509 9769.67 19 58
Washington 2353 11589.99 77 132
Wayne 4362 14552.61 153 379
Webster 169 6627.45 6 20
Wheeler 604 7636.87 29 41
White 4438 13974.43 105 394
Whitfield 19075 18223.59 308 903
Wilcox 639 7269.62 31 81
Wilkes 876 8747.75 24 104
Wilkinson 1101 12344.43 39 141
Worth 1761 8742.93 76 231

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

 
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 12,795,801 (12,143,199 reported molecular tests; 652,602 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,254,261 (10.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 84,461 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 24,053 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

