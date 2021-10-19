UPDATE (Tuesday, October 19 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/19/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,254,261 (+1,145*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2747 14799.85 93 234 Atkinson 1165 13985.59 29 170 Bacon 1845 16178.53 46 147 Baker 241 7734.27 13 43 Baldwin 5222 11753.85 161 380 Banks 2384 11930.74 56 271 Barrow 12889 14920.76 185 840 Bartow 15315 13825.82 298 1002 Ben Hill 1848 11102.43 68 179 Berrien 1527 7921.77 45 88 Bibb 20074 13193.56 548 2249 Bleckley 1094 8521.58 37 60 Brantley 1879 9785.44 68 153 Brooks 1383 8793.79 51 124 Bryan 4584 11712.7 60 305 Bulloch 7892 9931.17 95 286 Burke 2285 10227.37 46 191 Butts 3338 13259.71 102 183 Calhoun 608 9624.82 20 89 Camden 5920 10978.41 76 214 Candler 1108 10224.23 48 80 Carroll 9921 8259.31 151 384 Catoosa 8233 11971.62 86 292 Charlton 1721 12987.7 41 102 Chatham 32785 11220.98 619 2555 Chattahoochee 5014 46646.2 13 39 Chattooga 3644 14713.72 86 247 Cherokee 30817 11558.53 412 1880 Clarke 17266 13304.16 165 752 Clay 232 8126.09 4 12 Clayton 34732 11393.59 657 2080 Clinch 999 15009.01 33 82 Cobb 83849 10605.9 1251 3992 Coffee 6243 14504.44 177 888 Colquitt 5451 12008.46 121 322 Columbia 14574 9187.36 231 646 Cook 1661 9525.72 52 125 Coweta 12593 8284.81 319 779 Crawford 826 6754.99 35 99 Crisp 1846 8282.11 63 183 Dade 1779 11007.3 17 68 Dawson 4130 15284.41 65 323 Decatur 3446 13091.71 75 221 DeKalb 79179 9982.8 1174 6185 Dodge 1520 7456.46 59 121 Dooly 1077 8037.31 36 99 Dougherty 9023 10036.15 374 1309 Douglas 17412 11462.35 229 1062 Early 1531 15089.69 51 101 Echols 405 10204.08 5 13 Effingham 6912 10795.61 142 469 Elbert 2004 10577.99 67 180 Emanuel 2676 11807.27 69 158 Evans 1115 10433.24 34 106 Fannin 3150 11968.09 88 246 Fayette 9614 8179.06 199 582 Floyd 15318 15330.88 296 1162 Forsyth 26440 10471 248 1201 Franklin 3265 13995.46 66 212 Fulton 110579 10060.13 1585 7068 Gilmer 3461 11016.33 117 316 Glascock 187 6181.82 7 27 Glynn 12313 14309.62 297 648 Gordon 8632 14870.2 170 419 Grady 2388 9731.05 64 230 Greene 2175 11620.45 61 189 Gwinnett 110995 11429.29 1333 6132 Habersham 6339 13840.61 184 604 Hall 33648 16306.35 589 3049 Hancock 998 12181.13 75 121 Haralson 2356 7668.77 45 94 Harris 3141 9048.74 76 234 Hart 2277 8721.8 44 157 Heard 1027 8302.34 23 63 Henry 28681 11957.09 446 1189 Houston 15871 10106.41 276 1052 Irwin 892 9456.16 20 91 Jackson 12753 17072.29 191 788 Jasper 1007 7092.05 32 99 Jeff Davis 1799 11876.16 42 117 Jefferson 1844 12042.06 66 183 Jenkins 896 10447.76 43 95 Johnson 1019 10547.56 50 113 Jones 2548 8911.9 81 234 Lamar 2266 11712.41 76 178 Lanier 774 7477.54 11 32 Laurens 5752 12161.71 193 408 Lee 2591 8645.02 71 293 Liberty 6532 10551.82 94 319 Lincoln 680 8369.23 27 66 Long 1352 6788.85 19 74 Lowndes 10893 9240.91 215 496 Lumpkin 4424 13087.98 85 409 Macon 839 6459.81 36 98 Madison 4178 13844.98 64 258 Marion 657 7922.34 33 58 McDuffie 2220 10279.21 58 208 McIntosh 1385 9507.79 26 85 Meriwether 2175 10347.29 94 216 Miller 981 17019.43 15 50 Mitchell 2167 9824.99 89 281 Monroe 2743 9892.88 114 240 Montgomery 1138 12337.38 36 57 Morgan 1848 9656.18 32 128 Murray 6173 15332.46 122 346 Muscogee 20605 10752.72 535 1695 Newton 11037 9823.42 299 1141 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33708 0 695 2045 Oconee 4366 10460.74 71 183 Oglethorpe 1676 10997.38 37 122 Paulding 16230 9406.41 237 560 Peach 2631 9610.96 83 288 Pickens 3567 10638.23 84 313 Pierce 2075 10616.53 81 220 Pike 1852 9819.72 48 116 Polk 6322 14539.35 132 519 Pulaski 885 8124.48 36 63 Putnam 2581 11793.47 77 226 Quitman 120 5231.04 3 15 Rabun 2073 12204.17 50 192 Randolph 592 8765.18 38 99 Richmond 26344 13026.11 542 1718 Rockdale 8880 9351.31 208 1354 Schley 323 6123.22 7 27 Screven 1341 9647.48 32 96 Seminole 1199 14729.73 23 95 Spalding 6696 9688.9 243 623 Stephens 4465 16959.13 102 334 Stewart 1324 21602.22 28 137 Sumter 2729 9282.63 121 343 Talbot 576 9353.69 25 60 Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 12 Tattnall 2661 10471.84 69 148 Taylor 745 9361.65 32 92 Telfair 955 6104.58 51 85 Terrell 820 9684.66 55 151 Thomas 6013 13533.34 157 522 Tift 4845 11866.27 131 501 Toombs 4356 16143.5 147 259 Towns 1533 12738.91 65 177 Treutlen 881 12900.86 40 61 Troup 8481 12044.48 256 634 Turner 798 9881.13 39 107 Twiggs 744 9201.09 48 130 Union 3097 12224.2 112 315 Unknown 3245 0 6 77 Upson 2714 10328.42 132 240 Walker 9364 13452.09 115 350 Walton 10952 11430.48 305 846 Ware 4500 12551.25 204 509 Warren 509 9769.67 19 58 Washington 2353 11589.99 77 132 Wayne 4362 14552.61 153 379 Webster 169 6627.45 6 20 Wheeler 604 7636.87 29 41 White 4438 13974.43 105 394 Whitfield 19075 18223.59 308 903 Wilcox 639 7269.62 31 81 Wilkes 876 8747.75 24 104 Wilkinson 1101 12344.43 39 141 Worth 1761 8742.93 76 231 *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 12,795,801 (12,143,199 reported molecular tests; 652,602 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,254,261 (10.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

84,461 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



24,053 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



