UPDATE (Monday, October 18 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/18/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,253,140 (+2,516 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, October 18, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2747 14799.85 93 234 Atkinson 1163 13961.58 28 170 Bacon 1844 16169.76 46 147 Baker 241 7734.27 13 43 Baldwin 5220 11749.35 159 379 Banks 2379 11905.72 56 270 Barrow 12874 14903.4 183 836 Bartow 15313 13824.02 298 1001 Ben Hill 1846 11090.42 68 178 Berrien 1526 7916.58 45 88 Bibb 20069 13190.27 546 2246 Bleckley 1094 8521.58 37 60 Brantley 1879 9785.44 68 152 Brooks 1383 8793.79 50 124 Bryan 4582 11707.59 58 304 Bulloch 7892 9931.17 94 286 Burke 2283 10218.42 46 191 Butts 3337 13255.74 102 183 Calhoun 608 9624.82 20 89 Camden 5920 10978.41 76 214 Candler 1108 10224.23 48 80 Carroll 9912 8251.82 151 384 Catoosa 8215 11945.44 85 291 Charlton 1718 12965.06 41 102 Chatham 32767 11214.82 619 2540 Chattahoochee 5015 46655.5 13 39 Chattooga 3644 14713.72 86 247 Cherokee 30802 11552.9 412 1872 Clarke 17249 13291.06 165 747 Clay 232 8126.09 4 12 Clayton 34699 11382.77 656 2076 Clinch 999 15009.01 33 82 Cobb 83772 10596.16 1243 3985 Coffee 6237 14490.5 177 889 Colquitt 5446 11997.44 121 321 Columbia 14560 9178.53 229 645 Cook 1660 9519.99 52 125 Coweta 12586 8280.21 316 777 Crawford 824 6738.63 35 99 Crisp 1846 8282.11 63 183 Dade 1778 11001.11 16 67 Dawson 4127 15273.31 65 323 Decatur 3446 13091.71 75 221 DeKalb 79086 9971.08 1168 6177 Dodge 1519 7451.56 59 121 Dooly 1076 8029.85 36 99 Dougherty 9017 10029.48 374 1308 Douglas 17403 11456.43 229 1062 Early 1531 15089.69 51 101 Echols 405 10204.08 5 13 Effingham 6907 10787.8 140 466 Elbert 2002 10567.43 67 180 Emanuel 2675 11802.86 69 158 Evans 1115 10433.24 34 105 Fannin 3149 11964.29 88 246 Fayette 9608 8173.96 199 582 Floyd 15310 15322.87 295 1163 Forsyth 26411 10459.51 248 1200 Franklin 3264 13991.17 66 211 Fulton 110472 10050.39 1581 7041 Gilmer 3457 11003.6 115 316 Glascock 187 6181.82 7 27 Glynn 12312 14308.46 297 647 Gordon 8627 14861.58 168 419 Grady 2387 9726.98 64 230 Greene 2170 11593.74 61 188 Gwinnett 110865 11415.91 1325 6123 Habersham 6331 13823.14 183 602 Hall 33608 16286.97 586 3042 Hancock 998 12181.13 75 120 Haralson 2353 7659.01 45 94 Harris 3134 9028.58 76 233 Hart 2275 8714.14 44 157 Heard 1027 8302.34 23 63 Henry 28655 11946.25 445 1181 Houston 15843 10088.58 275 1050 Irwin 892 9456.16 20 91 Jackson 12743 17058.9 189 785 Jasper 1006 7085.01 32 99 Jeff Davis 1799 11876.16 42 117 Jefferson 1844 12042.06 66 183 Jenkins 896 10447.76 43 95 Johnson 1019 10547.56 50 112 Jones 2548 8911.9 80 233 Lamar 2265 11707.24 76 177 Lanier 773 7467.88 10 32 Laurens 5745 12146.9 193 408 Lee 2590 8641.69 71 291 Liberty 6531 10550.21 94 319 Lincoln 678 8344.62 27 66 Long 1352 6788.85 19 74 Lowndes 10885 9234.12 211 493 Lumpkin 4421 13079.11 84 408 Macon 838 6452.11 35 97 Madison 4170 13818.47 64 257 Marion 656 7910.29 33 57 McDuffie 2219 10274.58 58 207 McIntosh 1385 9507.79 26 85 Meriwether 2175 10347.29 94 216 Miller 981 17019.43 15 49 Mitchell 2164 9811.39 89 280 Monroe 2737 9871.24 114 239 Montgomery 1135 12304.86 36 57 Morgan 1844 9635.28 32 127 Murray 6168 15320.04 122 346 Muscogee 20588 10743.84 533 1693 Newton 11031 9818.08 299 1137 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33673 0 693 2036 Oconee 4364 10455.95 71 183 Oglethorpe 1675 10990.81 37 122 Paulding 16213 9396.55 235 557 Peach 2629 9603.65 82 287 Pickens 3562 10623.32 84 312 Pierce 2073 10606.29 80 220 Pike 1852 9819.72 48 116 Polk 6320 14534.75 132 519 Pulaski 885 8124.48 36 63 Putnam 2582 11798.04 77 226 Quitman 120 5231.04 3 15 Rabun 2070 12186.51 49 192 Randolph 592 8765.18 38 99 Richmond 26324 13016.22 537 1713 Rockdale 8867 9337.62 206 1353 Schley 323 6123.22 7 27 Screven 1341 9647.48 32 96 Seminole 1199 14729.73 23 95 Spalding 6692 9683.11 241 623 Stephens 4462 16947.74 102 334 Stewart 1324 21602.22 28 137 Sumter 2729 9282.63 120 343 Talbot 575 9337.45 25 60 Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 12 Tattnall 2661 10471.84 69 148 Taylor 743 9336.52 32 92 Telfair 955 6104.58 51 85 Terrell 818 9661.04 55 151 Thomas 6011 13528.84 157 521 Tift 4843 11861.38 130 499 Toombs 4352 16128.67 147 259 Towns 1533 12738.91 65 177 Treutlen 881 12900.86 40 61 Troup 8478 12040.22 255 633 Turner 798 9881.13 39 107 Twiggs 744 9201.09 48 130 Union 3096 12220.25 112 315 Unknown 3176 0 6 75 Upson 2713 10324.62 132 240 Walker 9356 13440.6 113 349 Walton 10943 11421.09 303 845 Ware 4501 12554.04 204 510 Warren 509 9769.67 19 57 Washington 2354 11594.92 76 131 Wayne 4360 14545.94 152 379 Webster 169 6627.45 6 20 Wheeler 602 7611.58 29 41 White 4437 13971.28 105 393 Whitfield 19058 18207.35 308 902 Wilcox 639 7269.62 31 81 Wilkes 876 8747.75 24 104 Wilkinson 1101 12344.43 39 141 Worth 1760 8737.96 76 231

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 12,773,948 (12,121,730 reported molecular tests; 652,218 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,253,140 (10.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

84,274 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



23,958 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, October 18, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



