UPDATE (Monday, October 18 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases October 18

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, October 18, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 10/18/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,253,140 (+2,516 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, October 18, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2747 14799.85 93 234
Atkinson 1163 13961.58 28 170
Bacon 1844 16169.76 46 147
Baker 241 7734.27 13 43
Baldwin 5220 11749.35 159 379
Banks 2379 11905.72 56 270
Barrow 12874 14903.4 183 836
Bartow 15313 13824.02 298 1001
Ben Hill 1846 11090.42 68 178
Berrien 1526 7916.58 45 88
Bibb 20069 13190.27 546 2246
Bleckley 1094 8521.58 37 60
Brantley 1879 9785.44 68 152
Brooks 1383 8793.79 50 124
Bryan 4582 11707.59 58 304
Bulloch 7892 9931.17 94 286
Burke 2283 10218.42 46 191
Butts 3337 13255.74 102 183
Calhoun 608 9624.82 20 89
Camden 5920 10978.41 76 214
Candler 1108 10224.23 48 80
Carroll 9912 8251.82 151 384
Catoosa 8215 11945.44 85 291
Charlton 1718 12965.06 41 102
Chatham 32767 11214.82 619 2540
Chattahoochee 5015 46655.5 13 39
Chattooga 3644 14713.72 86 247
Cherokee 30802 11552.9 412 1872
Clarke 17249 13291.06 165 747
Clay 232 8126.09 4 12
Clayton 34699 11382.77 656 2076
Clinch 999 15009.01 33 82
Cobb 83772 10596.16 1243 3985
Coffee 6237 14490.5 177 889
Colquitt 5446 11997.44 121 321
Columbia 14560 9178.53 229 645
Cook 1660 9519.99 52 125
Coweta 12586 8280.21 316 777
Crawford 824 6738.63 35 99
Crisp 1846 8282.11 63 183
Dade 1778 11001.11 16 67
Dawson 4127 15273.31 65 323
Decatur 3446 13091.71 75 221
DeKalb 79086 9971.08 1168 6177
Dodge 1519 7451.56 59 121
Dooly 1076 8029.85 36 99
Dougherty 9017 10029.48 374 1308
Douglas 17403 11456.43 229 1062
Early 1531 15089.69 51 101
Echols 405 10204.08 5 13
Effingham 6907 10787.8 140 466
Elbert 2002 10567.43 67 180
Emanuel 2675 11802.86 69 158
Evans 1115 10433.24 34 105
Fannin 3149 11964.29 88 246
Fayette 9608 8173.96 199 582
Floyd 15310 15322.87 295 1163
Forsyth 26411 10459.51 248 1200
Franklin 3264 13991.17 66 211
Fulton 110472 10050.39 1581 7041
Gilmer 3457 11003.6 115 316
Glascock 187 6181.82 7 27
Glynn 12312 14308.46 297 647
Gordon 8627 14861.58 168 419
Grady 2387 9726.98 64 230
Greene 2170 11593.74 61 188
Gwinnett 110865 11415.91 1325 6123
Habersham 6331 13823.14 183 602
Hall 33608 16286.97 586 3042
Hancock 998 12181.13 75 120
Haralson 2353 7659.01 45 94
Harris 3134 9028.58 76 233
Hart 2275 8714.14 44 157
Heard 1027 8302.34 23 63
Henry 28655 11946.25 445 1181
Houston 15843 10088.58 275 1050
Irwin 892 9456.16 20 91
Jackson 12743 17058.9 189 785
Jasper 1006 7085.01 32 99
Jeff Davis 1799 11876.16 42 117
Jefferson 1844 12042.06 66 183
Jenkins 896 10447.76 43 95
Johnson 1019 10547.56 50 112
Jones 2548 8911.9 80 233
Lamar 2265 11707.24 76 177
Lanier 773 7467.88 10 32
Laurens 5745 12146.9 193 408
Lee 2590 8641.69 71 291
Liberty 6531 10550.21 94 319
Lincoln 678 8344.62 27 66
Long 1352 6788.85 19 74
Lowndes 10885 9234.12 211 493
Lumpkin 4421 13079.11 84 408
Macon 838 6452.11 35 97
Madison 4170 13818.47 64 257
Marion 656 7910.29 33 57
McDuffie 2219 10274.58 58 207
McIntosh 1385 9507.79 26 85
Meriwether 2175 10347.29 94 216
Miller 981 17019.43 15 49
Mitchell 2164 9811.39 89 280
Monroe 2737 9871.24 114 239
Montgomery 1135 12304.86 36 57
Morgan 1844 9635.28 32 127
Murray 6168 15320.04 122 346
Muscogee 20588 10743.84 533 1693
Newton 11031 9818.08 299 1137
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33673 0 693 2036
Oconee 4364 10455.95 71 183
Oglethorpe 1675 10990.81 37 122
Paulding 16213 9396.55 235 557
Peach 2629 9603.65 82 287
Pickens 3562 10623.32 84 312
Pierce 2073 10606.29 80 220
Pike 1852 9819.72 48 116
Polk 6320 14534.75 132 519
Pulaski 885 8124.48 36 63
Putnam 2582 11798.04 77 226
Quitman 120 5231.04 3 15
Rabun 2070 12186.51 49 192
Randolph 592 8765.18 38 99
Richmond 26324 13016.22 537 1713
Rockdale 8867 9337.62 206 1353
Schley 323 6123.22 7 27
Screven 1341 9647.48 32 96
Seminole 1199 14729.73 23 95
Spalding 6692 9683.11 241 623
Stephens 4462 16947.74 102 334
Stewart 1324 21602.22 28 137
Sumter 2729 9282.63 120 343
Talbot 575 9337.45 25 60
Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 12
Tattnall 2661 10471.84 69 148
Taylor 743 9336.52 32 92
Telfair 955 6104.58 51 85
Terrell 818 9661.04 55 151
Thomas 6011 13528.84 157 521
Tift 4843 11861.38 130 499
Toombs 4352 16128.67 147 259
Towns 1533 12738.91 65 177
Treutlen 881 12900.86 40 61
Troup 8478 12040.22 255 633
Turner 798 9881.13 39 107
Twiggs 744 9201.09 48 130
Union 3096 12220.25 112 315
Unknown 3176 0 6 75
Upson 2713 10324.62 132 240
Walker 9356 13440.6 113 349
Walton 10943 11421.09 303 845
Ware 4501 12554.04 204 510
Warren 509 9769.67 19 57
Washington 2354 11594.92 76 131
Wayne 4360 14545.94 152 379
Webster 169 6627.45 6 20
Wheeler 602 7611.58 29 41
White 4437 13971.28 105 393
Whitfield 19058 18207.35 308 902
Wilcox 639 7269.62 31 81
Wilkes 876 8747.75 24 104
Wilkinson 1101 12344.43 39 141
Worth 1760 8737.96 76 231
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 12,773,948 (12,121,730 reported molecular tests; 652,218 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,253,140 (10.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 84,274 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 23,958 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, October 18, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Categories: Featured, Georgia News, Happening Now, Health, Local News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related